We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve always considered myself a pretty good gift giver. Before choosing a present, I take into account the recipient’s interests, whether the item is something the person could actually use, and whether it will take up space and create clutter (small-apartment dwellers, you know what I’m talking about). So picking out a present for people has never really been a problem, but a gift for a dog? That’s a whole ‘nother animal. And that was my dilemma when my friend Suzanne invited me to a birthday party for her one-year-old mini Goldendoodle, Emma.

3 DAYS AGO