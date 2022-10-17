Read full article on original website
Video of Bichon Frisé Brothers 'Having a Fight' Like Human Kids Has Us in Stitches
As much as you want them to, sometimes your fur-kids just don't get along. Hey, it happens to all siblings at one point or another! Very rarely do we get these squabbles on camera, but thank goodness one dog mom did. Because watching her two Bichon Frisé pups fight each other like human brothers is just too cute.
Video of 1-Month-Old Maine Coon Kitten Has Everyone Totally Obsessed
Cat videos have been peak Internet content since the invention of YouTube, and they're not going anywhere anytime soon. If anything, the pet industry will only continue to grow as animals gain TikTok fame and social media stardom. We just can't see any other reality--people are crazy for cute cats!
Stopping Xanax may cause seizures and hallucinations. Here's how to taper off and avoid severe withdrawal
A doctor can help you taper off your Xanax dose safely and treat serious symptoms, like seizures, hallucinations, vomiting, and increased anxiety.
Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand my own relationship with alcohol back when I was drinking heavily. Unfortunately, current education about alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.
Can Dogs Eat Ice? Should They?
Whether you’re the proud parent of a new puppy or the seasoned owner of a longtime companion, you’ve probably questioned what you can and can’t feed your dog. One of the biggest questions dog owners ask is, can dogs eat ice? Ice makes a wonderful addition to human drinks, turning them from plain to on the rocks, but is it good for dogs? We all want to feed our furry friends the best food and avoid feeding them anything that might hurt them.
Bird's Jealous Reaction to Mom Cuddling With the Cat Has TikTok Cracking Up
Everyone gets a little bit jealous sometimes—it's only natural, especially when someone you love is giving someone else attention. This is common with children when you are constantly competing with each other for mom's attention. This is the case for animal siblings as well, based on one viral video of a jealous bird and an indignant cat.
Watch a Polite Elephant Return a Child’s Shoe They Dropped
There is absolutely no doubt that elephants are incredibly social animals. However, a rare video has emerged that demonstrates this. An elephant is seen returning a child’s shoe that had accidentally fallen in its enclosure. This scene was captured at a zoo in Shandong Province, China. In the beautiful...
Viral Video of Adorable Dog Making Stuffed Toy Eat his Food Goes Viral
Dogs are loving friends to not only humans. A Reddit user recently posted an adorable video of a dog sharing its food with his stuffed toy, amazing many viewers. An engaging video of a dog, his stuffed toy, and a bowl of food has piqued the attention of many users. The video shows how an adorable dog repeatedly tries to make his stuffed toy eat his food.
Video of Older Cat Helping Kitten Retrieve a Toy Is a Tear-Jerker
Even though cats are more known for their attitude than their kindness, there are a few felines who will change your mind. One of those is Noki, TikTok user @lexonei's Scottish fold cat. He recently became a big brother to a lil' kitten named Nala, and they're truly the best of friends.
Risks of Mixing Alcohol and Xanax
Originally Posted On: https://treatmentindiana.com/risks-of-mixing-alcohol-and-xanax/. A combination of Alcohol and Xanax should always be avoided. Drinking alcohol while taking Xanax can lead to excessive sedation, slowing the brain and central nervous system. You may also experience difficulty breathing and slow motor skills. While both substances are depressants, they can work for some conditions, such as seizures and panic disorder. If you are an alcoholic, avoid taking Xanax and treat your alcohol addiction first from one of the top centers in the United States, the Indiana Center for Recovery. Our treatment center helps thousands of addicts to overcome alcohol abuse. We understand that you are facing life-threatening withdrawal symptoms, so we provide you with therapy programs, including group or individual.
Can Dogs Eat Pasta, Noodles, or Spaghetti? What Are The Dangers?
Can Dogs Eat Pasta, Noodles, or Spaghetti? What Are The Dangers?. Dogs are our best friends; they comfort us when we’re down, they warn us about neighborhood threats (like delivery drivers and postal employees), and, often times they share our meals (whether we want them to or not). Since dog parents share so much of their lives with their furry friends, it’s no wonder so many ask: can dogs eat pasta? What about spaghetti? Or even just noodles in general?
Want to know if your cat loves you? Look out for these signs
Editor’s Note: The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writers. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation. The Conversation — Even the most devoted...
Claudication could be the first noticeable symptom of high cholesterol
Dubbed the silent killer, cholesterol can silently roam through your arteries, spurring on serious health problems like heart disease and strokes. However, one tell-tale sign of cholesterol build-up can sometimes strike down in your legs. Here’s how to spot the sign known as claudication. High levels of “bad” cholesterol,...
Should You Actually Let Your Dog Eat Ice Cream? Is It Safe?
If you ever saw a little girl drop her ice cream cone, you probably felt sad for her. She just lost her special treat. While people enjoy ice cream about as much as the little girl, you may wonder if you can give your pup a lick. Sometimes dogs eat...
Why can't I sleep? The benefits of good sleep hygiene
Good sleep and circadian health are interdependent and can impact our physical and mental well-being. But, around 62% of adults worldwide say they don't sleep well. And more than 40% say their sleep has gotten worse in the past five years. Environmental factors are one cause behind these sleep and...
I Just Found the Ultimate, Most Ridiculously Adorable Gift for Dog Parents on Etsy
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve always considered myself a pretty good gift giver. Before choosing a present, I take into account the recipient’s interests, whether the item is something the person could actually use, and whether it will take up space and create clutter (small-apartment dwellers, you know what I’m talking about). So picking out a present for people has never really been a problem, but a gift for a dog? That’s a whole ‘nother animal. And that was my dilemma when my friend Suzanne invited me to a birthday party for her one-year-old mini Goldendoodle, Emma.
What is Pica, and Why Does It Make Cats Eat Plastic?
Pica is a condition that causes an individual to eat things that are not food. Cats can suffer from this condition just like some humans do. Unfortunately, this condition can be quite common in cats and could be potentially harmful. If you’ve found your cat munching on things that are...
Are Turtles Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained
Are Turtles Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained. Turtles live in water bodies across the globe. Many assume that turtles are diurnal, look for food during the day and basking in the sun. But, their sleep patterns are not this simple. Turtles adapt to their surroundings depending on food sources and predators. This flexible behavior means that they must often change their sleep patterns too. Considering these variations, we wanted answers to the question, are turtles nocturnal or diurnal, or something else? So, we did our research, and this is what we learned.
These dogs adopted a baby cow, and now he seems to think he’s a dog too (VIDEO)
Haru, a young bull who’d been rejected by his herd due to his small size, couldn't be happier when two puppies Ashla and Bogani offered him forever friendship. Massachusetts-based couple Amber and Anthony already had multiple dogs, including young pups Ashla and Bogani, when they decided to add another animal to their family. Having always liked cows, they started looking around for this unusual pet instead.
Dog's Reaction to His Makeshift Hurricane 'Bathroom' Is Downright Priceless
As Hurricane Ian touches down on the Southeastern coast, people everywhere are trying to prepare their homes and loved ones. That includes one woman in Florida, who had to change things up with her dog's bathroom situation — but he did not appreciate it one bit. Apparently the pup...
