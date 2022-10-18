Read full article on original website
Mystery Plant: Common weed an interesting American native
“(Annie)’d go out in the evening and pick a mess of it … Carry it home and cook it for supper, ‘Cause that’s about all they had to eat.” — lyrics by Tony Joe White Of course, Annie would only...
West Virginia has a new threat? A slithering, jumping worm
Just when you think you’ve become accustomed to the spotted lanternfly invasion, along comes another thug threatening to decimate our ecosystem: the Asian jumping worm. Allow me to introduce you to Amynthas agrestis, also known as “Alabama jumper,” “Jersey wriggler” and the rude-but-accurate “crazy worm.” Unlike garden-variety earthworms, these flipping, thrashing, invasive miscreants are ravenous […]
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
What Plants Grow Best In October?
Newsweek have spoken to the experts to find out what plants you can grow throughout October's chilly weather.
Pawpaw is in season in Michigan: What to know about coveted fruit
It's called the Michigan banana and tastes like a cross between a banana and a mango. While the Mitten is a powerhouse for things like apples and cherries, it's also home to a lesser-known but highly coveted fruit among foodies in the know. Here is what to know about the pawpaw, which happens...
7+ Best Bulbs To Plant In The Fall For a Beautiful Spring Garden
You may be thinking that gardening season is over, however, that’s not exactly the truth. There is still plenty to be done this fall season when it comes to the garden. However, most of the work you put in now will be with some delayed gratification. Especially when it comes to bulbs. While you won’t get an instant pop of color in your garden, as you would normally get with perennials or annuals, the wait will be worth it trust us. The flowers that will bloom from the planted fall bulbs when spring comes around will be marvelous. Your garden will fill with color and happiness, forgetting about the gray dullness of winter. And many bulbs return year after year, which makes them a good investment. Today we are going to show you some of the best bulbs to plant in the fall for a beautiful spring garden next season.
Why do ladybugs swarm your house every autumn? Science and history offer answers
Every autumn, ladybugs (which are really lady beetles) seem to swarm near or even inside some homes. There can be so many of them that they stain walls and make a room smell really bad. Ladybugs have an interesting history that you probably did not know. One fact that might...
Behind the Meaning of the Children’s Song “This Little Piggy”
“This Little Piggy” may very well be the first song we hear and learn as children. Whether using your fingers or your toes, the cute little song is sung to us early on as cooing parents bond with their newborns. Your pinky becomes a protagonist. Your index and ring fingers become players in the performance.
Florida Woman’s Boyfriend Refurbishes GoodWill Dining Set With Chalk Paint and It’s Stunning
Trusting the process really worth it sometimes.
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
The Next Invasive Garden Threat? A Slithering, Jumping Worm
Just when you think you’ve become accustomed to the spotted lanternfly invasion, along comes another menace to the ecosystem: the jumping worm. Allow me to introduce you to Amynthas agrestis, also known as “Alabama jumper,” “Jersey wriggler” and the rude-but-accurate “crazy worm.” Unlike garden-variety earthworms, these flipping, thrashing, invasive miscreants are ravenous consumers of humus, the rich, organic, essential top layer of soil formed by dead and decaying small animals, insects and leaf litter in places like forests, plant nurseries and your garden.
This Crocodile Leaping Out of the Water Puts Breaching Great Whites to Shame
This Crocodile Leaping Out of the Water Puts Breaching Great Whites to Shame. Crocodiles are amazing animals and among the most dangerous reptiles in the world. These creatures can grow up to an impressive 20 feet long and weigh thousands of pounds. Crocodiles live in warm climates worldwide, including Australia,...
House of the Dragon: who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm?
Who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon. One of the more enigmatic characters in the fantasy series House of the Dragon is Mysaria, who, despite not being a Targaryen, a noble, or a great warrior, is one of the most influential people in Westeros.
3 gardening experts on how to plant daffodil bulbs for best success in spring
Know how and when to plant daffodil bulbs to ensure yours survive winter, and squirrels, to give you stunning spring color.
The Best Time Of Year To Plant Hydrangeas
Knowing when and how to plant your hydrangeas can help you reap the benefits of this perennial staple year after year. Let's get into the details.
Monarch Butterflies Are Going Extinct Whilst Rare Exotic Atala Butterflies Repopulate In Florida
Atala butterflies, coontie hairstreaks, scientifically named Eumaeus Atalas, are rare large iridescent butterflies, previously believed to be extinct, are repopulating in Florida. The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) reported on Facebook that the reemergence of atala butterflies's host plant, the coontie plant, trending in mainstream gardening and landscaping helps keep the North American atala butterflies off the endangered species list. “The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention,” said Sue Ramos, an SCCF Native Landscape and Garden Center Staff, in a statement encouraging more people to plant coontie plants. “It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils,” Ramos continued.
12 things every American has in their house, according to non-Americans
“This is the most wholesome I've felt about my country in a while.”
Six Lions Couldn’t Take Down A Buffalo, Then The Pride Male Arrives
Six Lions Couldn't Take Down A Buffalo, Then The Pride Male Arrives. Although they are typically active at dawn and dusk and on cooler days, lions typically hunt at night and rest during the day. They sleep during the day under thorn bushes, frequently close to water sources. A video shows what happens when lions hunt during the day in Masai Mara.
Macho Fern vs. Boston Fern: What’s the Difference?
Macho ferns and Boston ferns are two extremely popular plants among plant enthusiasts. This is primarily due to the fact that both require low maintenance, grow large and beautiful, and are also good natural air purifiers. The plants are part of the same family and genus, making them similar in...
