ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America

I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
CLINTON, NJ
qudach.com

New York's mayor says he never expected to take this step

CNN — The latest signs of the situation New York is facing are monolithic achromatic tents the city’s politician says helium ne'er imagined he’d person to build. The accomplishment of buses from the borderline shows nary motion of slowing, and these caller exigency shelters connected Randall’s Island could soon location hundreds of migrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
njurbannews.com

Trenton mayor’s race heats up

In less than three weeks, Trentonians will likely go to the polls and re-elect mayor Reed Gusciora and several new city council members. Gusciora received an endorsement from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy earlier this month, thus paving the way, many contend, will be a big win for the incumbent mayor.
TRENTON, NJ
wfft.com

Newark airport authorities remove snake from a plane

Although it sounds like a Hollywood plot, authorities didn't need help from "Snakes on a Plane" actor Samuel L. Jackson when an airline passenger found a snake underfoot after arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport. Police and operations employees met the plane at its gate early Monday afternoon "and removed...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is RU football a waste of money? A call to investigate spending by NJ colleges

TRENTON – A new special auditor would be established to investigate reports of public money being misused by colleges and universities, under a recently proposed bill. Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, drafted the legislation (S3243) following a series of media reports about questionable spending, capped by a story by The Record about players on the Rutgers University football team ordering $450,000 in DoorDash deliveries in 14 months.
trentondaily.com

This Week in History: Trenton’s Battle Monument

For most Trenton residents, the Battle Monument stands out as one of our city’s most recognizable landmarks. But have you ever heard the story of how the monument came to be?. The Battle Monument was designed to commemorate the American victory at the Battle of Trenton, one of the...
TRENTON, NJ
travelnoire.com

$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter

New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
trentondaily.com

Wishing a Very Happy 87th Birthday to the “Mayor of South Warren Street”

If you’ve ever walked down South Warren Street, chances are you’ve seen the man, the myth, the legend, Joe Festa. Yesterday marked his 87th birthday. Joe has been cutting hair at State Barber Shop in Trenton for over 60 years. Still putting in 12-hour days and loving every minute of it, Festa stressed that “when you love what you do, you never have to go to work.”
TRENTON, NJ
Morristown Minute

Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge Precautions

Legionella bacteria identified in water samples collected from 30 homes within several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works.Morristown Minute. Legionella bacteria identified in water samples within homes in Hamilton Township, served by Trenton Water Works; TWW serves ~225k people in Trenton, Hamilton, Ewing, Lawrence, and Hopewell Townships in Mercer County.
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County man arrested on tax and bankruptcy fraud

LANDING, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Thursday by federal agents on charges of tax and bankruptcy fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Tax Division. Zeki Donuk...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

NJ Board of Education Proposal Would Leave Public Schools Open During Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur; Force Students to Attend School | Yoel Ackerman

On Thursday night, Clifton NJ Superintendent Danny Robertozzi, is set to make a formal recommendation to the board of education on whether to remove Jewish holidays from the school calendar as a way to have students finish the school year at an earlier date. On his list of holidays that he intends to target, are Rosh Hashanah, and Yom Kippur, the two holiest days of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy