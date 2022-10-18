Read full article on original website
These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America
I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
qudach.com
New York's mayor says he never expected to take this step
CNN — The latest signs of the situation New York is facing are monolithic achromatic tents the city’s politician says helium ne'er imagined he’d person to build. The accomplishment of buses from the borderline shows nary motion of slowing, and these caller exigency shelters connected Randall’s Island could soon location hundreds of migrants.
The Real Deal: New Jersey residents slowly return to offices after pandemic
New Jersey residents in the tri-state area are slowly returning to their offices after the pandemic.
njurbannews.com
Trenton mayor’s race heats up
In less than three weeks, Trentonians will likely go to the polls and re-elect mayor Reed Gusciora and several new city council members. Gusciora received an endorsement from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy earlier this month, thus paving the way, many contend, will be a big win for the incumbent mayor.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Warren County
NJs second Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in 2022 confirmed in a Warren County backyard flock.Morristown Minute. USDA and NJDA confirmed NJs second Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in 2022 in a Warren County non-commercial backyard flock.
wfft.com
Newark airport authorities remove snake from a plane
Although it sounds like a Hollywood plot, authorities didn't need help from "Snakes on a Plane" actor Samuel L. Jackson when an airline passenger found a snake underfoot after arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport. Police and operations employees met the plane at its gate early Monday afternoon "and removed...
Is RU football a waste of money? A call to investigate spending by NJ colleges
TRENTON – A new special auditor would be established to investigate reports of public money being misused by colleges and universities, under a recently proposed bill. Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, drafted the legislation (S3243) following a series of media reports about questionable spending, capped by a story by The Record about players on the Rutgers University football team ordering $450,000 in DoorDash deliveries in 14 months.
trentondaily.com
This Week in History: Trenton’s Battle Monument
For most Trenton residents, the Battle Monument stands out as one of our city’s most recognizable landmarks. But have you ever heard the story of how the monument came to be?. The Battle Monument was designed to commemorate the American victory at the Battle of Trenton, one of the...
Big News About Newark Airport Could Be a Major Game-Changer
People are bound to have opinions about this.
New Jersey man ruthlessly distributed massive amount of cocaine across Jersey Shore
A drug dealer who resides in the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County has been convicted for distributing copious amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine across communities at the Jersey Shore. The drug trafficking 42-year-old Damion Helmes is responsible for caught the attention of local, state, and federal...
U.S. winter forecast favors mild weather in N.J. region, snow totals could be high or low
For the second year in a row, long-range forecasters from the national Climate Prediction Center are predicting a warmer than average winter season in the New Jersey region and say it’s not clear whether the Garden State will end up with more snow or less snow than normal during the winter of 2022-2023.
travelnoire.com
$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter
New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
trentondaily.com
Wishing a Very Happy 87th Birthday to the “Mayor of South Warren Street”
If you’ve ever walked down South Warren Street, chances are you’ve seen the man, the myth, the legend, Joe Festa. Yesterday marked his 87th birthday. Joe has been cutting hair at State Barber Shop in Trenton for over 60 years. Still putting in 12-hour days and loving every minute of it, Festa stressed that “when you love what you do, you never have to go to work.”
Daylight Saving Time 2022: When do the clocks fall back?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fall is a time when the air is crisp, the leaves color the streets and the sun sets at an earlier time each day. As darkness engulfs and shortens our daylight hours, autumn is the season to rewind the clock and mark the end of Daylight Saving Time.
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge Precautions
Legionella bacteria identified in water samples collected from 30 homes within several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works.Morristown Minute. Legionella bacteria identified in water samples within homes in Hamilton Township, served by Trenton Water Works; TWW serves ~225k people in Trenton, Hamilton, Ewing, Lawrence, and Hopewell Townships in Mercer County.
wbgo.org
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora faces three challengers. Two of them are his foes on City Council
Trenton is not only the state capital of New Jersey, but it is described by some as the home of the Garden State’s most dysfunctional municipal government. This year’s election will offer Trentonians a chance to have a clean slate with its municipal government following four years of headlines that embarrassed residents.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man arrested on tax and bankruptcy fraud
LANDING, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Thursday by federal agents on charges of tax and bankruptcy fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Tax Division. Zeki Donuk...
Fort Monmouth now home to cool new 12,000 square-foot craft brewery
Among all of the new businesses set to open at Fort Monmouth, Eatontown’s former military base, one really stands out to me. And even though it looks like Netflix is probably going to have a facility there, a homegrown jersey business is much more exciting to me, and probably to you too.
thelakewoodscoop.com
NJ Board of Education Proposal Would Leave Public Schools Open During Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur; Force Students to Attend School | Yoel Ackerman
On Thursday night, Clifton NJ Superintendent Danny Robertozzi, is set to make a formal recommendation to the board of education on whether to remove Jewish holidays from the school calendar as a way to have students finish the school year at an earlier date. On his list of holidays that he intends to target, are Rosh Hashanah, and Yom Kippur, the two holiest days of the year.
NYC will require residents to put trash out 4 hours later to fight rat takeover
Mayor Eric Adams announced orders Monday requiring New Yorkers to put their trash out four hours later going forward as rats take over city streets.
