2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
5 Lesser-Known Dutchess County Towns You Should Visit
I consider myself lucky to live in the Hudson valley. The river, the mountains, the greenery in the spring, the fall foliage, and even the Norman Rockwell type winters (until you gotta shovel). And I also love all the cool towns. I especially love living in Dutchess County, where I can spend hours going from small town to small town, visiting local shops and restaurants.
Has New York Banned Candles in Halloween Pumpkins?
Candles and pumpkins just go together this time of year, right? But is it legal to leave a candle burning in your Jack-o-lantern?. You've spent hours carving out your pumpkin for Halloween this year, and it's come out perfect!! All that's left to do now is find a candle to light and put it outside of your house to show off to everyone!!! WAIT!!! Not so fast!
Homemade Scarecrows to be Displayed in Kingston, New York
Growing up I knew quite a few people who had working scarecrows and by that I mean they functioned in a field to ward off birds that would pester and eat what was growing. I always found them a bit odd. Of course, we all remember the fun-loving scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz who only wanted a brain.
Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County
A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
Timeline for the New Paltz Halloween Celebration
In my opinion, no town does Halloween quite the way New Paltz does, I think it could give Salem, Massachusettes a run for its money. The annual parade is amazing, the night of 100 pumpkins is a must see and old of the oldest neighborhoods in America is back this year offering Trick or Treating. October 31st, 2022 in New Paltz New York is going to be the place to be.
Attend a Pirate Themed Scavenger Hunt in Cornwall, New York
So many ways to enjoy Halloween, there are costume parties and trick-or-treating. You can visit a Hudson Valley Haunted attraction, and you can even stay home and watch a movie but how would you like to go on a Halloween scavend=ger hut?. On Saturday, October 29th you can attend the...
A Look at Legendary Connecticut Ghost Hunter’s Beautiful Original Artwork
What can you say about Ed and Lorraine Warren and their Ghost Hunting ability that hasn't already been said? Not a lot, that is for sure, but here is one very interesting fact about the specter-summoning couple is that Ed was an artist and not a bad one at all.
Celebrate an Exciting, Fun-Filled Community Day in Dutchess County
We tell you all the time that living in the Hudson Valley is just different than other parts of the world. Now I'm not saying that other parts of the country don't do community-themed events, but I do think the Hudson Valley does them bigger and better than anywhere else.
Local Legend: The Pondshiner’s of Columbia County
Looking for spooky Hudson Valley history? Boy do we have a local legend for you!. For years, we've heard stories of haunting across the Mid-Hudson Region from Sleepy Hollow to Bannerman Castle and The Beekman Inn. But have you ever heard of The Pondshiners?. Talented Basket Weavers is Taghkanic. According...
4 Things we Love About Brewster, New York
Brewster is one of Putnam County's best places for many different things. One thing you might not know about Brewster is that it's NOT a town, it's a village located in the town of Southeast. There are many towns/villages like that all across the Hudson Valley, but the interesting part is that the town of Southeast isn't used in any mailing addresses in the area. From what we've been told everyone, including the post office in the 10509 zip code, refers to the town as Brewster, not Southeast. If you mail something from the local post office the postmark they put on the envelope says Brewster, not Southeast.
I Never Had a Bad Fish Fry at These Restaurants in Connecticut
Fish & Chips originated in England, and is often considered Britain's national dish. Well, we love it here in NEW England too. We call it a fish fry, and it's on menus everywhere around Connecticut. Have you been served fish that was cooked in old oil? Overcooked? Cheap Tilapia that...
11 Connecticut Small Cities Make List of ‘Best in America’, Danbury Included
I agree with WalletHub when they tell us that "not everyone craves the bright lights and crowded spaces of big cities." I spent nearly my whole life in a much smaller town than anything around here, we are talking only about 10,000 at its peak. The study by WalletHub only included 1300 small cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
Dazzling Fall Foliage Lights Up Squantz Pond + Candlewood Lake
Many of my good friends have moved to Florida to take advantage of the year-round warm weather, where according to moving.com, there are 200 sunshine-filled days a year, and I get that. Other advantages of moving to the sunshine state include no state income tax, remarkable cultural diversity, a laidback...
Staying or Going? Saugerties Stallions Baseball Team Makes Exciting Announcement
The collegiate baseball team's future in the town has been up in the air for some time. Summers in the Hudson Valley is a sports fan's dream time of year, as we are lucky enough to be surrounded by some big-league action. Yes, we have one major league affiliate in the area but did you know we are also lucky enough to have an awesome collegiate baseball team in Ulster County?
Staff Forced to Drain Fountain at Danbury Fair Mall After Swim Trend
NOTICE: To my knowledge, this prank is no longer trending OR a problem. I'm only one man and I'm not a teenager so I just got wind that it was a rough summer for security at the Danbury Fair Mall. WARNING: Do NOT try the stunt below as you could...
The Popular Gallo Family Restaurant Opens New Location in Danbury
You have probably heard the saying, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it!" and that is what Gallo Family Restaurant lives by and they have a brand spanking new location that just opened up in Danbury. My girlfriend Jen alerted me to the brand new restaurant opening in Danbury and...
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts
For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
Danbury Area Parents’ Hilarious Responses to Their Kid’s Questions
It takes a lot of grit to be Connecticut resident, it's even harder to live in the Greater-Danbury area. You need to be tough, intelligent, hard-working, have SOME money, and need to be able to spot a lie. Those traits are also helpful if you're a parent. BUT, if you are a parent AND you live here, you need more, you need a sense of humor. To survive this combination, it's vital that you can laugh at yourself and the absurdity life can throw at you.
Last Dirt Track Weekend of the Year in Middletown NY
Where did 2022 go? It feels like I was just telling you about the opening night for this year's race season at the Orange County Fair Speedway and now it is Eastern States Weekend. This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the dirt track in Middletown, New York will come alive one...
