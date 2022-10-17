ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, NY

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Wolf

5 Lesser-Known Dutchess County Towns You Should Visit

I consider myself lucky to live in the Hudson valley. The river, the mountains, the greenery in the spring, the fall foliage, and even the Norman Rockwell type winters (until you gotta shovel). And I also love all the cool towns. I especially love living in Dutchess County, where I can spend hours going from small town to small town, visiting local shops and restaurants.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Has New York Banned Candles in Halloween Pumpkins?

Candles and pumpkins just go together this time of year, right? But is it legal to leave a candle burning in your Jack-o-lantern?. You've spent hours carving out your pumpkin for Halloween this year, and it's come out perfect!! All that's left to do now is find a candle to light and put it outside of your house to show off to everyone!!! WAIT!!! Not so fast!
105.5 The Wolf

Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Timeline for the New Paltz Halloween Celebration

In my opinion, no town does Halloween quite the way New Paltz does, I think it could give Salem, Massachusettes a run for its money. The annual parade is amazing, the night of 100 pumpkins is a must see and old of the oldest neighborhoods in America is back this year offering Trick or Treating. October 31st, 2022 in New Paltz New York is going to be the place to be.
NEW PALTZ, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Local Legend: The Pondshiner’s of Columbia County

Looking for spooky Hudson Valley history? Boy do we have a local legend for you!. For years, we've heard stories of haunting across the Mid-Hudson Region from Sleepy Hollow to Bannerman Castle and The Beekman Inn. But have you ever heard of The Pondshiners?. Talented Basket Weavers is Taghkanic. According...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

4 Things we Love About Brewster, New York

Brewster is one of Putnam County's best places for many different things. One thing you might not know about Brewster is that it's NOT a town, it's a village located in the town of Southeast. There are many towns/villages like that all across the Hudson Valley, but the interesting part is that the town of Southeast isn't used in any mailing addresses in the area. From what we've been told everyone, including the post office in the 10509 zip code, refers to the town as Brewster, not Southeast. If you mail something from the local post office the postmark they put on the envelope says Brewster, not Southeast.
BREWSTER, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Staying or Going? Saugerties Stallions Baseball Team Makes Exciting Announcement

The collegiate baseball team's future in the town has been up in the air for some time. Summers in the Hudson Valley is a sports fan's dream time of year, as we are lucky enough to be surrounded by some big-league action. Yes, we have one major league affiliate in the area but did you know we are also lucky enough to have an awesome collegiate baseball team in Ulster County?
SAUGERTIES, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts

For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Danbury Area Parents’ Hilarious Responses to Their Kid’s Questions

It takes a lot of grit to be Connecticut resident, it's even harder to live in the Greater-Danbury area. You need to be tough, intelligent, hard-working, have SOME money, and need to be able to spot a lie. Those traits are also helpful if you're a parent. BUT, if you are a parent AND you live here, you need more, you need a sense of humor. To survive this combination, it's vital that you can laugh at yourself and the absurdity life can throw at you.
DANBURY, CT
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

Brookfield, CT
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.

 https://danburycountry.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy