ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uta.edu

Mavericks receive Student Music Award from DownBeat Magazine

DownBeat Magazine, a music publication covering jazz and blues, named The University of Texas at Arlington Latin Combo as the top undergraduate Latin group in the nation at its 45th Annual Student Music Awards. “The UTA Latin Combo really did an outstanding job at working on the music and preparing...
ARLINGTON, TX
uta.edu

UTA In The News — Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Brian Whitmore, UTA adjunct assistant professor, spoke with NBC 5 about the latest developments in the conflict in Ukraine. Whitmore says that Ukraine is not just surviving the conflict, but winning. Fighting Heart Disease. A UTA bioengineer has received a new grant for research that may benefit heart health, Dallas...
ARLINGTON, TX
uta.edu

Better health for patients with enlarged hearts

A University of Texas at Arlington multidisciplinary team will use a National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant to research new ways to improve the safety and effectiveness of medical procedures on patients with inoperable enlarged hearts. Jun Liao, bioengineering associate professor, is leading the $433,000 project, “A Controlled Septal Ablation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy