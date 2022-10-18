ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

HometownLife.com

NLCS Game 3: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and predictions

NLCS: tied 1-1 Regular-season series: Philadelphia won 4-3 San Diego bounced back from an opening-game setback with an 8-5 win in Game 2 Wednesday. The Padres had 13 hits - including 3 home runs - in piling up their most runs in a single home game since Aug. 10. The Friars now head on the road where they are 3-2 in the playoffs and 8-3 since Sept. 16.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HometownLife.com

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors odds, picks and predictions

The Cleveland Cavaliers travel to Canada to visit the Toronto Raptors Wednesday for an Eastern Conference season-opener. Tipoff from Scotiabank Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Cavaliers vs. Raptors odds, and our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Cavaliers come into...
CLEVELAND, OH
HometownLife.com

St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken odds, picks and predictions

The St. Louis Blues (1-0-0) and the Seattle Kraken (1-2-1) meet Wednesday at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Blues vs. Kraken odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Blues opened the season...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HometownLife.com

Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and predictions

The Dallas Mavericks open their 2022-2023 NBA season on the road against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday. Tip-off from Footprint Center is 10 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Mavericks vs. Suns nickname odds, and our expert NBA picks and predictions. The season opens for the...
DALLAS, TX

