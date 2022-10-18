Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Related
HometownLife.com
NLCS Game 3: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and predictions
NLCS: tied 1-1 Regular-season series: Philadelphia won 4-3 San Diego bounced back from an opening-game setback with an 8-5 win in Game 2 Wednesday. The Padres had 13 hits - including 3 home runs - in piling up their most runs in a single home game since Aug. 10. The Friars now head on the road where they are 3-2 in the playoffs and 8-3 since Sept. 16.
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero looks to continue success vs. Celtics
It’s probably safe to say the Orlando Magic have no regrets about taking 6-foot-10 forward Paolo Banchero with the No.
HometownLife.com
Detroit Pistons investigating exec Rob Murphy, accused of misconduct with female employee
Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy is on leave from the organization after the team began investigating a claim of "workplace misconduct involving a former female employee," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. A team source confirmed the report Thursday, but when officially reached for comment, a team spokesman said there...
HometownLife.com
Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors odds, picks and predictions
The Cleveland Cavaliers travel to Canada to visit the Toronto Raptors Wednesday for an Eastern Conference season-opener. Tipoff from Scotiabank Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Cavaliers vs. Raptors odds, and our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Cavaliers come into...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
HometownLife.com
MLS playoffs: Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati odds, picks and predictions
The Philadelphia Union welcome FC Cincinnati to Subaru Park Thursday for an Eastern Conference semifinal match. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we preview Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati odds, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions. The Union were the...
HometownLife.com
St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken odds, picks and predictions
The St. Louis Blues (1-0-0) and the Seattle Kraken (1-2-1) meet Wednesday at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Blues vs. Kraken odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Blues opened the season...
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
HometownLife.com
Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and predictions
The Dallas Mavericks open their 2022-2023 NBA season on the road against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday. Tip-off from Footprint Center is 10 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Mavericks vs. Suns nickname odds, and our expert NBA picks and predictions. The season opens for the...
Comments / 0