Columbia County, NY

Timeline for the New Paltz Halloween Celebration

In my opinion, no town does Halloween quite the way New Paltz does, I think it could give Salem, Massachusettes a run for its money. The annual parade is amazing, the night of 100 pumpkins is a must see and old of the oldest neighborhoods in America is back this year offering Trick or Treating. October 31st, 2022 in New Paltz New York is going to be the place to be.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Meet The Ghosts Of Clermont State Historic Site

Spooky and historical? That's what the Hudson Valley is all about in October. The Hudson Valley is rich with history; those historical roots come with a haunting past. I know I can't be the only one who has looked at one of the many beautiful historic sites and said "Yup, that place is definitely haunted."
GERMANTOWN, NY
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
Hyde Park, NY K9 Recieves Special Donation

The gift of extra safety was donated to a Dutchess County police department. One Hyde Park K9 just received a special donation from a popular organization. Vested Interest in K9s is a charity organization whose mission is to "provide bullet/stab protective vests & assistance for law enforcement K9s in the U.S. Join us and spread the word about keeping our working dogs safe."
HYDE PARK, NY
10-year-old Boy Attacked by Black Bear in Grandparents Yard

A 250-pound black bear attacked a young boy twice while he was playing at his grandparent's Connecticut home. A real-life nightmare came true for one Connecticut grandfather on Sunday, as he watched his 10-year-old grandson playing in the backyard get attacked twice by a black bear. Attack One. The nightmare...
MORRIS, CT
Stolen Items from New Paltz, NY Later Sold on Social Media

The New York State Police are asking for the publics help in regard to several stolen items in the Ulster County area. In the digital age of social media, we can do it all from the palm of our hands. If you have a smartphone, you can stay in touch with friends and family across the globe, dig up information within seconds and sell things you have no use for anymore for some side money.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Cars, Trucks, Even a Bus Available at Dutchess County Auction, Here’s How to Bid

The auction closes on October 18th. If you haven't heard many people in the car business say that the best place to get a used car is at auction. I have friends that tell me all the time that they find amazing deals on cars, trucks, and more by going to car auctions all over the place. I'm not sure if any of these types of auctions happen in the Hudson Valley very often so when I heard about one happening now, I thought some might be interested.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
New Milford’s Buckbee Goes Full Ham for Re-Election Video

Hamming it up, hard as a mother___, however you took it, Buckbee did it. Bill "Mo" Buckbee is a State Representative from and for New Milford, CT. It's just about time for the public to vote and Bill didn't want to leave re-election to chance, so he brought out the big guns. Buckbee got the famed filmmaker Myke "Foo Media" Furhman, Mayor Pete Bass and headed to some of the most iconic New Milford locations to shoot a film for the ages.
NEW MILFORD, CT
