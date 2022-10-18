Read full article on original website
Popular Ulster County Gym Closed, Locals Wondering ‘Is it for Good?’
Has anyone else noticed that there haven't been any cars or people in or around one popular gym in Highland?. The gym, located on Route 9W in Highland has been around for many years but has the gym closed down? That's the question that gym members, Highland residents, and anyone who drives by every day has been asking over the last week or so.
Car Catches Fire at Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz
There was a bit of excitement today on the Ridge in New Paltz. More specifically if you were anywhere near the West side of New Paltz or High Falls today you may have seen smoke close to the Mohonk Mountain House. I haven't seen any reports of people worried about...
2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
Timeline for the New Paltz Halloween Celebration
In my opinion, no town does Halloween quite the way New Paltz does, I think it could give Salem, Massachusettes a run for its money. The annual parade is amazing, the night of 100 pumpkins is a must see and old of the oldest neighborhoods in America is back this year offering Trick or Treating. October 31st, 2022 in New Paltz New York is going to be the place to be.
Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County
A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
Homemade Scarecrows to be Displayed in Kingston, New York
Growing up I knew quite a few people who had working scarecrows and by that I mean they functioned in a field to ward off birds that would pester and eat what was growing. I always found them a bit odd. Of course, we all remember the fun-loving scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz who only wanted a brain.
Celebrate an Exciting, Fun-Filled Community Day in Dutchess County
We tell you all the time that living in the Hudson Valley is just different than other parts of the world. Now I'm not saying that other parts of the country don't do community-themed events, but I do think the Hudson Valley does them bigger and better than anywhere else.
Meet The Ghosts Of Clermont State Historic Site
Spooky and historical? That's what the Hudson Valley is all about in October. The Hudson Valley is rich with history; those historical roots come with a haunting past. I know I can't be the only one who has looked at one of the many beautiful historic sites and said "Yup, that place is definitely haunted."
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
Who is Buried in Old Ulster County New York Roadside Cemeteries
Earlier this year I told you about a roadside cemetery that I came across while traveling on Route 52 through Dutchess County. It was the oddest thing to see old headstones and grave markers just cast aside in what appeared to be a work area. Turns out this old cemetery...
Dazzling Fall Foliage Lights Up Squantz Pond + Candlewood Lake
Many of my good friends have moved to Florida to take advantage of the year-round warm weather, where according to moving.com, there are 200 sunshine-filled days a year, and I get that. Other advantages of moving to the sunshine state include no state income tax, remarkable cultural diversity, a laidback...
All Aboard the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Mechanicville, NY
Can you believe the holiday season is almost upon us? I feel like we were just sweltering in the heat of summer!. Time is flying by and while it's the most wonderful time of the year, it's also the busiest. So why not plan out your festive family fun now and leave the stress behind?
Hyde Park, NY K9 Recieves Special Donation
The gift of extra safety was donated to a Dutchess County police department. One Hyde Park K9 just received a special donation from a popular organization. Vested Interest in K9s is a charity organization whose mission is to "provide bullet/stab protective vests & assistance for law enforcement K9s in the U.S. Join us and spread the word about keeping our working dogs safe."
10-year-old Boy Attacked by Black Bear in Grandparents Yard
A 250-pound black bear attacked a young boy twice while he was playing at his grandparent's Connecticut home. A real-life nightmare came true for one Connecticut grandfather on Sunday, as he watched his 10-year-old grandson playing in the backyard get attacked twice by a black bear. Attack One. The nightmare...
Pine Bush and New Paltz Wineries Have Events this Weekend
If you ask me there just aren't enough Fall weekends in the Northeast. Just when we figure out our wardrobe and days off it seems the best part of Fall has passed us by again. Don't let this happen to you. October is slipping away fast. I just came across...
The Beer Mile is Coming to Pawling, New York in November
The 2nd Annual EDRRC Beer Mile Run in Pawling, New York in November definitely gives a whole new meaning to the term "beer run." Instead of running out for a beer, you will actually be running to a beer. I didn't quite get a clear picture of what this event...
Stolen Items from New Paltz, NY Later Sold on Social Media
The New York State Police are asking for the publics help in regard to several stolen items in the Ulster County area. In the digital age of social media, we can do it all from the palm of our hands. If you have a smartphone, you can stay in touch with friends and family across the globe, dig up information within seconds and sell things you have no use for anymore for some side money.
Cars, Trucks, Even a Bus Available at Dutchess County Auction, Here’s How to Bid
The auction closes on October 18th. If you haven't heard many people in the car business say that the best place to get a used car is at auction. I have friends that tell me all the time that they find amazing deals on cars, trucks, and more by going to car auctions all over the place. I'm not sure if any of these types of auctions happen in the Hudson Valley very often so when I heard about one happening now, I thought some might be interested.
Close Call: Annabelle is NOT Being Stored in a Roadside Box in New Milford
For a second, I actually thought Annabelle was being stored in a roadside box in New Milford. I was on the way back from my doctor's appointment in New Milford on Tuesday (10/11/22) when I passed the infamous annual Halloween display on Grove Street. I pulled into Addis Park and decided to walk over, get a close look and snap some photos.
New Milford’s Buckbee Goes Full Ham for Re-Election Video
Hamming it up, hard as a mother___, however you took it, Buckbee did it. Bill "Mo" Buckbee is a State Representative from and for New Milford, CT. It's just about time for the public to vote and Bill didn't want to leave re-election to chance, so he brought out the big guns. Buckbee got the famed filmmaker Myke "Foo Media" Furhman, Mayor Pete Bass and headed to some of the most iconic New Milford locations to shoot a film for the ages.
