Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Killer Drones, Human Rights Stall Hopes of Iran Nuclear Deal
Ongoing global outrage continues with demonstrations sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of Iranian police. And that outrage shifts toward the Islamic Republic as protesters chant death to the country’s Supreme Leader. But Iran’s alleged involvement in Russia’s war on Ukraine may be the biggest blow to reviving the so-called nuclear deal between the United States and Iran. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more. Contributor: Raha Majd.
Voice of America
Iranians Strike as Mahsa Amini Protests Enter Sixth Week
Paris — Shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike in Iran Saturday as nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week, activists said. The death of 22-year-old Amini, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran's strict dress code for women, has fueled...
Voice of America
Iran Releases Footage From Prison Fire, Adding to Mystery
Dubai — Iran released security footage Sunday that it said came from its notorious Evin Prison the night a fire broke out that killed at least eight inmates, an effort to clarify the government's narrative amid growing international pressure. The purported CCTV footage of the mayhem last weekend only...
Voice of America
Iran Solidarity Rally in Berlin Draws 80,000
Berlin — Some 80,000 people joined a Berlin rally Saturday in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a police spokesman told AFP. "Today, thousands of people are showing their solidarity with courageous women and demonstrators in Iran," tweeted Germany's Green...
Voice of America
Thousands Rally in Berlin, Elsewhere in Support of Iranian Women
Thousands of Iranians were among an estimated 80,000 people who joined in a rally Saturday in Berlin, the largest of several protests in cities around the world showing solidarity with women-led protests in Iran. Iranians traveled to Berlin for the protests and were in other demonstrations in Sweden, Italy, France,...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally. Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song. Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters...
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Voice of America
Canada’s Joly: We Have ‘Responsibility’ to Support People of Iran
"The incredibly brave women of Iran" deserve our support, said Canada’s foreign minister Thursday as she hosted a virtual meeting with a group of her female counterparts from around the world. “The women of Iran are speaking clearly. No longer will they tolerate the regime’s vision of women in...
Voice of America
Hackers Breach Iran’s Atomic Energy Subsidiary Network
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said Sunday a hacking group broke into a subsidiary's network and had free access to its email system. A statement issued Sunday described the content in the emails as "containing technical messages and routine and ongoing everyday exchanges." The comes after an anonymous hacking group calling...
Voice of America
US Condemns Iran’s Restrictions on Internet Access
The U.S. signed on to an online coalition’s statement Thursday that condemned Iran’s restrictions to internet access during nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini last month. The Freedom Online Coalition is made up of 34 governments that collaborate to advance internet freedom worldwide. “In furtherance of...
Voice of America
Analysis: Iran Pushes Militarily Abroad Amid Unrest at Home
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — As protests rage at home, Iran's theocratic government is flexing its military muscle abroad: Tehran has supplied drones to Russia that killed Ukrainian civilians, run drills in a border region with Azerbaijan and bombed Kurdish positions in Iraq. Iran has denied supplying the drones...
Voice of America
3 European Missions to UN Urge Probe of Drone Use in Ukraine
France, Germany and Britain called Friday for the United Nations to investigate allegations that Russia is using Iranian drones for attacks in Ukraine. A letter from the French, German and British missions to the U.N. cited “significant open-source evidence, including photographs and video, of Russia deploying Mohajer and Shahed series UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] in Ukraine.”
Voice of America
Iran Holds Military Exercises on Border Amid Tensions With Azerbaijan
Baku, Azerbaijan — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is conducting military exercises along the country's border with Azerbaijan amid signs of tensions between the two countries. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency has reported that the maneuvers, which commenced Monday in the northwestern region, were being held in accordance...
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: October 15-21, 2022
Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Ukraine asks UN to send experts to examine possible Iranian drones. Ukraine has invited U.N. experts to examine debris from what it says are...
Voice of America
Sudan Protester Shot Dead as Coup Anniversary Looms
Khartoum, Sudan — Security forces shot dead a protester in Sudan's capital Sunday, medics said, two days ahead of the anniversary of a military coup that derailed the country's transition to civilian rule. The latest death — the first of a protester since August 31 — brings to 118...
Comments / 0