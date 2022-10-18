Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson is an Elite 'Athlete', Not an Elite 'Quarterback'
Jason Brown of Jason Whitlock’s ‘Fearless’, who was at one time a prominent football coach in the popular Netflix show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Lamar Jackson’s slow start this season is simply ‘Lamar being Lamar.’
Cardinals Still Very Much Alive in NFC West Race
The Cardinals are still one game back from ,500, but the NFC West is still in reach.
Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury Are Joined at the Hip
Following the spat between Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury on TNF, WR DeAndre Hopkins went on to describe it as a sign of their dedication and focus on winning, likened to that of a marriage. Jonas and LaVar take it further, saying their pro careers have been joined at the hip since the start.
Deion Sanders Would Shake Up the Football Landscape By Entering the Power 5
On "60 Minutes," Jackson State HC Deion Sanders admitted he'd be a fool not to entertain any interest from teams in the Power 5 Conferences. 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe speculate how that interaction might go down and how the landscape of not only College Football, but potentially the NFL, would change.
Chris Broussard: Westbrook Can Still Dominante... Just Not as a Role Player
Chris Broussard explains why Russell Westbrook can still dominate in the NBA, just not as a role player
Veteran Quarterbacks Losing Respect of Teammates
It’s hard to command respect from guys who grind daily when you’re busy dancing the Macarena at the owner’s wedding.
Colin Cowherd: Cardinals Should Fire Kliff Kingsbury, 'No Signs He's Good'
Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks the Cardinals need to fire third-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury despite the 43-year-old coming off a season in which Arizona won 11 games and nearly captured the stacked NFC West division.
Jason Smith: "The Grizzlies Are Going to The NBA Finals!"
This is the year that Ja Morant becomes the undisputed best player in the NBA, and the Grizzlies go to the NBA Finals.
Would Kawhi's 3 Rings Be More Impressive Than LeBron's 4?
Chris and Rob debate whether a championship with the Los Angeles Clippers would make Kawhi Leonard’s three rings more impressive than LeBron James’ four rings
Nick Wright Makes His 2023 NBA Finals Prediction
Nick Wright made his 2022/2023 NBA predictions with the season having just tipped on Tuesday night, as Nick predicted the two semifinalists from both conferences, the NBA Finals matchup, and the NBA Finals champion, as well his pick for MVP.
