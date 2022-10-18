Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Study: Neanderthals Formed Small, Close Communities
A new study suggests Neanderthals formed small, close communities where females may have traveled to move in with their mates. The research used genetic investigation to offer an idea of Neanderthal family life — including a father and his daughter who lived in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago.
Voice of America
Floating Device Deployed off Chile to Protect Whales from Ships
A device floating in waters off the coast of southern Chile aims to collect data on nearby whales to protect them from passing ships. The first electronic buoy was recently placed in the sea in the Gulf of Corcovado, about 1,100 kilometers from the capital, Santiago. The device is designed...
Voice of America
'Bury Your Head in the Sand' to Avoid Difficulty
Hello! And welcome to Words and Their Stories, from VOA Learning English!. On this program we dive into words and expressions in the English language. We go beneath the surface of an expression and explain it more fully. We give examples, notes on usage, and sometimes we tell where the expression came from.
abandonedspaces.com
The Deepest Man-Made Hole on Earth Was Permanently Sealed and Abandoned
In the midst of the Cold War between Russia and the United States, the two feuding countries fought for control over the space above the Earth. But another project is often overshadowed by the space race: the race to dig deeper than no human had gone before using massive boreholes.
Comments / 0