Staten Island, NY

Amazon workers reject union in latest US warehouse vote

By Angela Weiss
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
Amazon has refused to accept the election outcome in the first Staten Island warehouse union vote from April 2022, arguing the results should be tossed out, though the National Labor Relations Board has rejected the claims /AFP/File

Workers at an Amazon warehouse in the state of New York voted decisively against establishing a union, US officials announced Tuesday, dealing a setback to the fledgling labor drive at the e-commerce behemoth.

The tally was 406 against Amazon Labor Union's (ALU) proposal and 206 in support of the organization, said a spokeswoman for the National Labor Relations Board.

The election marks the second straight defeat for the ALU, which surged to prominence in April following its upset win at a large Staten Island warehouse that voted to become Amazon's first US facility to unionize.

ALU president Christian Smalls dismissed the vote at the Amazon facility near the city of Albany in New York state as unfair.

"It was a sham election where workers were subjected to intimidation and retaliation on a daily basis and even the workers who volunteered to be election observers were faced with threats of termination," Small said in a statement.

Smalls said he was "proud of the brave workers in upstate New York who stood up in the face of a vicious anti-union campaign to challenge a trillion-dollar corporation."

"We will continue to empower all workers to give them the right to unionize. You miss 100% of the shots you don't take!" he added on Twitter.

Amazon, which has continued to contest its defeat in the first Staten Island vote, said it was pleased with Tuesday's outcome.

"Weâre glad that our team in Albany was able to have their voices heard, and that they chose to keep the direct relationship with Amazon as we think that this is the best arrangement for both our employees and customers," said spokesperson Kelly Nantel.

The elections at Amazon have come amid a wave of labor drives at consumer-facing companies, including Starbucks, Apple, REI and Chipotle, all of which have voted to unionize one or more store or restaurant.

But Amazon's initial victory in Staten Island, a New York borough, was on a much bigger scale, providing a jolt to the US labor movement while propelling Smalls and other ALU leaders to prominence.

Smalls, a former Staten Island Amazon worker, and other current and ex-employees established the group  2021, denouncing Amazon's rigid workforce practices during the pandemic and arguing a union was the way towards better pay and benefits.

But after prevailing in the 8,000 employee JFK8 warehouse, the ALU had also lost a second election in May at the smaller LDJ5 warehouse, which is also in Staten Island.

Besides trying to spread the ALU to new Amazon sites, the union's leadership is also facing barriers in getting Amazon to come to the bargaining table to recognize the union and negotiate a contract.

Amazon has refused to accept the election outcome in the first Staten Island vote, citing alleged improprieties.

Last month, a National Labor Relations Board official rejected Amazon's claims as groundless after a 24-day hearing.

But Amazon has said it plans to appeal that decision.

Comments / 30

Jack Marchant
3d ago

where are you going to get a pension from after you retire must be young people that thinks about money right know. not after they retire

Reply
4
Matthew Ward
3d ago

With Amazon bring in billions in net profits and paying almost nothing in taxes, their Workers deserve higher wages and better working conditions. Obviously the believed all the anti-union proganda.

Reply(4)
2
Lorenzo Smith
3d ago

Sad, they allowed the corporation to intimidate them. now they will continue to have low wages, mediocre benefits, and a high turnover rate with management bullying the workers.

Reply
2
 

AFP

AFP

Community Policy