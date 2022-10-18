ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Series on the line for the Yankees in rescheduled Game 5

By Associated Press
Following the second rainout of the series, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are settling their American League playoff Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx.

After fans waited through a 2 1/2-hour rain delay, the decisive Game 5 of the Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees was postponed Monday night and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. That gives New York a chance to start All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest instead of 14-game winner Jameson Taillon.

Cleveland is expected to stick with right-hander Aaron Civale, rather than turn to 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber on short rest.

The winner faces Houston in the AL Championship Series.

Game 2 at Yankee Stadium also was postponed because of bad weather last week, pushed back a day to Friday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Guardians-Yankees winner heads to Houston for Game 1 of the best-of-seven ALCS on Wednesday night against Justin Verlander and the rested Astros.

Houston reached its sixth straight ALCS by completing a three-game Division Series sweep of Seattle when rookie Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning Saturday for a marathon 1-0 win over the Mariners.

AL West champion Houston (106-56) went 4-3 against the AL Central champion Guardians this season and 5-2 versus the AL East champion Yankees.

With a history of postseason heartbreak, Cleveland teams are 1-7 in winner-take-all games — losing their last seven.

The young Guardians are trying to end Major League Baseball’s longest current World Series championship drought in their first year after a franchise name change. Cleveland hasn’t won it all since 1948.

