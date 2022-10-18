Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?
Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
rsvplive.ie
We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time
Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
rsvplive.ie
Never pre-rinse your plates and glasses before putting them in the dishwasher - here's why
You should never pre-rinse your plates, glasses, cups and cutlery before putting them in the dishwasher. We all tend to try and get rid of the residual tea, curry sauce or ketchup from our utensils before getting them cleaned, but you are doing the wrong thing. Yes, you can scrape...
Does Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher Really Remove Water Stains?
For as long as I can remember, my mom has always dropped a crumpled ball of aluminum in the dishwasher. She would place it right next to the utensils, pop in a tablet, and turn on the machine like what she did wasn’t sufficiently mysterious. I always thought it was a way to give old aluminum foil a second life — kind of how we let paper towels dry for a second use or dunk a tea bag into one more cup before tossing it. But then I saw the kitchen staff do the same thing when I was a waiter in college, confirming this was some kind of magic cleaning trick.
The best pillows in 2022
We tested a dozen pillows, including down, down alternative, memory foam and latex varieties, to find the best pillows to help you get a good night's sleep without neck pain or back pain, whether you are a side sleeper, and back sleeper, or a stomach sleeper .
Get funky smells out of your car
spraying fragrant deodorant inside the car(shutterstock/Hans.P) Cars can smell bad for various reasons, ranging from a pungent accumulation of trash to a potential component breakdown. It is always better to identify and eliminate the source of the odor, which could be your car's way of telling you something’s wrong. When left unattended for an extended period of time, this benign odor can become a severe health hazard for anyone who steps into the car.
archziner.com
4 Common Things You Should NOT Clean with Paper Towels
In almost every kitchen, you can find a roll of paper towels nicely places on the kitchen counter. People use this extremely helpful object for almost anything – from wiping the countertop and soaking up some spilled juice, to a napkin for dirty hands and wet dishes. A true miracle helper! The truth is, however, that as convenient as paper towels are, we have to use them with one thing in mind. This item is a non-organic, wasteful product that is not suitable for absolutely everything. In this article, we will show you 4 common things that you should not clean with paper towels and why. We will also look at alternatives that are more eco-friendly and effective! So, without further ado, here are a few things you should never clean with kitchen paper:
BHG
How Often Should You Replace Pillows? Plus How to Make Them Last Longer
There’s no better feeling than sinking your head into a plush pillow at the end of a long day. Sleep is priceless, and quality pillows play a key role in achieving a good night's rest. If you’ve noticed your pillows losing their shape, it might be time to replace them. Even if you regularly wash your pillowcases and the pillows themselves, it is recommended that you replace your pillows every one to two years for comfort, hygiene, and health reasons. We asked industry experts for insight on why pillows need to be replaced, how often you should do so, and what signs to look for.
9 best bath towels that are wonderfully soft and quick to dry
One of the best things about staying in a swish hotel is stepping out of the shower into a large, fluffy towel. Yet at home, we often stick to the same threadbare ones we’ve used for years, rather than making an easy and affordable swap that will upgrade even the briefest bath.If your towels are looking a little worse for wear, feel rough to touch or are no longer drying you properly, it’s probably time to treat yourself to a new one. Which one you choose largely comes down to personal preference. If you live in a busy household and...
BHG
The 18 Best Throw Blankets of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. The beauty of throw blankets is that they can serve a variety of purposes. They can be used as a blanket for warmth, tossed over the arm of a chair for a pop of color or pattern, or given as a crowd-pleasing gift.
Clean your mirrors with tea, blitz the microwave with vinegar... and ditch the Dyson! MISS MONEYSAVER helps you with the cost-of-living crunch
As the cost of living spirals, employing a cleaner is more of a luxury than ever. Around my area, some people are cutting back on outside help and others have cut down on the hours their cleaner does to save money. Those who do all the chores themselves, meanwhile, are...
thetrek.co
Bare Trees and Bear Sighting
It was another cold night. This time we opted to stay in the shelter to save time on packing up. Today would be an unusual town experience for us. Normally we Nero into town, hiking less than 10 miles, or more recently less than 2 miles. This strategy provides amble time to complete town chores and then time to relax. Today we would be hiking 19.5 miles with the plan to get to town before 4PM. The alarm went off at 5:30AM. Instead of immediately getting out of our bags, we heated up water for coffee to be enjoyed in comfort.
Best reptile heating pads 2022: Keep your terrarium temperature just right
The best reptile heating pads tailor your terrarium to its optimum temperature to ensure your little friend stays cozy and warm 24/7. The best reptile heating pads are the perfect way to replicate your scaly little friend's natural environment and ensure they stay happy, healthy, and most importantly, warm!. Unlike...
icytales.com
How To Keep A Suede Sofa New Always?
A suede sofa is all about class, elegance, and luxury. In any color or pattern, it always steals the show. However, there is another side of the picture too. A suede sofa attracts a lot of dust and dirt, absorbs fluid fast, and receives stains with open arms. But these reasons are not good enough to say no to a charmer that a suede sofa is.
A Towel Warmer Will Ensure Toasty Towels for Those Cold First Steps Out of the Shower
Is there anything better after a relaxing shower than wrapping your body in a big, warm fluffy towel? One of life’s great joys is wrapping yourself with that toasty towel, but generally, we can only have that warm and luxurious experience in hotel bathrooms. But a home towel warmer can change everything. Unlike using a dryer, which drains electricity, or a radiator, which can be dirty and dangerous, towel warmers are specifically designed to warm and dry towels. In addition to warm towels just feeling awesome, the best towel warmers can also help dry out your towels faster, which helps cut...
TODAY.com
Warm essentials to keep you cozy during colder months
With colder weather starting to arrive, TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Martin shares bargains for cute jackets, cozy throws and other essentials to keep you warm!Oct. 17, 2022.
Should You Convert To Bamboo Toilet Paper?
For something that just gets flushed down the sewer, toilet paper sure has a refined background. Most popular toilet paper brands use 100 percent virgin wood fiber, which comes from vast stretches of pristine boreal forests. Cutting down these forests releases huge stores of carbon, contributing to climate change. If...
How to Make Waterproof Matches
These easy-to-make fire starters provide an all-in-one solution to starting a blaze: ignition, accelerant, and fuel in a single, handy, cheap package. To use, scrape the wax off the tip and strike against a rock. Each match will burn for five minutes or better. What You’ll Need. Strike-anywhere matches.
torquenews.com
An Affordable Car Lift Solution for Your Home Garage
Do you believe that having your own car lift in your garage is just a pipe dream? Think again and discover just how affordable and doable it is to make that dream come true as well. Plus, learn about a few other tools such as a one-size-fits-all socket that can make automotive work more enjoyable and not have to carry a heavy toolbox in the trunk for roadside emergencies.
What the Hell is Parallax, and Do Hunters Need to Care About it?
Parallax is a simple concept to understand, but as it relates to riflescopes it’s difficult to explain. According to Merriam-Webster, parallax is the apparent displacement or the difference in apparent direction of an object as seen from two different points, not on a straight line with the object. I’m sorry, but what the hell does that mean? Let’s see if I can provide a hillbilly translation.
Comments / 0