New Jersey's Pizza Trail: Tourism website releases list of 10 can't-miss stops in the state. Check it out!
The New Jersey Department of Tourism has released a pizza trail for visitors.
Here are the 10 can't-miss stops in the state.
1. Benny Tudino's in Hoboken.
2. The Original Thin Crust Pizza Company in East Brunswick.
3. De Lorenzo’s Tomato Pies in Robbinsville.
4. Talula’s in Asbury Park.
5. Brooklyn Square Pizza in Toms River.
6. Ferazzoli’s Italian Kitchen in Rutherford.
7. Calabria Restaurant & Pizzeria in Livingston.
8. Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City.
9. Federici’s Family Restaurant in Freehold.
10. Porta in Asbury Park, Montclair and Jersey City.
