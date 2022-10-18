Police: Driver intentionally struck 3 teen girls following altercation near apartment complex

Police in Glassboro say a woman has been charged with three counts of attempted murder for intentionally driving toward a crowd of juveniles and striking them.

Police responded Monday to a large fight in the area of the Hollybush Apartment Complex.

Authorities say a driver who was involved in the altercation entered her vehicle and began to drive off, as police arrived at the scene.

Police say the driver intentionally drove toward a crowd of juveniles, went over a curb and struck three of them. The juveniles who were struck, ages 13, 15 and 16, were not involved in the earlier altercation.

The driver allegedly attempted to flee the complex but was stopped by officers and arrested without incident. The juveniles sustained injuries not considered life-threatening.

The driver was charged with three counts of attempted murder. She was remanded to the Salem County Jail pending a detention hearing.