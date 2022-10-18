Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJs $26M Launch of First Phase of Universal Preschool Strategic Plan Announced at West Long Branch Elementary SchoolMorristown MinuteWest Long Branch, NJ
Related
CNBC
Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas
New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey
Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America
I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
Antelope Valley Press
New Jersey joins New York in defying the SCOTUS decision
Most states respect the constitutional right to carry guns in public for self-defense, which the Supreme Court upheld, in June. But some states are only pretending to comply with the Second Amendment, as illustrated by the law that New York passed after that decision and a similar bill that legislative leaders in New Jersey introduced last week.
Highest paying jobs in New Jersey and how much they make
As little kids, we were all asked the question, "so what do you want to be when you grow up?" You might want to help your kids with that decision because I found the highest-paying jobs in New Jersey and it pays to make the right choice. It really is...
The Internet Is Absolutely Fired Up Over This Crazy Map Of New Jersey
New Jersey is definitely a unique state, that's something I can say with confidence. The longer I live and work in the Garden State the more I start to pick up on little idiosyncrasies and traits that each town, and county has. There's always going to be some disagreement on...
Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word
You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
NBC New York
It'll Soon Cost Twice as Much to Go to One of New Jersey's Most Popular Beaches
From gas to food, prices have gone up on just about everything — and starting in Summer 2023, it’ll be more expensive to go to the beach in one of New Jersey’s most popular shore towns. While hitting the beach in Ocean City this fall won't cost...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Plastic bag alliance says New Jersey should use plastic bags again. They’re recyclable. | Opinion
While American families across the country have excitedly eyed the more than $580 million lottery jackpot up for grabs, New Jersey politicians are focused on a similarly sized but less dreamy issue: the massive increase in the consumption of stitched handle bags that comply with the Garden State’s bag ban.
Finger Licking Good! Major Food Site Names New Jersey’s Best Ribs
There are food websites, and then there’s one of the most respected food websites in the world, and when they announce who has the best ribs in New Jersey, then every foodie in the state pays attention. We are entering comfort food season here in the Garden State, and...
NBC Philadelphia
Ocean City, N.J., Doubles Its Beach Badge Prices for Next Summer
Ocean City, New Jersey, lawmakers unanimously approved the first price increases to its beach badges in more than a decade at a Thursday meeting. The City Council unanimously approved doubling the daily badge from $5 to $10 and the weekly badge from $10 to $20. The season pass will also cost more in the summer of 2023.
thecentersquare.com
Policy analyst: F grade 'means New Jersey is on the right track'
(The Center Square) – An “F” grade for New Jersey’s fiscal policy could be a good thing depending on your perspective, policy analysts said. The CATO Institute, a public policy think tank that promotes Libertarian ideas, gave New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy an “F.” The state put a 2.5% surtax on corporations with incomes above $1 million and approved “millionaire’s taxes.” The CATO Institute said in its Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors 2022 that the top 1% already pay 36% of the state’s income taxes. The state also drains hundreds of millions of dollars from businesses. And Murphy carved out narrow breaks for favored groups, including film and digital media tax credits up to $30 million.
New Jersey’s Best Wings Champion Has Been Revealed
This is the time of year in New Jersey when good friends gather to watch a ballgame or a favorite TV show, and there always seems to be a plate of wings somewhere in the picture. That's why we wanted to know where you get the best wings in the entire state of New Jersey.
1 killed in crash on Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Township.
How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county
Home buyers in New Jersey have been paying well above asking prices and houses have been snapped up in half the average time as just two years ago, according to real estate data through the summer. Statewide data through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that housing affordability has...
More NJ families may cancel Thanksgiving to save money
Faced with rising food prices and tight budgets, more families are planning to scale back Thanksgiving dinner or cancel plans entirely. Inflation has hit many New Jersey families hard, forcing them to cut back on many expenses. Will that include canceling holiday plans in November?. While specific numbers for the...
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey
While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
In Ida's aftermath, New Jersey officials eye new construction rules
PASSAIC, N.J. - Environmentalists say climate change has meant more severe storms in communities that sit along rivers. New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection officials are moving to update new construction rules in flood-prone inland. The DEP is holding a virtual public session Thursday night on these new proposed rules. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, New Jersey felt the brunt of Hurricane Ida. Residents who didn't think they'd be in the storm's path were rescued in Somerset County. In Passaic, three people were killed after water spilled over from the Passaic River and flooded roadways. Cars floated away, and drivers found themselves trapped...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1