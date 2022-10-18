ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas

New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey

Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America

I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently

Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
New Jersey joins New York in defying the SCOTUS decision

Most states respect the constitutional right to carry guns in public for self-defense, which the Supreme Court upheld, in June. But some states are only pretending to comply with the Second Amendment, as illustrated by the law that New York passed after that decision and a similar bill that legislative leaders in New Jersey introduced last week.
Ocean City, N.J., Doubles Its Beach Badge Prices for Next Summer

Ocean City, New Jersey, lawmakers unanimously approved the first price increases to its beach badges in more than a decade at a Thursday meeting. The City Council unanimously approved doubling the daily badge from $5 to $10 and the weekly badge from $10 to $20. The season pass will also cost more in the summer of 2023.
Policy analyst: F grade 'means New Jersey is on the right track'

(The Center Square) – An “F” grade for New Jersey’s fiscal policy could be a good thing depending on your perspective, policy analysts said. The CATO Institute, a public policy think tank that promotes Libertarian ideas, gave New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy an “F.” The state put a 2.5% surtax on corporations with incomes above $1 million and approved “millionaire’s taxes.” The CATO Institute said in its Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors 2022 that the top 1% already pay 36% of the state’s income taxes. The state also drains hundreds of millions of dollars from businesses. And Murphy carved out narrow breaks for favored groups, including film and digital media tax credits up to $30 million.
How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county

Home buyers in New Jersey have been paying well above asking prices and houses have been snapped up in half the average time as just two years ago, according to real estate data through the summer. Statewide data through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that housing affordability has...
More NJ families may cancel Thanksgiving to save money

Faced with rising food prices and tight budgets, more families are planning to scale back Thanksgiving dinner or cancel plans entirely. Inflation has hit many New Jersey families hard, forcing them to cut back on many expenses. Will that include canceling holiday plans in November?. While specific numbers for the...
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey

While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
In Ida's aftermath, New Jersey officials eye new construction rules

PASSAIC, N.J. - Environmentalists say climate change has meant more severe storms in communities that sit along rivers. New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection officials are moving to update new construction rules in flood-prone inland. The DEP is holding a virtual public session Thursday night on these new proposed rules. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, New Jersey felt the brunt of Hurricane Ida. Residents who didn't think they'd be in the storm's path were rescued in Somerset County. In Passaic, three people were killed after water spilled over from the Passaic River and flooded roadways. Cars floated away, and drivers found themselves trapped...
