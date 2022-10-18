ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lonestar 99.5

Does Lubbock Need a Getaway Like This for Beer Lovers?

My incredible daughter and her husband (who live in Florida) just celebrated their first wedding anniversary this past week, and in the midst of their celebration, I saw a Facebook story from her that made the old man insanely jealous. Apparently, they found a place in Orlando called "The Beer...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock

Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Agreement Made for Sale of Joyland to Local Lubbock Business Owners

According to a press release, an agreement has be made for the sale of Joyland to local Lubbock business people. Read: Joyland is saved!. Current owners David and Kristi Dean have made an agreement to sell Joyland to Jim and Kai Evans and Darryl and Stephanie Holland. If those names sound familiar, they should- the Evans family owns and operates Adventure Park and the Holland family owns and operates The Cactus Theater. These are not outside investors, these are absolutely Lubbock folks who have the expertise to make Joyland see its full potential. Joyland is here to stay!
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Chickies Tasty Treats Is Halloween Candy, Elevated

Chickies Tasty Treats (4930 S Loop 289, #205) has become a sweet staple for me. If I need classy cookies for a party, a lovely box of chocolates for a special occasion, or just a treat because I deserve it, Chickies is always a reliable choice. Because the chocolates, macrons, cookies, cupcakes and more are always deliciously and artfully made. But also because "Chickie", that is, Stephanie, the proprietor and chocolatier is really cool.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Two Lubbock Dog Parks Will Be Closed Friday

Lubbock's dog parks are very popular, especially in the mornings and on the weekends. But on Friday, October 21 for most of the day, two of Lubbock's dog parks will be closed in order to maintain them. Years ago when dog parks were being discussed in Lubbock, many citizens asked...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Woman Makes Things Right with Kind Gesture

One of the things I hate most about human nature is how we all hold on to the negative things that happen more than the positives. You are much more likely to remember something hateful said to you years ago, while a compliment shared just moments ago could leave your memory in an instant.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

27 New Lubbock Food & Drink Spots That Have Opened in 2022

Can you believe 27 food and drink spots opened in 2022 in Lubbock? Well, they have and if you are looking to try something new now is your chance. They are in order by when they opened and you can click on the underlined name to find out more about that place. So enjoy, here is a look at all these great spots we can enjoy right now in the area.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

14 Picturesque Cemeteries for Fall Photos in and Around Lubbock

We are in the peak of my favorite time of year and that is in the middle of spooky season. I have loved Halloween and Dia de los Muertos for as long as I can remember always feeling like the long lost cousin of the Addam's Family. I even remember going to Mexico as a child for family funerals and seeing my great grandparents giant tombstones and feeling a sense of love and care.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Beautiful Manicures: Lubbock Ladies Show Off Their Fiercest Claws

I have a confession: I have never once gotten acrylic nails. When I was a teen, an adult I really admired showed me exactly what can go wrong if you go to an inexperienced or negligent nail tech- her natural nails had rotted. I mean, literal green mold circles like you see on bread. I was low-key traumatized by that interaction. However, after seeing all these beautiful, and totally safely done manicures on my friends, I might have to break my no-acrylic streak.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

The Top 9 Signs That The City Of Lubbock Floods

The City of Lubbock has apparently recognized that we have problems with flooding. The City now has a flood questionnaire because everyone in charge of this mess was stricken blind or is new to the town. Here's an idea, why don't you just knock on the door of the guys who have to put up the signs that say "ROADS MAY FLOOD". Maybe I'm a dummy, but I believe those guys know exactly where the trouble areas are. Oh, yeah, they could just go outside and look at the puddle too, because those puddles become the big puddles that become lakes (damn, I'm smart).
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport

There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022

Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

