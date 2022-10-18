Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of cross-division SEC rivals square off as South Carolina hosts Texas A&M in college football's Week 8 action on Saturday. Both teams are coming into the game sitting at just 1-2 in SEC games this season, but coming off diverging streaks on the field. For the Gamecocks, it's been three ...
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 22 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | ...
WLTX.com
South Carolina is picked to finish last in the SEC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The individuals attending SEC Media Day are not expecting Lamont Paris' first team at South Carolina to be a factor in the conference. The Gamecocks have been picked to finish last in the league as those who cover SEC basketball expected Carolina to play the role of a program undergoing a major rebuilding project even with the addition of 5-star forward GG Jackson.
South Carolina Defensive Players to Watch vs Texas AM
The Aggies continue SEC play with a matchup against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday.
New South Carolina coach Paris taps into Staley's knowledge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — First-year coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go far to find a welcome and willing resource on how to go about building a championship program at South Carolina: Gamecocks’ women’s coach Dawn Staley. Paris, who spent the past five seasons coaching Chattanooga, has had several chats with Staley since taking the men’s basketball job this past March, not lon before Staley and her team won the national title. Paris wanted to know Staley’s process of taking the women’s team from the “outhouse to the penthouse” after her arrival before the 2008-09 season. Staley’s early teams struggled to make a dent in the Southeastern Conference. She didn’t make an NCAA Tournament until her fourth season, the first of 10 consecutive trips including winning it all in 2017 and last season. Paris said he asked “how important the community was in supporting her and getting some local players even.”
WLTX.com
SC State Fair and Gamecock football collide
This is the last weekend of the SC State Fair and USC has an evening football game. Parking at the fair will be $20 for the game.
The National Stage Is Set For MarShawn Lloyd
South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd has been the team's most consistent offensive player and has a chance to let college football know how good he is.
ESPN's Black College Live highlights local HBCU experience at SC State University
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — ESPN's Black College Live made a stop at South Carolina State University to showcase what the university has to offer. Black College Live is a pre-game college show that highlights the football experience at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). From the cheer and dance teams...
Jayden Bradford Set For Another Visit
South Carolina quarterback recruit Jayden Bradford will visit the Gamecocks for the second time this season.
Roderick posts thank you note to Carolina
R.J. Roderick is done playing football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but he wanted to share a heartfelt thank you on his way out. On Tuesday, Roderick’s name appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal, less than 24 hours after TheBigSpur reported that he would no longer be part of the South Carolina football program.
Corey Rucker Out vs. Texas AM
Wide receiver Corey Rucker will miss his sixth contest of the season, a frustrating mark for the talented South Carolina playmaker.
The loaded list of recruits visiting this weekend
TheBigSpur’s rolled out a couple of different lists of recruits scheduled to visit on Saturday night for the South Carolina-Texas A&M game.
Lamar, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lake View High School football team will have a game with Lamar High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
abccolumbia.com
SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: John Lakin and Friends Pre-Homecoming Concert for Benedict College
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Benedict College and Columbia gear up to celebrate another year of Homecoming, there is a pre-homecoming concert happening to kick things off featuring Gospel artist and songwriter John Lakin. Saturday, October 22, join John Lakin and friends, along with the Benedict Gospel Choir and others...
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
WLTX.com
Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5. FoodShare South Carolina launched the new program Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
Oldest African American camps in SC given historical markers in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Alvin Lark Jr. was a former camper at the New Farmers of America Camp in 1960, one of three camps in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties recognized with historical markers on Thursday. The Farmers Camp helped prepare Black youth for rural leadership roles and served as...
swlexledger.com
Biggyby Coffee coming soon to Red Bank and Lexington
Lexington, SC 10/13/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A new boutique drive-thru coffee experience is coming to Red Bank and a short time later to the Lexington area of the county. Biggby Coffee is an all drive-thru experience that serves high-quality coffees, smoothies, and other specialty drinks, as well as some food items. These will include foods that will pair with a good cup of coffee. Things like bagels, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, and muffins are just a few of the foods that will be on the menu.
Comments / 1