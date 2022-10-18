ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

South Carolina is picked to finish last in the SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The individuals attending SEC Media Day are not expecting Lamont Paris' first team at South Carolina to be a factor in the conference. The Gamecocks have been picked to finish last in the league as those who cover SEC basketball expected Carolina to play the role of a program undergoing a major rebuilding project even with the addition of 5-star forward GG Jackson.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

New South Carolina coach Paris taps into Staley's knowledge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — First-year coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go far to find a welcome and willing resource on how to go about building a championship program at South Carolina: Gamecocks’ women’s coach Dawn Staley. Paris, who spent the past five seasons coaching Chattanooga, has had several chats with Staley since taking the men’s basketball job this past March, not lon before Staley and her team won the national title. Paris wanted to know Staley’s process of taking the women’s team from the “outhouse to the penthouse” after her arrival before the 2008-09 season. Staley’s early teams struggled to make a dent in the Southeastern Conference. She didn’t make an NCAA Tournament until her fourth season, the first of 10 consecutive trips including winning it all in 2017 and last season. Paris said he asked “how important the community was in supporting her and getting some local players even.”
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Roderick posts thank you note to Carolina

R.J. Roderick is done playing football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but he wanted to share a heartfelt thank you on his way out. On Tuesday, Roderick’s name appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal, less than 24 hours after TheBigSpur reported that he would no longer be part of the South Carolina football program.
COLUMBIA, SC
High School Football PRO

Lamar, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lake View High School football team will have a game with Lamar High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LAMAR, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
ORANGEBURG, SC
swlexledger.com

Biggyby Coffee coming soon to Red Bank and Lexington

Lexington, SC 10/13/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A new boutique drive-thru coffee experience is coming to Red Bank and a short time later to the Lexington area of the county. Biggby Coffee is an all drive-thru experience that serves high-quality coffees, smoothies, and other specialty drinks, as well as some food items. These will include foods that will pair with a good cup of coffee. Things like bagels, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, and muffins are just a few of the foods that will be on the menu.
LEXINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy