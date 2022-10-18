A pair of Louisiana prospects were offered by Florida State on Thursday as area recruiter David Johnson worked his way around the state. FSU offered New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross three-star 2024 wide receiver Koby Young. Young is ranked as the No. 88 wide receiver in the nation for the 2024 class by 247Sports.com. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver is approaching double-digit offers. Alabama also offered on Thursday. The lone prediction on the 247Sports.com Crystal Ball is for LSU, who has already offered.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO