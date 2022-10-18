Read full article on original website
FSU football: Georgia Tech is who we thought they were?
FSU football fans got a glimpse of their next opponent Thursday night when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets hosted the Virginia Cavaliers. I wrote before the game for FSU fans to avoid overreacting to the game, pointing out both teams were terrible. It was telling Georgia Tech was only a...
247Sports
FSU coach Mike Norvell checks in on elite RB prospect via helicopter
Florida State coaches are making the rounds these next few days to see a variety of recruits during the bye week. A top priority for the Seminoles is Orlando running back Cedric Baxter, and FSU coach Mike Norvell made sure to leave an impression on the four-star recruit as he arrived for his visit via a helicopter.
247Sports
FSU Football offers JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock
Florida State offered Coffeyville C.C. (Kansas) offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock on Thursday. The junior college product originally hails from Covington, Ga., where he attended Newton High School. Blackstock mentioned FSU offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, as well as offensive line assistant Cooper Williams when sharing news of...
247Sports
Pair of Louisiana prospects offered by FSU on Thursday
A pair of Louisiana prospects were offered by Florida State on Thursday as area recruiter David Johnson worked his way around the state. FSU offered New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross three-star 2024 wide receiver Koby Young. Young is ranked as the No. 88 wide receiver in the nation for the 2024 class by 247Sports.com. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver is approaching double-digit offers. Alabama also offered on Thursday. The lone prediction on the 247Sports.com Crystal Ball is for LSU, who has already offered.
Gator Country
Florida Gators recruiting mailbag: October 20th edition
The Florida Gators coaching staff are off to a 4-3 start to the 2022 football season as they head into the bye week. Billy Napier and the rest of the coaching staff have put together a great class already with 21 commits in the class and several top targets leaning their way.
thefamuanonline.com
FSU comes to life during Market Wednesday
Market Wednesday is a lively and versatile mid-day gathering hosted ever week on. Florida State University’s campus. Upon arrival at the Oglesby Student union, you will be greeted by a variety of different. vendors, clubs and organizations. It’s an event feels like there is something for. everybody to...
thefamuanonline.com
Track and field’s bumpy times at FAMU
Florida A&M University has experienced numerous changes in the athletic department over the last decade. There have been 10 athletic directors, which has caused instability within the department. The university’s track and field team has been significantly affected by these constant changes in the department. The lack of trainers...
Tallahassee, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Rickards High School on October 20, 2022, 15:30:00. The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Godby High School on October 20, 2022, 15:30:01.
famunews.com
FAMU Homecoming 2022 “The Experience” Kicks Off This Weekend
Florida A&M University (FAMU) 2022 Homecoming “The Experience” kicks off this weekend, with a drive-in movie on Saturday and a gospel experience and Coronation Ball on Sunday. Among the highlights of the nine days of festivities will be two days of live broadcasts of Good Morning America (GMA)...
Team working to land spacecraft in Tallahassee area
As Florida’s “space coast” sends rocket after rocket into orbit, a team in Florida’s Capital City is working to launch a new initiative of their own.
Lake City, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WCTV
‘I was really shocked:’ family of Tallahassee stabbing victim visits crime scene
Gadsden County works to fix internet connectivity issues throughout rural areas. Last month the County launched a survey and high-speed test to determine which areas were affected the most and to better understand what types of problems people are experiencing. Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing.
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
Click10.com
Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
WCTV
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found off Apalachee are that of missing FSU dad
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Investigators believe the human remains found in a wooded area off Apalachee Parkway are that of a man missing more than a year. A group of people discovered the skeletal remains Monday afternoon in the area near the 2600 block of Apalachee Parkway. Police say preliminary...
shop-eat-surf.com
REI Co-op Opens in Tallahassee on Nov. 11 with a Three-day Celebration
REI Co-op opens its doors of its new Tallahassee store on Friday, November 11 and invites the community to a three-day celebration filled with outdoor brands, nonprofit partners, afternoon social and more. Located at 1415 Timberlane Road at Market Square and just off I-10 & Thomasville Road, the 22,000 square-foot...
thefamuanonline.com
Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices
As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak Tree
In the 1950s, a Florida State University professor named Laura Jepsen took a walk in pastureland by the University in Tallahassee and discovered an ancient live oak on the property. Jepsen couldn't get the tree out of her mind, calling it "a tree to inspire poets." She eventually purchased the pastureland and built a small Tudor-style cottage that would be called Lichgate.
WCTV
67th annual Florida Forest Festival taking place in Taylor County
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Festivities for the 67th annual Florida Forest Festival are underway in and around the city of Perry. While the official start date is Saturday, October 22, the county is hosting a carnival, a fun run, a mutt contest, and a firework display in the days leading up to the festival.
theodysseyonline.com
10 Complaints You'll Hear From Every Driver In Tallahassee
I like to complain way more than the average person probably does. The weather, food, people- you name it and I've probably complained about it. At the top of my list, the topic I complain most about is drivers. Every driver always likes to think they are the best one out there and know every rule and law known to man. I am no different.
