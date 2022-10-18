Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans only need guns to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that Americans bought roughly 18.5 million firearms in 2021 (the second most ever in a year), and while this might seem like a lot for a country of about 330 million, it is actually down from 21 million in 2020.

With these back-to-back years of record gun sales, someone is profiting big, and some states are raking in the most money from these sales.

To identify the states that make the most money from guns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Firearm and Ammunition Industry Economic Impact report for 2022. States are ranked by the overall economic output from gun sales, which include direct contributions such as jobs, wages, and business taxes as well as indirect contributions. The federal gun business tax, total gun jobs, and total and average gun job wages also come from the report. We also added a state’s overall economic output (gross domestic product) for 2021 using data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

A few interesting trends stand out from the industry’s group data. Perhaps not surprising, in the more populous states, the economic output from the gun industry tends to be greater. It is worth pointing out that this also tracks consistently with the number of gun-related jobs in each state. The report also notes that the industry contributed to over 375,000 job growth since 2008, over 169,000 of them added directly by the industry. (Here are the states where people buy the most guns .)

Separately, taxes are also a factor in the economic contribution the industry makes in a state, but there are some distinctions. Some states heavily tax the firearm industry, while others are more laissez-faire. For example Texas only has a 6.25% tax on firearms, its regular sales tax, while California is looking to mirror the Federal excise tax on gun and ammunition sales of 10%-11%.

Even though there is much controversy surrounding the gun industry, there is no doubt that it is a cash cow, and in addition to contributing mainly to gun makers and sellers revenue, it also adds to state coffers. There are, however, other costs to consider. Here are states where the most murders are committed with a gun .

Here’s a look at states that make the most money from guns.

51. District of Columbia

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $35.36 million

> Overall economic output: $153.67 billion - 18th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $2.24 million - the lowest

> Total gun jobs: 236 - the lowest

> Total gun wages: $18.12 million - the lowest

> Average gun job wage: $88,008 - the highest

> Population: 670,050 - 3rd lowest

50. Delaware

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $72.76 million

> Overall economic output: $81.16 billion - 9th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $2.87 million - 2nd lowest

> Total gun jobs: 503 - 2nd lowest

> Total gun wages: $21.15 million - 2nd lowest

> Average gun job wage: $53,593 - 21st highest

> Population: 1,003,384 - 7th lowest

49. Hawaii

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $73.97 million

> Overall economic output: $91.10 billion - 11th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $5.03 million - 4th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 578 - 3rd lowest

> Total gun wages: $26.30 million - 3rd lowest

> Average gun job wage: $49,461 - 15th lowest

> Population: 1,441,553 - 12th lowest

48. North Dakota

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $80.03 million

> Overall economic output: $63.56 billion - 6th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $4.46 million - 3rd lowest

> Total gun jobs: 652 - 4th lowest

> Total gun wages: $27.63 million - 4th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $45,653 - 8th lowest

> Population: 774,948 - 5th lowest

47. Alaska

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $120.95 million

> Overall economic output: $57.35 billion - 3rd lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $6.08 million - 5th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 1,029 - 7th lowest

> Total gun wages: $41.39 million - 5th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $47,151 - 11th lowest

> Population: 732,673 - 4th lowest

46. Vermont

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $144.68 million

> Overall economic output: $37.10 billion - the lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $9.70 million - 8th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 828 - 6th lowest

> Total gun wages: $46.11 million - 6th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $54,215 - 19th highest

> Population: 645,570 - 2nd lowest

45. New Mexico

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $162.88 million

> Overall economic output: $109.58 billion - 14th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $8.69 million - 6th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 1,442 - 8th lowest

> Total gun wages: $47.82 million - 7th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $37,847 - the lowest

> Population: 2,115,877 - 16th lowest

44. Rhode Island

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $181.70 million

> Overall economic output: $66.57 billion - 7th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $9.00 million - 7th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 826 - 5th lowest

> Total gun wages: $53.30 million - 8th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $62,397 - 12th highest

> Population: 1,095,610 - 8th lowest

43. West Virginia

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $218.47 million

> Overall economic output: $85.43 billion - 10th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $11.01 million - 9th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 1,702 - 9th lowest

> Total gun wages: $58.91 million - 9th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $38,365 - 2nd lowest

> Population: 1,782,959 - 13th lowest

42. Montana

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $366.74 million

> Overall economic output: $58.70 billion - 4th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $20.87 million - 13th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 2,454 - 12th lowest

> Total gun wages: $103.11 million - 11th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $43,924 - 5th lowest

> Population: 1,104,271 - 9th lowest

41. South Dakota

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $372.35 million

> Overall economic output: $61.68 billion - 5th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $20.79 million - 12th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 1,842 - 10th lowest

> Total gun wages: $94.86 million - 10th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $52,224 - 26th highest

> Population: 895,376 - 6th lowest

40. Oklahoma

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $414.60 million

> Overall economic output: $215.34 billion - 21st lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $20.47 million - 11th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 2,702 - 13th lowest

> Total gun wages: $115.30 million - 12th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $44,441 - 6th lowest

> Population: 3,986,639 - 24th lowest

39. Maine

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $418.08 million

> Overall economic output: $77.96 billion - 8th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $29.54 million - 16th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 3,523 - 17th lowest

> Total gun wages: $135.45 million - 14th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $42,660 - 3rd lowest

> Population: 1,372,247 - 10th lowest

38. Iowa

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $481.48 million

> Overall economic output: $216.86 billion - 22nd lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $22.30 million - 14th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 2,779 - 14th lowest

> Total gun wages: $133.46 million - 13th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $49,903 - 19th lowest

> Population: 3,193,079 - 21st lowest

37. Nevada

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $517.53 million

> Overall economic output: $194.49 billion - 20th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $37.25 million - 17th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 3,201 - 15th lowest

> Total gun wages: $156.06 million - 16th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $49,582 - 16th lowest

> Population: 3,143,991 - 20th lowest

36. Kansas

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $579.66 million

> Overall economic output: $191.38 billion - 19th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $12.77 million - 10th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 2,133 - 11th lowest

> Total gun wages: $162.23 million - 18th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $71,945 - 6th highest

> Population: 2,934,582 - 17th lowest

35. Louisiana

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $617.37 million

> Overall economic output: $258.57 billion - 26th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $28.67 million - 15th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 3,615 - 18th lowest

> Total gun wages: $153.22 million - 15th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $44,826 - 7th lowest

> Population: 4,624,047 - 25th highest

34. Nebraska

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $663.05 million

> Overall economic output: $146.29 billion - 16th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $38.22 million - 19th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 3,325 - 16th lowest

> Total gun wages: $175.58 million - 19th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $54,016 - 20th highest

> Population: 1,963,692 - 15th lowest

33. Wyoming

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $688.67 million

> Overall economic output: $41.51 billion - 2nd lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $38.99 million - 20th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 3,672 - 19th lowest

> Total gun wages: $161.38 million - 17th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $45,749 - 9th lowest

> Population: 578,803 - the lowest

32. Alabama

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $740.77 million

> Overall economic output: $254.11 billion - 25th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $41.56 million - 21st lowest

> Total gun jobs: 5,247 - 25th lowest

> Total gun wages: $215.99 million - 20th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $43,616 - 4th lowest

> Population: 5,039,877 - 24th highest

31. Kentucky

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $852.47 million

> Overall economic output: $237.18 billion - 24th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $47.28 million - 22nd lowest

> Total gun jobs: 5,101 - 23rd lowest

> Total gun wages: $245.56 million - 22nd lowest

> Average gun job wage: $49,287 - 14th lowest

> Population: 4,509,394 - 26th highest

30. Maryland

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $890.70 million

> Overall economic output: $443.93 billion - 15th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $62.43 million - 24th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 4,286 - 20th lowest

> Total gun wages: $287.12 million - 24th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $66,649 - 9th highest

> Population: 6,165,129 - 19th highest

29. Mississippi

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $929.62 million

> Overall economic output: $127.31 billion - 15th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $50.80 million - 23rd lowest

> Total gun jobs: 4,737 - 21st lowest

> Total gun wages: $243.19 million - 21st lowest

> Average gun job wage: $50,035 - 20th lowest

> Population: 2,949,965 - 18th lowest

28. Indiana

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $937.69 million

> Overall economic output: $412.98 billion - 19th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $37.77 million - 18th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 5,021 - 22nd lowest

> Total gun wages: $249.20 million - 23rd lowest

> Average gun job wage: $52,373 - 24th highest

> Population: 6,805,985 - 17th highest

27. Colorado

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $1.02 billion

> Overall economic output: $436.36 billion - 16th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $77.46 million - 23rd highest

> Total gun jobs: 6,712 - 24th highest

> Total gun wages: $348.51 million - 26th highest

> Average gun job wage: $53,436 - 22nd highest

> Population: 5,812,069 - 21st highest

26. New Jersey

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $1.05 billion

> Overall economic output: $682.95 billion - 9th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $77.08 million - 24th highest

> Total gun jobs: 5,174 - 24th lowest

> Total gun wages: $387.31 million - 22nd highest

> Average gun job wage: $74,016 - 5th highest

> Population: 9,267,130 - 11th highest

25. Tennessee

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $1.13 billion

> Overall economic output: $427.13 billion - 17th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $73.74 million - 25th highest

> Total gun jobs: 7,097 - 21st highest

> Total gun wages: $377.28 million - 23rd highest

> Average gun job wage: $55,935 - 17th highest

> Population: 6,975,218 - 16th highest

24. South Carolina

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $1.24 billion

> Overall economic output: $269.80 billion - 25th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $70.74 million - 26th highest

> Total gun jobs: 6,789 - 23rd highest

> Total gun wages: $328.50 million - 25th lowest

> Average gun job wage: $47,957 - 12th lowest

> Population: 5,190,705 - 23rd highest

23. Wisconsin

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $1.24 billion

> Overall economic output: $368.61 billion - 21st highest

> Federal gun business tax: $67.87 million - 25th lowest

> Total gun jobs: 6,661 - 25th highest

> Total gun wages: $350.87 million - 25th highest

> Average gun job wage: $52,251 - 25th highest

> Population: 5,895,908 - 20th highest

22. Missouri

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $1.25 billion

> Overall economic output: $358.57 billion - 22nd highest

> Federal gun business tax: $79.99 million - 22nd highest

> Total gun jobs: 7,899 - 19th highest

> Total gun wages: $388.88 million - 21st highest

> Average gun job wage: $50,351 - 21st lowest

> Population: 6,168,187 - 18th highest

21. Virginia

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $1.29 billion

> Overall economic output: $604.96 billion - 13th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $81.86 million - 21st highest

> Total gun jobs: 7,424 - 20th highest

> Total gun wages: $364.08 million - 24th highest

> Average gun job wage: $49,889 - 18th lowest

> Population: 8,642,274 - 12th highest

20. Utah

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $1.33 billion

> Overall economic output: $225.34 billion - 23rd lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $92.35 million - 20th highest

> Total gun jobs: 8,893 - 17th highest

> Total gun wages: $402.27 million - 20th highest

> Average gun job wage: $46,616 - 10th lowest

> Population: 3,337,975 - 22nd lowest

19. Washington

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $1.39 billion

> Overall economic output: $677.49 billion - 10th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $111.72 million - 16th highest

> Total gun jobs: 8,166 - 18th highest

> Total gun wages: $453.13 million - 18th highest

> Average gun job wage: $57,773 - 15th highest

> Population: 7,738,692 - 13th highest

18. Connecticut

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $1.44 billion

> Overall economic output: $298.40 billion - 23rd highest

> Federal gun business tax: $108.02 million - 17th highest

> Total gun jobs: 5,264 - 26th highest

> Total gun wages: $460.33 million - 17th highest

> Average gun job wage: $81,440 - 3rd highest

> Population: 3,605,597 - 23rd lowest

17. Idaho

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $1.69 billion

> Overall economic output: $96.28 billion - 12th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $100.42 million - 18th highest

> Total gun jobs: 6,999 - 22nd highest

> Total gun wages: $435.69 million - 19th highest

> Average gun job wage: $57,426 - 16th highest

> Population: 1,900,923 - 14th lowest

16. Georgia

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $1.78 billion

> Overall economic output: $691.63 billion - 8th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $99.40 million - 19th highest

> Total gun jobs: 9,045 - 15th highest

> Total gun wages: $482.78 million - 16th highest

> Average gun job wage: $52,865 - 23rd highest

> Population: 10,799,566 - 8th highest

15. Oregon

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $1.78 billion

> Overall economic output: $272.19 billion - 24th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $134.53 million - 13th highest

> Total gun jobs: 8,952 - 16th highest

> Total gun wages: $592.03 million - 14th highest

> Average gun job wage: $59,541 - 14th highest

> Population: 4,246,155 - 25th lowest

14. Michigan

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $1.88 billion

> Overall economic output: $572.21 billion - 14th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $123.56 million - 15th highest

> Total gun jobs: 11,759 - 9th highest

> Total gun wages: $613.65 million - 13th highest

> Average gun job wage: $52,206 - 25th lowest

> Population: 10,050,811 - 10th highest

13. Arizona

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $2.33 billion

> Overall economic output: $420.03 billion - 18th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $180.24 million - 9th highest

> Total gun jobs: 11,933 - 8th highest

> Total gun wages: $778.64 million - 10th highest

> Average gun job wage: $61,243 - 13th highest

> Population: 7,276,316 - 14th highest

12. Ohio

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $2.37 billion

> Overall economic output: $756.62 billion - 7th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $147.14 million - 12th highest

> Total gun jobs: 15,256 - 5th highest

> Total gun wages: $765.45 million - 11th highest

> Average gun job wage: $50,652 - 22nd lowest

> Population: 11,780,017 - 7th highest

11. North Carolina

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $2.51 billion

> Overall economic output: $662.12 billion - 11th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $160.33 million - 10th highest

> Total gun jobs: 13,017 - 7th highest

> Total gun wages: $713.66 million - 12th highest

> Average gun job wage: $54,571 - 18th highest

> Population: 10,551,162 - 9th highest

10. Arkansas

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $2.53 billion

> Overall economic output: $148.68 billion - 17th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $127.08 million - 14th highest

> Total gun jobs: 10,426 - 11th highest

> Total gun wages: $524.44 million - 15th highest

> Average gun job wage: $49,263 - 13th lowest

> Population: 3,025,891 - 19th lowest

9. New York

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $2.54 billion

> Overall economic output: $1,901.30 billion - 3rd highest

> Federal gun business tax: $155.79 million - 11th highest

> Total gun jobs: 10,150 - 13th highest

> Total gun wages: $826.87 million - 7th highest

> Average gun job wage: $85,432 - 2nd highest

> Population: 19,835,913 - 4th highest

8. Pennsylvania

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $2.67 billion

> Overall economic output: $844.50 billion - 6th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $193.60 million - 6th highest

> Total gun jobs: 18,891 - 4th highest

> Total gun wages: $940.66 million - 4th highest

> Average gun job wage: $52,165 - 24th lowest

> Population: 12,964,056 - 5th highest

7. New Hampshire

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $2.72 billion

> Overall economic output: $99.67 billion - 13th lowest

> Federal gun business tax: $203.31 million - 5th highest

> Total gun jobs: 9,950 - 14th highest

> Total gun wages: $799.76 million - 8th highest

> Average gun job wage: $70,698 - 7th highest

> Population: 1,388,992 - 11th lowest

6. Minnesota

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $2.78 billion

> Overall economic output: $412.46 billion - 20th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $210.98 million - 4th highest

> Total gun jobs: 11,680 - 10th highest

> Total gun wages: $914.45 million - 5th highest

> Average gun job wage: $69,400 - 8th highest

> Population: 5,707,390 - 22nd highest

5. Massachusetts

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $2.85 billion

> Overall economic output: $641.33 billion - 12th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $192.64 million - 7th highest

> Total gun jobs: 10,151 - 12th highest

> Total gun wages: $796.44 million - 9th highest

> Average gun job wage: $74,899 - 4th highest

> Population: 6,984,723 - 15th highest

4. Illinois

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $2.86 billion

> Overall economic output: $945.67 billion - 5th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $183.88 million - 8th highest

> Total gun jobs: 13,051 - 6th highest

> Total gun wages: $842.59 million - 6th highest

> Average gun job wage: $63,913 - 11th highest

> Population: 12,671,469 - 6th highest

3. Florida

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $3.46 billion

> Overall economic output: $1,255.56 billion - 4th highest

> Federal gun business tax: $259.72 million - 3rd highest

> Total gun jobs: 22,332 - 3rd highest

> Total gun wages: $1.09 billion - 3rd highest

> Average gun job wage: $49,847 - 17th lowest

> Population: 21,781,128 - 3rd highest

2. California

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $5.22 billion

> Overall economic output: $3,373.24 billion - the highest

> Federal gun business tax: $380.71 million - the highest

> Total gun jobs: 29,082 - 2nd highest

> Total gun wages: $1.86 billion - the highest

> Average gun job wage: $66,095 - 10th highest

> Population: 39,237,836 - the highest

1. Texas

> Overall economic output from gun industry: $5.59 billion

> Overall economic output: $2,051.77 billion - 2nd highest

> Federal gun business tax: $330.65 million - 2nd highest

> Total gun jobs: 31,632 - the highest

> Total gun wages: $1.58 billion - 2nd highest

> Average gun job wage: $51,652 - 23rd lowest

> Population: 29,527,941 - 2nd highest

