WMUR.com
New Hampshire denied millions of dollars in rental assistance
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire will not get millions of dollars in funding officials wanted for emergency rental housing assistance. State officials learned Thursday that the U.S. Treasury denied their $67 million request from last summer. That means federal funding will run out on Dec. 29. More than 23,000...
thecentersquare.com
$2.6 million in federal money heads to WV for public safety
(The Center Square) – West Virginia will receive more than $2.6 million in federal money to support public safety programs in 11 localities through U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The funding includes four grants through the COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program, four...
thecentersquare.com
Policy analyst: F grade 'means New Jersey is on the right track'
(The Center Square) – An “F” grade for New Jersey’s fiscal policy could be a good thing depending on your perspective, policy analysts said. The CATO Institute, a public policy think tank that promotes Libertarian ideas, gave New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy an “F.” The state put a 2.5% surtax on corporations with incomes above $1 million and approved “millionaire’s taxes.” The CATO Institute said in its Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors 2022 that the top 1% already pay 36% of the state’s income taxes. The state also drains hundreds of millions of dollars from businesses. And Murphy carved out narrow breaks for favored groups, including film and digital media tax credits up to $30 million.
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire businesses get break on unemployment taxes
(The Center Square) – Payroll costs of New Hampshire businesses will be cut dramatically with the state moving to reduce unemployment insurance taxes. The New Hampshire Employment Security announced that it will be lowering required payments into the state's unemployment insurance system by 30% with the balance of the trust fund that pays out jobless benefits rising above prepandemic levels.
The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?
In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
thecentersquare.com
Concerns raised expanding gambling in Illinois will increase other addictions
(The Center Square) – Illinois may follow suit with six states that currently allow online casino gambling, and the executive director of Illinois Church Action on Alcohol and Addiction Problems says there will be repercussions if this comes to fruition. At a recent East Coast Gambling conference, panelists say...
thecentersquare.com
Group vows to push for legislation to end fees in Tennessee justice system
(The Center Square) — Ever since court fines and fees rose in popularity as a funding mechanism for local criminal justice systems in the 1980s, the advocates for their removal have been scarce. But, of late, more advocates have risen to propose cutting those fines and fees across the...
WCVB
Who won the debate? Political analysts review performance of Healey, Diehl
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Political analysts from both sides of the aisle say they believe the presumed frontrunner, Democrat Maura Healey, held her lead over Republican Geoff Diehl with Thursday night'sdebate performance. The debate, hosted by WCVB and produced by a media consortium, was the final time the two candidates...
thecentersquare.com
Enforcing new transgender school policies could be a bumpy road in VA
(The Center Square) – Although the Virginia Department of Education unveiled new guidelines on transgender issues they say give power back to parents, enforcing those rules in school districts could be a bumpy road. In a shift away from the previous administration, the new guidelines direct schools to inform...
WCAX
Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire
Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
thecentersquare.com
Early turnout brisk in North Carolina as 135K cast ballots on first day of voting
(The Center Square) — More than 135,000 North Carolinians cast their ballots during the first day of one-stop early voting Thursday, nearly matching the first-day turnout in 2018. Voters cast a total of 135,391 one-stop ballots yesterday, or 1,063 shy of the first day of early in-person voting in...
WMUR.com
It’s a crime to remove, deface or destroy political signs, New Hampshire officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — With less than three weeks to go until Election Day, the New Hampshire attorney general's office is reminding people of the rules for political signs. Removing, defacing or destroying political ads is a crime, officials said. Violators can be fined up to $1,000. Also, ads cannot...
fallriverreporter.com
Poll: Massachusetts voters favor income surtax, preserving immigrant license law
OCT. 20, 2022…..Nearly six in 10 likely voters support a proposed constitutional amendment to impose a higher tax rate on income above $1 million, while a smaller plurality back a new law allowing undocumented immigrants to acquire state-issued driver’s licenses, according to a new poll. A MassINC Polling...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina officials tout record increase in WIC program participation
(The Center Square) — State officials are touting a record increase in the number of North Carolinians participating in the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, though experts contend it's nothing to celebrate. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday highlighted...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire police departments offer sign-on bonuses for new officers
WINDHAM, N.H. — State police and local New Hampshire departments are now offering sign-on bonuses, hoping to fill open positions. Windham Police Chief Michael Caron said staffing issues have been a problem in police departments across the state, leaving them fighting for a small group of applicants. In Windham,...
Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: Inflation, taxes, top concerns for Maine midterms voters
(The Center Square) – New polling shows that the rising cost of living, inflation and taxes are top concerns for Maine voters ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The independent survey, conducted by Pan Atlantic Research of Portland, found that the rising cost of living in Maine is the biggest concern for voters, with 71% of those surveyed saying it was their top issue. Another 43% cited the record high inflation as a top issue and another 26% said high taxes were the biggest concern.
thecentersquare.com
Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits
(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: Ohio’s U.S. Senate race in virtual dead heat
(The Center Square) – Democratic control of the U.S. Senate and Republican control of at least one Ohio U.S. Senate seat remains a tossup as the Nov. 8 general election creeps closer. The most recent Suffolk University and USA Today poll shows Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance...
