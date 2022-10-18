Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Rock's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLittle Rock, AR
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
Related
Yikes! Did You Know These Restaurants in Arkansas Are Haunted?
We hear about real haunted houses and hotels. We also hear the urban legends of haunted roads and cemeteries but did you know there are a few restaurants in Arkansas that are haunted too?. Vino's Brewpub in Little Rock. Located in downtown Little Rock at 923 W. 7th St. No...
America’s Street Foods | This Arkansas restaurant is hidden in a gas station
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — One of our favorite things to do is find hidden gems, and we’ve done just that!. It's called America’s Street Foods, a one-table restaurant nestled within a gas station in west Pulaski County on Highway 10. Let us emphasize, this isn’t your average gas station food!
KATV
Central Arkansas Corvette Club hosting 23rd Corvette Weekend Show in Hot springs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Central Arkansas Corvette Club will host participants from as many as 18 states for its 23rd annual Corvette Weekend Show from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22 in Hot Springs. The Show is a fundraiser for the local charities the club supports including Spina Bifida...
Pine Bluff community reacts to grocery store closure
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff neighborhood is upset after hearing that one of its grocery stores will be closing in less than two weeks. People in the east side of the town have relied on this store since they don't have many grocery options close by. The...
Back by Popular Demand GloWild at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas
Get ready for GloWILD back by popular demand at the Little Rock Zoo beginning Nov. 3, and running until Jan. 3, 2023. GloWILD is a fun outdoor exhibit that features dozens of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns of larger-than-life wildlife, flowers, arctic winter scenes, and this year Dinosaurs in one of the nation's largest interactive light festivals. Children and adults will be amazed at the animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur exhibits, fossil replicas, and more.
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.
invitingarkansas.com
A Day Trip to the Marketplace at Iron Horse Farm
Winding through the Ouachita National Forest, you can feel the anticipation mounting as you approach Perryville. Our destination: Iron Horse Farm, which is just shy of an hour outside of Little Rock, Conway, and Benton but well worth the scenic route deep into the forest. The location was once used for horse training and breeding but today, the Allen family owns the property and utilizes it as a Black Angus cattle ranch, event center, and, for the purpose of our visit today, the Iron Horse Marketplace.
Little Rock police make arrest in 2021 Green Mountain Dr. deadly shooting
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a 2021 homicide that happened on Green Mountain Drive.
You’ve won the $550 million Powerball jackpot: Here’s how you could spend it in Arkansas
With the Powerball jackpot sitting at $550 million, some might be wondering, “What in the world you could even do with all that money?”
Little Rock animal lovers demand answers after discovering dog they say starved to death
Little Rock animal lovers are demanding answers from the city after discovering a dead dog in town, and they say animal control had been called days prior.
Arkansas State Police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball
The Arkansas State Police has released footage of a pursuit involving troopers that ended with a motorcyclist bursting into flames.
KATV
Super 1 Foods location in Pine Bluff to close due to 'serious staffing issues'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Brookshire Grocery Co. announced Wednesday that one of their Pine Bluff locations of Super 1 Foods would be closing at the beginning of November due to "serious staffing issues and the building's lease expiring." BGC, which operates more than 200 stores across four states, said...
KATV
In a span of 6 hours, 3 bodies were found in vehicles in Pine Bluff; 1 crack pipe located
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Within a span of six hours on Monday morning, Pine Bluff police located three people dead inside of vehicles. According to incident reports obtained Thursday, two of the deceased were found parked outside of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center emergency room entrance and another was discovered in a Popeyes parking lot.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Getting to know Stuttgart’s new police chief David Parker
Stuttgart’s new police chief David Parker dreamed of becoming a police officer at a young age. “I remember I was in the third grade, and we were living in Little Rock when I met an officer assigned to foot patrol in our neighborhood. During the summer and after school every day, I walked with this young officer. Because of him, I knew what I wanted to do as soon as I turned 21,” Parker said.
Pine Bluff Fire Department fights fire at area restaurant, 5 fire companies called out
A fire at a Pine Bluff restaurant brought out multiple fire companies Wednesday afternoon.
Family speaks out after woman shot and killed in Benton
Just days after a woman was shot and killed in her home by her boyfriend, her family speaks out about the loss.
KATV
Fire officials work to determine the cause of fire eruption at a Hardee's in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Fire officials of the Pine Bluff Fire Department are working to figure out what caused a Wednesday afternoon fire at a local Hardee's restaurant. According to the department, crews responded to the blaze at around 2:44 p.m. at the business located at 2828 West 28th Street.
Good Samaritan helps save 3-year-old gunshot victim’s life
A loud knock on the door startled Brandon Bassett as he was getting his children ready for bed. The person on the other side would tell him something that he’ll never forget.
Police: Man dead after shooting in Little Rock
Little Rock police are investigating Wednesday morning after a deadly shooting in Little Rock.
Comments / 0