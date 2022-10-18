Read full article on original website
Dr Pepper Has Made an Official Bourbon Flavor?!
The scientists at Dr Pepper have officially gone mad with power. Has anyone noticed that the people that make Oreos have come up with so many strange flavor combinations recently? I stare at those packages sometimes and wonder what people are thinking. Well the folks at Dr Pepper have me scratching my head today. They have unveiled a Dr Pepper Bourbon flavor?
Who Has the Best Chips, Salsa, and Queso in Wichita Falls?
Who doesn't love a round of chips and salsa for the table? No one should ever complain about that. However, some places do it better than others. Here is where I recommend you go in Wichita Falls. So in order to do this, I have to be honest with myself....
Wichita Falls Police Need Help Identifying Suspect in Recent Burglary
Crime Stoppers Wichita Falls is reaching out to the community for help identifying the man who broke into the Boys and Girls Club football field concession stand. The crime happened just before 8:30 am on Friday, September 30. If you have any information on this or any other felony crime,...
What is the Strangest Things People Have Given Out on Halloween in Wichita Falls?
It's a debate I have with myself every year, what kind of candy should I give out on Halloween? However some folks don't give out candy and these are the people we need to shame today. To the folks that do not want to participate in the holiday of Halloween....
Can You Identify the Suspects in String of Wichita Falls Car Wash Burglaries?
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help identifying the suspects in a string of recent car wash burglaries. Multiple car washes in Wichita Falls were burglarized throughout the month of September. Burglars targeted car washes on Fairway Blvd, Seymour Highway, Archer City Highway, and Burkburnett Road. The possible suspects were caught on a security camera during one of the burglaries.
Fort Sill is Apparently One of the Most Haunted Military Bases in the Country
To the fine men and women who are currently stationed there, you may spot something that is not of this world as you're roaming the halls. Every year, our good friends at the Porch Research Group share their ghostly findings. For 2022, some pretty shocking results came out. Oklahoma has the third most ghost sightings in the country. Only losing out to Maine (Maybe Stephen King is right) and surprisingly North Dakota. However, the most shocking thing in the study to me was military bases.
