ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1290

Dr Pepper Has Made an Official Bourbon Flavor?!

The scientists at Dr Pepper have officially gone mad with power. Has anyone noticed that the people that make Oreos have come up with so many strange flavor combinations recently? I stare at those packages sometimes and wonder what people are thinking. Well the folks at Dr Pepper have me scratching my head today. They have unveiled a Dr Pepper Bourbon flavor?
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Can You Identify the Suspects in String of Wichita Falls Car Wash Burglaries?

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help identifying the suspects in a string of recent car wash burglaries. Multiple car washes in Wichita Falls were burglarized throughout the month of September. Burglars targeted car washes on Fairway Blvd, Seymour Highway, Archer City Highway, and Burkburnett Road. The possible suspects were caught on a security camera during one of the burglaries.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Fort Sill is Apparently One of the Most Haunted Military Bases in the Country

To the fine men and women who are currently stationed there, you may spot something that is not of this world as you're roaming the halls. Every year, our good friends at the Porch Research Group share their ghostly findings. For 2022, some pretty shocking results came out. Oklahoma has the third most ghost sightings in the country. Only losing out to Maine (Maybe Stephen King is right) and surprisingly North Dakota. However, the most shocking thing in the study to me was military bases.
LAWTON, OK
NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk1290.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy