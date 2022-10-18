Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Valorant Screen Tearing Issue on Windows
Valorant is a popular free-to-play first-person hero shooter game available for Windows. However, like any other title, it has its fair share of technical problems. Many users have reported facing screen tearing issues in Valorant. So, if you are also encountering the same problem, try the below solutions to troubleshoot the problem for good.
makeuseof.com
How to Soft Reset Your iPhone
It's normal for all tech gadgets to have a hiccup now and then. Fortunately, you can often resolve the problem at home without any cost. The solution is to soft reset your device. Let's first quickly look at what an iPhone soft reset does. Then, we'll go through the steps...
makeuseof.com
iPad vs. Drawing Tablet: Which One Should You Get for Drawing?
When the iPad was introduced in 2010, some people thought it was a “giant iPhone”, barely useful for more than browsing the internet, reading books, and playing games. But over the years, the iPad has evolved. As it now supports input from keyboards and styluses, the range of...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Low Power Mode on Apple Watch
The watchOS 9 update introduces Low Power Mode on certain models of the Apple Watch, replacing the Power Reserve option to help prolong active time. Battery endurance has been an Achilles heel for the wearable since its introduction in 2015, so additions that improve it are always welcome. To help...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Mouse Pointer Trails on Windows
The default Windows mouse pointer works for most people, but you can always customize it to your liking. Enabling mouse pointer trails is just one of many ways to make your mouse pointer stand out. You can enable or disable mouse pointer trails from the Settings app, Control Panel, or...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Recurring Tasks on Todoist
If you want to organize your day better, Todoist is one of the best apps. You can easily include everything you need to complete in a list and eliminate the need for paper. While Todoist is handy for tracking one-off tasks, it’s also useful if you’ve got things you complete regularly. This article will show you how to set up recurring tasks on Todoist.
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Access to the Insider Builds in Windows 11
Microsoft rolls out Insider builds to Windows Insiders before releasing them to the public. The preview is only intended for testing and feedback, and it provides access to the latest features & changes that will be included in the next release. However, it's good to remember that Insider builds can...
makeuseof.com
How to View Your Printed Document History on Windows
Whether you want to check print history for your own reference or to see what others are printing from your system, it’s easy to find a list of previously printed files on Windows. Although the print queue in Windows displays your queued print jobs, it does not keep track...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Revamped Task Manager From the Windows 11 22H2 Update
The Task Manager's layout has remained consistent over the years. Except for a few minor changes, Windows has been reluctant to move too many things on the Task Manager. However, the Windows 11 2022 Update introduces a few interesting changes to the Task Manager, including a design overhaul. The Design...
makeuseof.com
Joy-Cons vs. Pro Controller: Which Should You Use With Your Nintendo Switch?
The Nintendo Switch is an incredible hybrid system that fits the niche of both home and hand-held consoles. But what controller should you use to get the most out of your Switch? That is a great question, and one that depends on what your gaming lifestyle looks like. The Nintendo...
makeuseof.com
Android VPN Leak, Raspberry Pi DOS PC, and the Windows Registry Explained
Why has Microsoft Office become Microsoft 365? Should you take Google's offer of a free VPN on your Android Pixel 7? And how do you back up the Windows Registry? The answers are in our tech podcast for technophobes. Shownotes. This week, we chat about the following tech news that...
makeuseof.com
Why Is Your MacBook's Battery Swelling or Expanding?
In 2019, Apple announced its 15-inch MacBook Pro battery recall program. The company determined that some MacBook Pros sold between 2015 to 2017 posed fire risks because of their battery. While the recalled MacBook Pros posed more risks than others, many MacBooks use lithium-ion batteries, so they still pose some...
makeuseof.com
5 Reasons We Hate the Always-On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro
One of the newest features of the iPhone 14 Pro is its always-on display. Android has had AOD for several years, but the style Apple follows is very different—but not necessarily good. Below, we'll list the five reasons why we think the iPhone's AOD implementation isn't as great as...
makeuseof.com
How to Access Wikipedia Without Ever Leaving the Linux Terminal
Hardcore Linux fans spend their lives on the command line. From inside a terminal, you can do virtually everything—to the extent, that many don't even bother installing a desktop environment. But did you know that you can easily read Wikipedia summaries from the terminal? Here's how. wikit is the...
makeuseof.com
Can You Use a Third-Party Nintendo Switch Dock?
To enjoy the Nintendo Switch as a family or cooperatively, you'll need a dock to play your Switch games on the TV. But what happens if your dock is broken or encounters issues? Perhaps you simply want a spare dock in another room. Rather than splashing out on an expensive...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Discovery+ Parental Controls
Discovery+ offers parents parental control options to help keep their kids safe. Through Discovery+, parents can control the content children access on its platform through a family profile and parent PIN. Discovery+ Offers Two Rating Restrictions. Within a family profile, Discovery+ offers two rating restriction options. Streaming content can be...
makeuseof.com
The Best Smart Sleep Masks
The pressures of modern life make it more important than ever to get a good night's sleep every night. But with our brains often working overtime, not to mention the distraction of traffic noise and other external sounds, it can sometimes be easier said than done to unwind and drift off into a restful slumber.
makeuseof.com
How to Manage and Organize Your Tabs in Samsung Internet Browser
If you're like most people, you have more than a couple dozen tabs open in your mobile browser at any time. When searching for something, most of us just open a new tab, Google it, and close the browser; this builds up more and more clutter over time. If you...
makeuseof.com
How Do I Find My Apple ID if I'm Already Signed Out?
An Apple ID is your central resource for managing all your Apple services, including iCloud, Find My, Apple Music subscriptions, and more. As long as you have your Apple ID, you should be able to manage all your devices and services easily. However, we've all had our fair share of...
makeuseof.com
What Is Traction Control and How Does It Work?
Driving in harsh weather can be challenging without the proper equipment. From tires to onboard systems, there are a few things that can help you feel safer driving, traction control being one of them. This electronic system is a helpful tool that has become a requirement on all passenger vehicles in the last decade.
Comments / 0