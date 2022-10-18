Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Over 200 Earthquakes Shook World's Largest Volcano in Hawaii: Is Eruption Imminent?
Geologists wonder if the more than 200 earthquakes that have shaken Hawaii over the past seven days will cause an eruption at Mauna Loa, the most active volcano in the world, or whether the eruption will cause a powerful earthquake. Monitoring the Situation. There are currently no signals of an...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a potential indicator of what’s to come over the next several months. The National Weather Service released its outlook Wednesday for the upcoming wet season and above average precipitation...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
When to see one of the most beautiful meteor showers in Hawaii
Look for explosions of light when watching the Orionid meteor shower!
Big Island residents asked to save electricity again
Hawaiian Electric is asking customers on Hawaii island to reduce their electricity usage tonight for the second night in a row.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai tonight through Friday. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night. A typical trade wind weather pattern is expected for the weekend and into next week, which means lots of sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.
Know the difference between a sinkhole and a pothole?
Hawaii has potholes and sinkholes but do you know the difference between the two?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is in for a wet winter, but drought conditions could still persist for areas
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. What the Tech: Siri can also act as a receptionist. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Jamey Tucker shows us how Siri can help...
weatherboy.com
200+ Earthquakes on Hawaii: Will Earthquake Trigger Eruption or Will Eruption Trigger Big Quake?
More than 200 earthquakes have rattled Hawaii over the last 7 days, according to USGS, making geologists ponder: will all of this earthquake action trigger an eruption at Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, or will an eruption event at the volcano trigger a mighty quake?. Mauna Loa...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
2 California residents dead after drowning incident on Maui
Two people are dead after a drowning incident, according to the Maui Fire Department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
bigislandnow.com
EPA enforces closure of three illegal large capacity cesspools on the Big Island
The US Environmental Protection Agency has taken enforcement action to close one illegal large capacity cesspool at the SKS Management self-storage business in Kailua-Kona and two cesspools at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo. Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, the EPA banned large capacity cesspools in 2005. “Big Island...
Hawaii reports 2,211 COVID cases, 3 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 2,211 coronavirus cases and three new deaths in the last week. There are 1,588 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 372 on the Big Island, 66 on Kauai, 142 on Maui, two on Molokai and 41 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 360,490. The […]
Why This Hawaiian Island Has To Outsource Psychiatric Care
LANAI CITY, Lanai — When her mother was dying of breast cancer, Jozy Malacas-Kinoshita felt the familiar pang of addiction take root. She did not want to give in to it. After a decades-long cycle of treatment and relapse that caused her to lose her home, parental rights over her two daughters and nearly her life, the 61-year-old Lanai City resident had achieved sobriety in 2009.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Two people died in a drowning near Maui
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages. Updated: 1 hour ago.
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with Richard Bissen
Victorino and Bissen were asked 10 questions — a mix of serious and less serious ones — that both reflect their stance on issues as well as their personalities.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 3 COVID deaths, over 2,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported three additional coronavirus deaths and 2,211 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 360,490. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
BEAT OF HAWAII
145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?
Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
Hawaiian airline makes agreement with Amazon
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a serious hit-and-run accident that involved a pickup truck and a moped on Thursday.
