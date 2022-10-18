ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Give back by getting your Halloween costume at Goodwill

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Halloween is 10 days away, and if you haven’t put together a costume yet, one local nonprofit might be a perfect place to start. The Springdale Goodwill store manager, Christy Jaro, said you can find a costume at one of the Goodwill stores and know your purchase is helping the community.
Arkansas’ coaches on road recruiting, will eye portal later

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas currently has 23 commitments in the Class of 2023 and the coaches are using the bye week to see many of those prospects as well as others. Sam Pittman said Wednesday the Hogs will obviously use the transfer portal to help replenish the roster following the season heading into 2023.
Hudson Clark earns Jim Thorpe Player of Week Award

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark has been named the Paycom Jim Thorpe Player of the Week following his performance in the 52-35 win over BYU this past Saturday. For Clark this is the second time in his career he has won this award. He also captured it...
Perico Tabbed SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Arkansas fifth-year senior Julian Perico was named the SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week after tying for fourth in one of the nation’s elite fields at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. Perico posted rounds of 69-68-70 for a 9-under, 54-hole score of 207. His...
Razorbacks picked to finish 2nd in SEC preseason rank

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the SEC for the 2022-23 season, their highest ranking since being picked to win the western division prior to the 2007-08 season. Freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. also received honors, being selected...
PFF has Malik Chavis No. 2 in nation among cornerbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has ranked Arkansas redshirt junior Malik Chavis the No. 2 cornerback in the nation for giving up the fewest yards with a minimum of 150 coverage snaps. Chavis has allowed 74 yards second only to Pitt’s Erick Hallett II who has only given up...
