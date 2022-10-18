Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Related
What the Media Is Saying about the 5-1 Vikings
We are a third of the way through the NFL regular season, and the Minnesota Vikings have amassed five victories. You had to be ultra-optimistic about this season’s Vikings to have predicted that before the season. The franchise is coming off the back of an eight-win season and has a new rookie head coach. Such a fast start seemed unlikely — though I predicted the Vikings to start 4-2.
Don’t Rule Out Vikings + Kyle Rudolph Reunion
The Minnesota Vikings could enhance their 5-1 roster with the NFL’s trade deadline 11 days away, arguably having needs at CB and interior DL. Another possible need is TE, and former Vikings Kyle Rudolph could be just the man to add roster depth. Sources tell VikingsTerritory Rudolph is “mildly...
CBS Sports Pumps Brakes on Vikings Hype
The Vikings started their season with an almost perfect record, despite the significant shifts in the offseason with a regime and culture change, including implementing new schemes on both sides of the ball. Nobody expected the team to come out of the gates that hot. However, CBS Sports pumped the...
The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset
The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
Vikings Sign a New OLB to 53-Man Roster
Get ready Vikings fans, in the latest bit of Minnesota Vikings news, the Vikings have signed a former Los Angeles Ram. Unfortunately, though, his name is not Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the Vikings announced they will sign OLB Benton Whitley to the 53-man roster. Whitley is a 2022 undrafted free...
Don’t Rule Out a Vikings Trade in the Coming Weeks
With the trade deadline approaching on November 1st, and the Vikings now on their bye week, attention has turned to the roster and potential trade targets for the team in purple. Given the Vikings new GM and his propensity for pulling off trades, it seems silly to rule out a potential Vikings trade in the next couple weeks.
CBS Sports Links Vikings to Interesting Playmaker
Because the Minnesota Vikings are 5-1, they’re a part of fancy trade theories that would otherwise not exist if the team was 3-3 or so. In 2020 and 2021, the Vikings were 1-5 and 3-3, respectively, at this juncture, disqualifying Mike Zimmer’s old team from serious conversations about adding playmakers. But Kevin O’Connell’s Vikings may be a different story, particularly with a general manager in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah who enjoys trading players and draft picks like a kid does baseball cards.
The Vikings Odds to Land Odell Beckham Jr.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham tore his ACL and won a Super Bowl on the same February night eight months ago — and is now shopping for a new team. Beckham, a free agent, is expected to sign with a team any day (or week) and physically return to a football field in November, perhaps around Thanksgiving.
Other Teams are Creating Cap Space; Will The Vikings Follow Suit?
It’s no secret that the Vikings don’t have a ton of cap space. Indeed, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is working with a meagre $358,261, per Over the Cap. That reality puts Minnesota dead last in the NFL. The total gives the team very little ability to add anyone to their roster unless there are some other moves to shift money around. One wonders if the strong start to the season may prompt management to ensure they add just one or two more players for the playoff push.
Comments / 1