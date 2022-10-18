Read full article on original website
Related
I-79S back open after Kanawha County crash
A two-vehicle crash has closed a portion of I-79 South in Kanawha County.
Woman sentenced to 4 years in connection to Kanawha County wildfire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been sentenced in connection to a wildfire that happened earlier this year. The West Virginia Division of Forestry says Hannah Faith Boley, 23, was convicted of “setting fires to lands in Kanawha County” and was sentenced to four years in prison on the charge. The wildfire, called the […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Police Identify Driver Killed in School Bus Collision
According to MetroNews, a Logan County man has been identified as the victim who died in a collision with a Mingo County school bus on Tuesday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar. He was driving a service truck which struck the...
wchstv.com
Cabell deputies say two runaway teens sought in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for two runaway teens. Deputies said Thursday they are looking for Alexa Martin, 14, and Nick Neumyer, 15. Family members report that Martin left Cabell Midland High School about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and she...
lootpress.com
Seven students and a bus driver taken to hospital after bus accident
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Eight people injured after a bus accident in Mingo County. This morning, Tuesday October 18th, a bus accident occurred on Route 52, south of Mingo Central High School. Seven students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.
thelevisalazer.com
Illegal Sign Removal Underway in Highway District 12
HIGHWAY DISTRICT 12 – (Oct.19, 2022) – A sign removal blitz is underway in the seven counties of Highway District 12: Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Martin, and Pike. All signs illegally placed on state right of way will be removed – this includes signage for political candidates, yard sales, businesses, real estate, or any other purpose.
UPDATE: Victim’s age released in Oak Hill fatal fire
UPDATE: October, 20, 2022 @ 9:00 AM | OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — New information was released on the Fayette County fatal fire from Wednesday, October 19, 2022. According to the WV State Fire Marshal, the victim who died in the Oak Hill camper fire was a 61-year-old man. The fire remains under investigation by […]
VSP investigating after 2 vehicles collide in Dickenson County
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in Dickenson County that sent one person to a local hospital. According to the VSP, the crash occurred at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday on Dickenson Highway (Route 83). Two vehicles “collided” near Dewdrop Drive, police report. The VSP reports at least one […]
Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
lootpress.com
Man arrested after absconding from probation
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man faces charges in relation to his abscondence from probation. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan Green, 24 of Madison, attracted attention from law enforcement after deviating from the established terms of his probation agreement. On Tuesday,...
WSAZ
All lanes of Oakwood Bridge reopen after crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of the Oakwood Bridge in Charleston have reopened following a crash. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down a center lane of I-64, according to metro 911. The crash happened on the Oakwood Bridge in the eastbound lanes in Kanawha County.
Truck driver killed in accident involving West Virginia school bus
DELBARTON, W.Va. (AP) — The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a school bus in southern West Virginia, police said.The accident happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 52 south of Mingo Central High School, the Mingo County sheriff's office said on Facebook.Seven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the county school district said on Facebook.The truck driver's name was not immediately released. West Virginia State Police and the sheriff's office are investigating.
WSAZ
Body found following camper fire
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Wednesday inside a fifth-wheel camper that was destroyed by fire, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators say the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Okey L. Patteston Road (state Route 612) in the Oak Hill area. The camper...
wchstv.com
Putnam County deputies say they are trying to identify hit-and-run suspect
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female they said is a suspect in a hit-and-run. The sheriff’s office shared pictures of the suspect Friday on the agency’s Facebook page. No further information was immediately available...
Man wanted after woman, dog shot in Charleston arrested
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for shooting a woman and her dog in Charleston last month has been arrested. According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston was booked into the South Central Regional Jail this morning, Oct. 20, 2022. Charleston Police say that they […]
Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Catlettsburg, KY gas station
CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — A man accused of robbing a gas station in Catlettsburg, Kentucky has been arrested. The Catlettsburg Police Department says the public helped identify the suspect, William “Nate” Rucker. Investigators say Rucker was the man captured on camera Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery at the America’s Quick Mart. Rucker is […]
Tazewell Co. woman convicted after ‘brutal murder’
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tazewell County woman has been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder after “brutally” murdering a man and wounding another, according to Commonwealth Attorney J. Christopher Plaster. According to a release from Plaster’s office, Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French, […]
lootpress.com
Man arrested for assault, brandishing deadly weapon following destruction of property complaint
STOLLINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces several charges following an arrest in relation to a destruction of property complaint. According to reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy C.L. Carter responded to the Stollings area of Logan County after the department received a report for destruction of property.
Disturbance call leads to obstruction, disorderly conduct arrest
POWELL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Danville individual was arrested last week after a disturbance call was made to authorities. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, October 13, 2022 deputies responded to the Powell Creek area for a disturbance call. A subsequent investigation into the...
Man admits to 1993 killing of West Virginia woman: police
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Montana man has been charged in a woman’s 1993 slaying in West Virginia, police said. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was charged this month in the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez in Huntington. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, lacerations to the head and died at a hospital, police said in a news release Tuesday.
Comments / 0