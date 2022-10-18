Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologizes to Suns’ employees following Robert Sarver investigation: report
NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized to employees of the Phoenix Suns on behalf of the league, following the investigation of owner Robert Sarver's workplace misconduct.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Riley Leonard leads Duke past mistake-prone Miami
Riley Leonard ran for three touchdowns and passed for one, leading Duke to a 45-21 win over the host Miami
No. 21 Cincinnati holds off SMU comeback attempt
Charles McClelland rushed for 129 yards on 16 carries and No. 21 Cincinnati survived a late comeback to take down
Cardinals Still Very Much Alive in NFC West Race
The Cardinals are still one game back from ,500, but the NFC West is still in reach.
Judge should be next Yankees captain, teammate Cortes says
NEW YORK — (AP) — Nestor Cortes envisions Aaron Judge in an elevated role with the New York Yankees next season: Derek Jeter’s successor as captain. “If he’s back here next year, he’s our captain. He’s the next captain,” Cortes said Saturday before Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. “We follow everything he does. He leads by example. He’s not really a guy that comes out and screams at anybody. But if he has to, that’s his job. I think he’s earned that right to keep us in check.”
