Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Ripple’s dramatic entry in this space may fetch XRP holders some profits
Ripple [XRP] dropped a bunch of important updates around its ecosystem as of 18 October. While the XRP community was still buzzing about Ripple’s announcement around launching a sidechain, a new update around Ripple’s creator fund was announced. Second-round grantees of Ripple’s $250 million Creator Fund, which intends...
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche unlocks more liquidity through Bitcoin, but what’s next
AVAX is finally showing a recovery sign after recently breaking through its short-term support and almost retesting its June low. A new Avalanche announcement might strengthen its potential upside by enabling more access to Bitcoin within the network. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for AVAX. Avalanche recently announced that...
ambcrypto.com
How Dogecoin [DOGE] buyers can leverage this strategy to curtail their risk
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After breaking out from its descending channel, Dogecoin strived to reclaim its bullish edge. The funding rates unveiled a bullish edge but marked a declining trend. Last week’s rebound...
ambcrypto.com
Deciphering if Cardano buyers should consider buying this ‘dip’
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano bears found renewed selling pressure and extended the coin’s descent. The crypto’s funding rates and the long/short ratio unveiled some hope for the buyers. After reversing...
ambcrypto.com
Quant: The “streets” love QNT; evaluating its impact on price
Data from the cryptocurrency analytics platform LunarCrush revealed that Quant [QNT] saw significant social growth over the last three months. The count of its social contributors grew by over 1000% from 1003 social contributors on 1 August to an all-time high of 12,560 social contributors as of 17 October. A...
ambcrypto.com
MATIC: Reasons why you should reconsider your shorting decision
Polygon, despite its ailing prices, witnessed an uptick in the number of daily active addresses on its network. One of the reasons for the same could be Polygon’s recent collaboration with Nubank, a large financial institution from Brazil. But the question remains, will this be a sustained growth-based relationship?
ambcrypto.com
Uniswap: Can short-term bulls distract traders from UNI’s long-standing bears
WhaleStats, a crypto whale movement tracking platform, tweeted a list of most used smart contracts by the top 500 BSC whales. Standing at rank #8 was UniSwap [UNI], which was good news for the blockchain as it indicated increased popularity of the chain and its native token. Lately, UNI’s performance...
ambcrypto.com
ETC struggles to find enough bullish momentum- Decoding ‘why’
At least four weeks have passed since the Ethereum Classic [ETC] hash rate peaked after Ethereum’s merge. It has pulled back significantly since then and a look at its current hash rate reveals some interesting observations. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Ethereum Classic (ETC). ETC had a...
ambcrypto.com
Everything AAVE buyers need to know before opening a long position
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. AAVE witnessed a breakout rally after an expected falling wedge reversal. The Development activity and the Open Interest unveiled an uptrend. What does this imply for AAVE’s price?
ambcrypto.com
Selling your Bitcoin holdings? You might want to take a look at this
We have been in a bear market for a while now, and it does not look like it’s going to stop anytime soon. Of course, we cannot forget about Bitcoin [BTC], the coin with the most market capitalization and the one whose price fluctuations affect the market as a whole whether it is in an uptrend or a downtrend.
ambcrypto.com
Gauging if AVAX bulls can pull off a rally from this support level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Avalanche witnessed a reversal pattern, can it sustain a breakout rally?. The crypto’s development activity and funding rates revealed an edge for the buyers. While the trendline resistance...
ambcrypto.com
How LUNA buyers can deploy this shorting strategy to hedge their risks
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Terra’s LUNA fell back into its bearish shackles after reversing from its trendline resistance. The crypto’s Social Dominance marked a declining trend while diverging with the price action....
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink traders can take advantage of zigzag price patterns if…
LINK investors are still biting their fingers almost a week after its 50% drawdown from its September top. The cryptocurrency is still stuck near the current monthly low despite positive developments that might contribute to healthy long-term growth. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for LINK. Chainlink did reveal some...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin whales’ number rallies, but their holdings take a tumble- Here’s why
Still trading at the $19,000 price range, new data from Santiment revealed a gripping whale action for the king coin Bitcoin [BTC]. According to the blockchain analytics platform, the count of BTC addresses holding between 10 to 100 BTC and addresses that hold 10,000 to 100,000 BTC clinched their highest number of respective addresses since February 2021.
ambcrypto.com
ApeCoin: Decoding the AIP factor in APE’s growth story
In a recent tweet, ApeCoin revealed that 36 AIPs were in process in the last week and five new AIP ideas were submitted. This looked quite promising as it added value to the ApeCoin network. To clear the cloud, AIP refers to ApeCoin Improvement Proposals, which are suggestions intended to...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH] Price Analysis: 21 October
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum’s breakdown on the weekly chart made way for a rebounding opportunity. The king alt’s network growth marked a significant plunge. At press time, Ethereum [ETH] was...
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin [BNB] offers an attractive buying opportunity here
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin saw a sharp rejection at $300 earlier in October. The price has since seen some bullish reaction at the $260 area. Binance Coin approached an important...
ambcrypto.com
ETH ‘billionaire’ whales hit new ATH holdings, but here’s the catch
Ethereum is slowly moving lower below $1,300 against the U.S. Dollar. ETH remains at a risk of major decline if it stays below $1,400 for a long time. But could the whales come to its rescue as the largest altcoin continues to see red?. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Ethereum...
ambcrypto.com
BTC miners continue to rely on mining as a result of this “inconsequential” factor
How it started versus how it’s going is the scenario that comes to play for Bitcoin [BTC] mining activities at present, which continue to see new developments. From criticism and censures against HIGH carbon footprint to a significant move towards a sustainable mining operations — BTC mining has come a long way.
ambcrypto.com
South Africa brings crypto under financial assets segment, details here
South Africa has become the latest country to bring cryptocurrency into the financial assets segment. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), South Africa’s financial regulator, on 19 October issued a notice that updates the Financial Advisory and Financial Intermediary Services Act (FAIS) 2002 to declare a crypto asset as a financial product.
Comments / 0