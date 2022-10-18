ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

NWS: EF0 tornado hit Indian River County

By Scott Sutton, Jon Shainman
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmFof_0idg0OGt00

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a brief EF0 tornado hit Indian River County on Monday night.

The storm struck the Midway Estates mobile home community in Florida Ridge just after 6:30 p.m., damaging multiple homes.

Officials said the tornado continued to the east-southeast for about four minutes along a half-mile-long track until it dissipated as it crossed into the Vero Shores residential community,

WPTV
Pieces of siding were ripped from homes in the Midway Estates community of Indian River County.

The tornado had a maximum width of about 100 yards and peak winds estimated between 75-85 mph, the National Weather Service said.

"Two minutes after I heard the TV give us a warning that it was coming, I said, 'John, we gotta get in the bathroom,'" Dianne James, a resident of Midway Estates said. "And because there are no basements, you're just trying to figure out where you can go, and I always heard to go to the center part of your trailer, and that's where we laid and sat down in the bathroom and just listened to it and didn't know till it left."

Cleanup crews got to work right away Tuesday. Siding from homes was wrapped around trees and hurled into nearby woods.

Indian River County
An EF0 tornado hit the Midway Estates community of Indian River County on Oct. 17, 2022.

Indian River County Emergency Management documented 16 homes with at least some damage, with more substantial damage noted toward the southeast corner of the community.

The NWS report said most of these homes suffered at least some damage to their metal roofs, awnings, siding and skirting.

Several carports and porch awnings were torn away from homes and lofted into neighboring yards. A portion of one home's roof was lost into the neighboring woods.

As a lifelong Florida resident, Wayne Mann has been through his share of storms. He recognized the sounds of trouble when the storm approached and knew he needed to act fast.

WPTV
Wayne Mann, a resident of Midway Estates, describes what it was like when the EF0 tornado hit his community.

"My roof started coming apart," Mann said. "The whole trailer started shaking really bad and violent. It was pretty bad."
Emergency officials in Indian River County said no one was hurt, but one family was displaced by the storm.

Many residents at Midway Estates only live there seasonally, so the neighborhood was not at full capacity when the tornado struck.

WPTV
The EFO tornado occurred in southern Indian River County and had estimated winds of 75-85 mph.

"We asked the residents whether or not they received a warning, and we're happy to say that the residents have reported that they received an approximately two-minute warning," Ryan Lloyd, Indian River County Emergency Management coordinator, said.

As Mann assesses his damage, neighbors were busy Tuesday helping neighbors, putting the community back together.

If anyone needs assistance from the county, they can call 772-226-3900.

Comments / 0

Related
WPTV

Possible tornado touches down in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service will assess whether a tornado touched down Monday evening in Indian River County, causing damage to several homes. Indian River County Fire Rescue crews and deputies responded to the scene near the 400 block of 23rd Street Southwest. Officials said...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Florida Reports Two Tornadoes Ahead of Cold Front

Ahead of a pretty stiff cold front, two tornadoes touched down in Florida and would leave some wreckage in their path. The National Weather Service reports that two EF-0 tornadoes were on the ground. This took place on Monday night. The first one hit near Indiantown in Martin County around 9:20 p.m. with winds between 80 to 85 mph. This tornado stayed on the ground for two-tenths of a mile and was 85 yards wide.
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

Dental Restoration Expands for Members of The Source Through Dignity Smiles Program in Brevard and Indian River County

Just over a year ago, Anthony Zorbaugh Executive Director of The Source, a Christian Outreach Ministry that serves the poor and homeless in Indian River County, teamed up with an ardent supporter of the organization. Dr. Thomas J. Balshi, a Board Certified Prosthodontist (now retired) and Founder of Pi Dental Center (Prosthodontics Intermedica) at the The Institute for Facial Esthetics in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. In conversation, Zorbaugh shared his concerns over members who have dental needs. “Many of our members have dental issues that affect their appearance and ultimately can deter them from getting a job,” Zorbaugh shared while reaching out to Dr. Balshi for his professional advice.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Backers of $50M land acquisition bond issue stress urgency

The $50 million land acquisition bond issue that’s on the November ballot was more than two years in the making, and a broad coalition of businesses, community organizations and environmental groups are now engaged in a final push to educate voters and secure passage of the measure, which would protect wide swaths of countryside from development.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy