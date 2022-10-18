ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)

The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
Former UFC champion Dominick Cruz not a fan of self-appointing himself as the bantamweight GOAT: “My results speak for themselves”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz isn’t a fan of calling himself the GOAT. This Saturday at UFC 280, the bantamweight title will be on the line in the co-main event. While the reigning champion Aljamain Sterling is on his road to creating a great legacy, he’s not yet in the greatest of all-time discussion. The other half of the title fight certainly is.
The UFC parts ways with three more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Dana White agrees to Khamzat vs Colby Covington for Edwards-Usman fight card in London

Who will get next crack at the welterweight title?. That depends on who wins between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington next March in London, assuming UFC President Dana White was serious about booking the 170-pound title eliminator for the co-main event of the Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman-led pay-per-view (PPV) fight card.
Khabib Nurmagomedov: Fighting ‘was never inside my heart,’ will ‘never’ return

Khabib Nurmagomedov is more than content with his retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA). Achieving an undefeated record in MMA for any period of time is about as difficult of a task as is imaginable. For “The Eagle,” he managed to sustain that exact feat over the course of 29-straight appearances before calling it a career in Oct. 2020. Happily enjoying his roles as a coach and promoter, Nurmagomedov plans to keep things exactly how they are.
Tyson Fury announces pointless next fight, didn’t read the room

Tyson Fury confirmed UK fans’ worst fears when announcing his intention to batter Derek Chisora for the third time. The WBC heavyweight champion has already done it twice. Once via unanimous decision in 2011 and again even more convincingly three years later when he sickening beat up Chisora and stopped him.
Jake Paul says Dana White is trying to sabotage his Anderson Silva PPV fight

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is accusing UFC President Dana White of trying to “hurt” his pay-per-view promotion for his upcoming bout against MMA legend Anderson Silva. Jake Paul’s feud with Dana White took an interesting turn on October 21 when ‘The Problem Child’ claimed that the UFC boss was...
Paddy Pimblett baffled by Charles Oliveira’s underdog status at UFC 280: “I cannot believe he’s the underdog”

Paddy Pimblett can’t believe Charles Oliveira is listed as the betting underdog for his lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he collides with Makhachev (22-1 MMA) on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home despite defeating ‘The Highlight’ that evening in Phoenix.
Aljamain Sterling finds Dana White’s TJ Dillashaw comments ‘very strange’ — ‘You’re praising a guy who got caught’

Aljamain Sterling didn’t quite agree with Dana White’s recent comments praising his upcoming opponent, T.J. Dillashaw, this weekend at UFC 280 (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022). During fight week, White did his general media rounds and spoke about the Bantamweight title match up. Specifically touching on the now-permanent steroid stigma that’s following Dillashaw post-suspension, White said he feels Dillashaw handled everything, “like a man.”
UFC 280 Gambling Preview: Can Charles Oliveira keep his incredible run going against Islam Makhachev?

It’s here. After weeks of anticipation, UFC 280 finally goes down on Saturday, featuring title fights in the two best divisions in MMA: Lightweight and bantamweight. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling puts his 135-pound belt on the line against former champion T.J. Dillashaw, and in the final fight of the night, Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev face off for the vacant lightweight title. On top of those two incredible fights, there are 11 other awesome bouts, with an enormous number of betting opportunities, so let’s get to it.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk argues against UFC Hall of Fame induction anytime soon: “I don’t think I’m ready to be a grandma”

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants to go into the Hall of Fame, but not yet. The Polish fighter has been out of action since her rematch with Weili Zhang in June. In their first outing two years prior, it was a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender. In March 2020, it was Zhang who won the five-round war by a split decision.

