Watch Mike Tyson’s ice-cool reaction as crazed fan pulls out gun during comedy show he was attending
MIKE TYSON remained the coolest man in the room after a crazed fan pulled out a gun during a Hollywood comedy gig. Iron Mike, 56, was taking in an evening of laughs with friends when things turned sour at a packed rooftop bar in March. Tyson and a number of...
MMAmania.com
Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
Former UFC champion Dominick Cruz not a fan of self-appointing himself as the bantamweight GOAT: “My results speak for themselves”
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz isn’t a fan of calling himself the GOAT. This Saturday at UFC 280, the bantamweight title will be on the line in the co-main event. While the reigning champion Aljamain Sterling is on his road to creating a great legacy, he’s not yet in the greatest of all-time discussion. The other half of the title fight certainly is.
The UFC parts ways with three more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
Golf Digest
Sean O'Malley had no response to this fatal 'wh--e on the side of the road' blow from Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280
As is the case with every weekend in October, it's going to be an epic sports slate. Playoff baseball in full forcem, college football delivering like always, pucks, hoops, you name it, it'll be on your television screen this Saturday. And then comes the nightcap: UFC 280, which features one...
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: Defeating Islam Makhachev makes Charles Oliveira (not Khabib) the greatest of all time
Tell me UFC hasn’t matured as a sport without telling me UFC hasn’t matured as a sport. Here, I’ll start: we crown a new “greatest of all time” (GOAT) every two years — sometimes less — across multiple divisions. And you can ask 10 different MMA fans to name the sport’s creme de la creme and often get 10 different answers.
T.J. Dillashaw says Aljamain Sterling is going to get his “ass whupped by a cheater”: “Test deez nuts”
The UFC 280 press conference went down this morning from Abu Dhabi and there was a lot of heat between the fighters as you’d expect. Petr Yan got physical with Sean O’Malley, and T.J. Dillashaw got in a pretty good burn on Aljamain Sterling. Sterling has been doing...
MMAmania.com
Dana White agrees to Khamzat vs Colby Covington for Edwards-Usman fight card in London
Who will get next crack at the welterweight title?. That depends on who wins between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington next March in London, assuming UFC President Dana White was serious about booking the 170-pound title eliminator for the co-main event of the Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman-led pay-per-view (PPV) fight card.
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov: Fighting ‘was never inside my heart,’ will ‘never’ return
Khabib Nurmagomedov is more than content with his retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA). Achieving an undefeated record in MMA for any period of time is about as difficult of a task as is imaginable. For “The Eagle,” he managed to sustain that exact feat over the course of 29-straight appearances before calling it a career in Oct. 2020. Happily enjoying his roles as a coach and promoter, Nurmagomedov plans to keep things exactly how they are.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Thinks His Match With British Bulldog Was Probably The Only WWE SummerSlam 1992 Bout Worth Watching
While doing a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, Bret Hart looked back at his WWE SummerSlam ’92 bout where he headlined the show with British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship. Hart put over the Bulldog in the match. Hart stated that he and Bulldog’s match is probably the...
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury announces pointless next fight, didn’t read the room
Tyson Fury confirmed UK fans’ worst fears when announcing his intention to batter Derek Chisora for the third time. The WBC heavyweight champion has already done it twice. Once via unanimous decision in 2011 and again even more convincingly three years later when he sickening beat up Chisora and stopped him.
dexerto.com
Jake Paul says Dana White is trying to sabotage his Anderson Silva PPV fight
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is accusing UFC President Dana White of trying to “hurt” his pay-per-view promotion for his upcoming bout against MMA legend Anderson Silva. Jake Paul’s feud with Dana White took an interesting turn on October 21 when ‘The Problem Child’ claimed that the UFC boss was...
Paddy Pimblett baffled by Charles Oliveira’s underdog status at UFC 280: “I cannot believe he’s the underdog”
Paddy Pimblett can’t believe Charles Oliveira is listed as the betting underdog for his lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he collides with Makhachev (22-1 MMA) on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home despite defeating ‘The Highlight’ that evening in Phoenix.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 video: Muhammad Mokaev locks in armbar submission to put away Malcolm Gordon in last minute
Muhammad Mokaev is still undefeated, but it wasn’t easy. The 22-year-old flyweight wunderkind picked up a late armbar submission win over a gritty Malcolm Gordon on the UFC 280 preliminary card Saturday in Abu Dhabi to improve to 8-0 as a pro and 3-0 inside the octagon. Watch Mokaev’s...
MMA Fighting
‘Sean Brady couldn’t handle his pressure’: Fighters react to Belal Muhammad’s big UFC 280 win
Belal Muhammad’s performance was quite memorable at UFC 280 as he outclassed and stopped the undefeated Sean Brady in the pay-per-view event’s prelim headliner. Muhammad stopped Brady with a flurry of punches at the 4:47 mark of Round 2, extending his unbeaten streak to nine fights. Brady suffered the first loss of his 16-fight career.
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling finds Dana White’s TJ Dillashaw comments ‘very strange’ — ‘You’re praising a guy who got caught’
Aljamain Sterling didn’t quite agree with Dana White’s recent comments praising his upcoming opponent, T.J. Dillashaw, this weekend at UFC 280 (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022). During fight week, White did his general media rounds and spoke about the Bantamweight title match up. Specifically touching on the now-permanent steroid stigma that’s following Dillashaw post-suspension, White said he feels Dillashaw handled everything, “like a man.”
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 Gambling Preview: Can Charles Oliveira keep his incredible run going against Islam Makhachev?
It’s here. After weeks of anticipation, UFC 280 finally goes down on Saturday, featuring title fights in the two best divisions in MMA: Lightweight and bantamweight. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling puts his 135-pound belt on the line against former champion T.J. Dillashaw, and in the final fight of the night, Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev face off for the vacant lightweight title. On top of those two incredible fights, there are 11 other awesome bouts, with an enormous number of betting opportunities, so let’s get to it.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk argues against UFC Hall of Fame induction anytime soon: “I don’t think I’m ready to be a grandma”
Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants to go into the Hall of Fame, but not yet. The Polish fighter has been out of action since her rematch with Weili Zhang in June. In their first outing two years prior, it was a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender. In March 2020, it was Zhang who won the five-round war by a split decision.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: What will be biggest factor in Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev UFC 280 main event?
Two days away from the massive UFC 280 main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, what is the biggest question you have about that fight in regards to how this highly anticipated vacant lightweight title bout plays out?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s...
