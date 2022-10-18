Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A group of Bourbon Street “shot girls” allegedly attacked and robbed a woman who refused to pay for their alcohol Friday night (Oct. 21), New Orleans police said. Only one of the three suspects was identified and arrested, police said. The woman -- 27-year-old...
3 murder verdicts vacated in case involving corrupt New Orleans cops
Three men imprisoned since the 1990s for a fatal New Orleans drive-by shooting were ordered freed on Wednesday, their convictions vacated by a judge after prosecutors cited the involvement of two notoriously corrupt police officers in their case.Kunta Gable and Leroy Nelson were 17 when they were arrested shortly after the Aug. 22, 1994, shooting death of Rondell Santinac at the Desire housing development in the south Louisiana city. Also arrested with them was Bernell Juluke, then 18.The men were ordered released on Wednesday by a state judge who vacated their convictions, acting upon a joint motion by defense lawyers...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for robbery, theft charges
BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to over 24 years in federal prison after being convicted of interference of commerce by robbery, among other gun-related charges. Forrest Hardy, 33, was convicted in a pair of gunpoint robberies over the span of two days from January 2020. On Jan. 7, Hardy entered a Boost Mobile store on Scenic Highway, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money from the registers. The employee gave him the money, and Hardy left the store in a gold Lexus.
wbrz.com
Gonzales police officer arrested after years of alleged abuse
GONZALES - A Gonzales police officer who resigned this month after he was accused of beating his estranged spouse had allegedly bragged that he would get away with the abuse, deputies say. The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Michael Britt, who previously worked at the East Baton Rouge jail, was arrested...
wbrz.com
Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago. The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.
Cops catch man after Saturday shooting in New Orleans
Police say they quickly found and arrested a man who shot and wounded a victim Saturday morning. “The male victim was bending down into his vehicle to retrieve an item when an armed suspect approached from behind.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident. Louisiana – On October 20, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported that Bryan Cage, 37, was arrested in relation to a battery. Cage is charged with second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving. Earlier, deputies responded to a...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
fox8live.com
15-year-old suspect wanted for multiple violent crimes committed in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD searches for a 15-year-old suspect wanted for multiple crimes committed across New Orleans. Officers identified the suspect as Tevin Cooper. Officers say Cooper committed two armed carjackings, an armed robbery and attempted armed robbery on Sept. 5. The carjackings happened on Port Street and the...
NOLA.com
Suspect wanted in Marrero double murder is a 'coward,' victim's mother says
The man accused of executing David Sumera and his girlfriend, Alexxis Eymard, was no stranger to the victims, according to Sumera's mother, Rhonda Bowles. Sumera was well acquainted with Michael Harris, 36, she said Wednesday. "My son knew him, but he still shot him in the back of the head,"...
16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom
BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
brproud.com
Man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Harvey Tuesday night. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, around 11 p.m., a woman with a gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital in a private car. The woman was pronounced dead...
WDSU
Dr. Charles J. Southall, pastor for First Emanuel Baptist Church, pleas guilty to money laundering
A New Orleans pastor has pled guilty to money laundering. U.S Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Charles J. Southall III, 64, has pled guilty to one count of money laundering and obtaining over $889,000 through fraud. Southall faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, up to three years...
NOLA.com
New video shows gunman in slaying of Marrero man, whose killing may be connected to his son's
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the death of a man shot and killed in Marrero seven months after his 18-year-old son was killed released video of the father's slaying on Thursday. Authorities are also working to determine whether the two killings are linked, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's...
fox8live.com
Woman fatally shot in Harvey; deputies investigating
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A woman is dead after a shooting in Harvey late Tuesday (Oct. 18) night, according to information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Around 11 p.m., deputies were called by a local hospital after a woman arrived in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. She...
BRPD: One person hurt in shooting on West Roosevelt Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened on West Roosevelt Street around 10:10 a.m. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman...
Crash kills man on River Road
Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
houmatimes.com
Man stabbed on Morgan Street
On October 20, 2022, shortly after 12pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Morgan Street and Beaumont Street in reference to a stabbing. During the investigation, a male victim was discovered suffering from a stab wound to his mid torso. Officers were advised the victim was transported to a local hospital by unknown means for his injuries.
NOPD asks public's help in finding wanted juvenile
The New Orleans Police Department has taken the rare step of identifying a juvenile criminal suspect. Authorities say 15-year-old Tevin Cooper is wanted for multiple violent crimes.
