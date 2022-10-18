ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

CBS Miami

3 murder verdicts vacated in case involving corrupt New Orleans cops

Three men imprisoned since the 1990s for a fatal New Orleans drive-by shooting were ordered freed on Wednesday, their convictions vacated by a judge after prosecutors cited the involvement of two notoriously corrupt police officers in their case.Kunta Gable and Leroy Nelson were 17 when they were arrested shortly after the Aug. 22, 1994, shooting death of Rondell Santinac at the Desire housing development in the south Louisiana city. Also arrested with them was Bernell Juluke, then 18.The men were ordered released on Wednesday by a state judge who vacated their convictions, acting upon a joint motion by defense lawyers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for robbery, theft charges

BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to over 24 years in federal prison after being convicted of interference of commerce by robbery, among other gun-related charges. Forrest Hardy, 33, was convicted in a pair of gunpoint robberies over the span of two days from January 2020. On Jan. 7, Hardy entered a Boost Mobile store on Scenic Highway, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money from the registers. The employee gave him the money, and Hardy left the store in a gold Lexus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Gonzales police officer arrested after years of alleged abuse

GONZALES - A Gonzales police officer who resigned this month after he was accused of beating his estranged spouse had allegedly bragged that he would get away with the abuse, deputies say. The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Michael Britt, who previously worked at the East Baton Rouge jail, was arrested...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago. The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
truecrimedaily

16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom

BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Harvey Tuesday night. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, around 11 p.m., a woman with a gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital in a private car. The woman was pronounced dead...
HARVEY, LA
fox8live.com

Woman fatally shot in Harvey; deputies investigating

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A woman is dead after a shooting in Harvey late Tuesday (Oct. 18) night, according to information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Around 11 p.m., deputies were called by a local hospital after a woman arrived in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. She...
HARVEY, LA
WAFB

BRPD: One person hurt in shooting on West Roosevelt Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened on West Roosevelt Street around 10:10 a.m. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Crash kills man on River Road

Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

Man stabbed on Morgan Street

On October 20, 2022, shortly after 12pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Morgan Street and Beaumont Street in reference to a stabbing. During the investigation, a male victim was discovered suffering from a stab wound to his mid torso. Officers were advised the victim was transported to a local hospital by unknown means for his injuries.
HOUMA, LA

