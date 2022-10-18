Three men imprisoned since the 1990s for a fatal New Orleans drive-by shooting were ordered freed on Wednesday, their convictions vacated by a judge after prosecutors cited the involvement of two notoriously corrupt police officers in their case.Kunta Gable and Leroy Nelson were 17 when they were arrested shortly after the Aug. 22, 1994, shooting death of Rondell Santinac at the Desire housing development in the south Louisiana city. Also arrested with them was Bernell Juluke, then 18.The men were ordered released on Wednesday by a state judge who vacated their convictions, acting upon a joint motion by defense lawyers...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO