Applications for $500 Per Month Cook County Income Pilot Program Close Friday
The deadline for Cook County residents to apply for an income pilot program that guarantees two years worth of $500 monthly payments is looming. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program, which applications opened for earlier this month, provides 3,250 eligible residents with monthly payments of $500 for two years.
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
Downtown alderman believes widespread fraud a possibility with Lightfoot's gas and transit card giveaway program
Downtown Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly wants to know if there’s fraud or a glitch in the Mayor Lighfoot’s $12.5 million gas and transit card giveaways.
CPD officer charged in Jan 6 attack turns down plea deal from prosecutors
Photos in the complaint allegedly show Officer Karol Chwiseiuk inside the Capitol, even inside a senator's office, along with text messages that allegedly reveal he used racial slurs.
Man fatally shot inside home on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot in the abdomen inside a home south of Ashburn in the Scottsdale neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to police, a 37-year-old man was shot at the 4600 block of 87th Street around 2:05 a.m. by another man who fled on foot. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical […]
cwbchicago.com
Here are some things to know before you vote for (or against) the Cook County judges on your ballot
CWBChicago does not endorse or recommend judges or candidates for political office. In the past, we have provided our subscribers with information about Cook County judges who handle criminal matters during bi-annual retention vote cycles. We have decided to publish this year’s information for all readers. You can support...
Chicago magazine
Where Chicago’s White Population Has Grown
The story of Chicago’s post-World War II white flight is well known. In 1950, almost every neighborhood outside the South Side Black Belt was more than 90 percent white. Within twenty years, neighborhoods such as East Garfield Park and Greater Grand Crossing were 90 percent Black. Since the 1990s,...
wjol.com
A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly
The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
ABC7 Chicago
Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income pilot has over 184K applicants for just 3,250 spots
COOK COUNTY, Ill. -- During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Takiyah Franklin continued working as a phlebotomist even as she worried about the possibility of spreading COVID-19 to her own children. "I couldn't take off," she said. "I had to work." Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among the...
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
cwbchicago.com
THPT! THPT! THPT! THPT! Chicago police helicopter tracks down armed robbery crew after Tuesday night hold-up spree
Two men are facing charges after a Chicago police helicopter tracked their vehicle across the city on Tuesday evening following a series of armed robberies in Lincoln Park, West Town, and the West Loop. Detectives are working to link the men to a 45-minute robbery spree that began around 9:23...
Uptown Once Forced Black Residents To Live On 1 Block. A Community Garden Honoring That ‘Winthrop Family’ Is Now Open
UPTOWN — Residents and local officials gathered Saturday afternoon to rededicate the Winthrop Family Historical Garden to honor the Black residents who fought racist segregation to make Uptown their home. The community area and garden at 4628 N. Winthrop Ave. was redesigned and renamed to recognize Black residents who...
Fed Up With Long-Abandoned Homes, Ravenswood Manor Neighbors Urge City To Crack Down On Owners
RAVENSWOOD — Northwest Side neighbors are pushing city officials to crack down on the owners of three deteriorating vacant homes they say are safety hazards for the area. The homes at 4427 N. Sacramento Ave., 2858 W. Wilson Ave. and 2925 W. Eastwood Ave. have been abandoned for at least five years, neighbors said. One home was boarded up years ago and causes issues in winter because the sidewalks aren’t maintained, residents said. Two others have partially collapsed, and all three have backyards that are overgrown.
'Frustrating and terrifying': CPD investigating 4 kidnappings, armed robberies near Wrigley Field
In the West Loop, Katalin Rodriguez Ogren is teaching free self-defense classes after a series of attempted kidnappings there last month.
blockclubchicago.org
Here’s Where You Can Do Laundry For Free In Chicago
CHICAGO — Health care company Aetna is footing the bill for free service at Chicago-area laundromats. The company’s Laundry Days will keep the machines spinning at two Chicago locations to help people in need. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 24: Your Neighborhood Laundromat, 1400 E. 47th St. 1-5 p.m. Oct....
cwbchicago.com
Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge
Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
Chicago Fire Department ambulance stolen from West Side station
An ambulance was stolen from a Chicago Fire Department station on the West Side Tuesday night, police said.
fox32chicago.com
'Operation Broken Arrow': 5 Chicago area residents charged with possessing US Postal Service keys
CHICAGO - Five Chicago area residents have been charged with unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service keys or stealing from the mail. Savannah S. Shandor, 29, of Chicago, Joseph T. Solomon, 37, of Norridge, Thaddeus J. Harper, 42, of Chicago, Shaun A. White, 25, of Chicago and Jordan J. McPhearson, 31, of Chicago are all charged with unlawfully possessing a U.S. Postal Service key.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 60, charged in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated battery in a shooting that wounded a another man on Oct. 10 on the West Side. Curtis Lamothe, 60, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Mayfield Avenue, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
