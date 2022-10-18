ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man fatally shot inside home on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot in the abdomen inside a home south of Ashburn in the Scottsdale neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to police, a 37-year-old man was shot at the 4600 block of 87th Street around 2:05 a.m. by another man who fled on foot. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Where Chicago’s White Population Has Grown

The story of Chicago’s post-World War II white flight is well known. In 1950, almost every neighborhood outside the South Side Black Belt was more than 90 percent white. Within twenty years, neighborhoods such as East Garfield Park and Greater Grand Crossing were 90 percent Black. Since the 1990s,...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly

The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
JOLIET, IL
WGN TV

South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday

CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Fed Up With Long-Abandoned Homes, Ravenswood Manor Neighbors Urge City To Crack Down On Owners

RAVENSWOOD — Northwest Side neighbors are pushing city officials to crack down on the owners of three deteriorating vacant homes they say are safety hazards for the area. The homes at 4427 N. Sacramento Ave., 2858 W. Wilson Ave. and 2925 W. Eastwood Ave. have been abandoned for at least five years, neighbors said. One home was boarded up years ago and causes issues in winter because the sidewalks aren’t maintained, residents said. Two others have partially collapsed, and all three have backyards that are overgrown.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Here’s Where You Can Do Laundry For Free In Chicago

CHICAGO — Health care company Aetna is footing the bill for free service at Chicago-area laundromats. The company’s Laundry Days will keep the machines spinning at two Chicago locations to help people in need. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 24: Your Neighborhood Laundromat, 1400 E. 47th St. 1-5 p.m. Oct....
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge

Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Operation Broken Arrow': 5 Chicago area residents charged with possessing US Postal Service keys

CHICAGO - Five Chicago area residents have been charged with unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service keys or stealing from the mail. Savannah S. Shandor, 29, of Chicago, Joseph T. Solomon, 37, of Norridge, Thaddeus J. Harper, 42, of Chicago, Shaun A. White, 25, of Chicago and Jordan J. McPhearson, 31, of Chicago are all charged with unlawfully possessing a U.S. Postal Service key.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Man, 60, charged in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated battery in a shooting that wounded a another man on Oct. 10 on the West Side. Curtis Lamothe, 60, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Mayfield Avenue, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL

