RAVENSWOOD — Northwest Side neighbors are pushing city officials to crack down on the owners of three deteriorating vacant homes they say are safety hazards for the area. The homes at 4427 N. Sacramento Ave., 2858 W. Wilson Ave. and 2925 W. Eastwood Ave. have been abandoned for at least five years, neighbors said. One home was boarded up years ago and causes issues in winter because the sidewalks aren’t maintained, residents said. Two others have partially collapsed, and all three have backyards that are overgrown.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO