Pandemic shut down many special education services – how parents can help their kids catch up

Read full article on original website
Related
2 Professors Sue Cal State Over Caste Non-Discrimination Policy
The faculty members say the California State University system singled out people of South Asian and Hindu backgrounds when it added caste to its non-discrimination policy.
thepanthernewspaper.org
Where did COVID-19 clearance monitors go?: Chapman officially changes COVID protocols
After more than two years of strict COVID-19 guidelines across a number of universities in the nation, Chapman University has begun its process in disassembling protocols and moving towards normality once again. An email was sent out by the university Sept. 26 stating that Orange County has been classified in...
nenc-la.org
Cool LA Initiative for Older Adults, Income-Restricted, and Medically-Vulnerable LADWP Customers
The City of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power launched “Cool LA” which provides older adults, income-restricted, and medically-vulnerable LADWP customers, rebates of $225 to purchase room air conditioners to help keep them safe during extreme heat storms. LADWP also announced a new level-pay billing program that will allow all customers to spread their utility bills out evenly, over a twelve-month period. Visit this link for more information.
foxla.com
100,000 people applied for LA's Section 8 housing lottery on the first day: You can still apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery officially opened to the public just two days ago. Since then, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) tells FOX 11 more than 100,000 applications were received on the first day alone. That's a 24% increase from when the waitlist last opened five years ago.
foxla.com
LA County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro trains, buses
LA County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro. The approved motion calls for the possible establishment of a specialized homeless task force including representatives of Metro, contracted Metro police, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority personnel, the county and other social service providers. LOS ANGELES - The Los...
What Happens To LA Council Members’ Pay And Benefits When They Leave Office?
You asked us about how our City Council members’ pay and benefits work if they resign or are recalled. We got the answers.
spectrumnews1.com
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
If you had COVID, several of your organs could be aging 3-4 years faster, study shows
After over two and a half years of COVID research, scientists are seeing the first data points that prove a dramatic change in human organs after a COVID infection.
2urbangirls.com
LA County board approves $32 million settlement over child’s death
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the...
CNBC
Multigenerational Hispanic households are under pressure as rates surge and homes remain costly
The housing market has become especially tough for multigenerational households for two reasons. The first is that home prices, even as they are starting to cool, have jumped sharply in the past year. Second, there were 59.7 million U.S. residents living with multiple generations under the same roof in March...
NBC Los Angeles
$32M Settlement Approved in Torture-Death of 10-Year-Old Anthony Avalos
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the county's portion of the...
foxla.com
Here's how LA ranked among US cities with the highest increase in homicide rates
LOS ANGELES - Homicide rates have increased by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populated U.S. cities between 2021 and 2022 and are still rising, according to a new survey. WalletHub compared 50 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicide in the third...
Sacramento Observer
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
(CBM) – Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that...
theavtimes.com
LA County man involved in Jan. 6 riot sentenced
A 24-year-old Los Angeles County man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lottery
This program provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families who meet the terms of the program, all by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
nenc-la.org
HACLA Section 8 Waitlist Lottery Reopens Today
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles has announced that for the first time in five years, applications for the lottery to join the Section 8 Wait List will reopen on October 17th at 6:00am. At this initial phase of the process, applicants will only need to provide basic contact information including an email, social security number, and the combined annual income for all people who live in the household. If selected in the lottery, applicants will be notified and be asked to provide more detailed information, including proof of income. Please follow this link to learn more. If you need assistance completing the application, please contact Councilmember Lee’s office at (818) 882-1212.
foxla.com
LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
LA County Logs 1,532 New COVID Infections, 22 Deaths
Los Angeles County reported another 1,532 COVID-19 infections from the weekend, along with 22 new fatalities.
Gascon Recall Backers File Legal Action Over Signature Count Shortfall
Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon filed court papers Tuesday against the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, hoping to review the thousands of signatures that were declared invalid.
Comments / 0