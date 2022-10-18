Pandemic shut down many special education services – how parents can help their kids catch up

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles has announced that for the first time in five years, applications for the lottery to join the Section 8 Wait List will reopen on October 17th at 6:00am. At this initial phase of the process, applicants will only need to provide basic contact information including an email, social security number, and the combined annual income for all people who live in the household. If selected in the lottery, applicants will be notified and be asked to provide more detailed information, including proof of income. Please follow this link to learn more. If you need assistance completing the application, please contact Councilmember Lee’s office at (818) 882-1212.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO