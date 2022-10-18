Read full article on original website
Related
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
advisory.com
Covid-19 in seniors linked to an increased risk for Alzheimer's, study finds
A recent study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease found that seniors with Covid-19 had a greater risk of receiving a new Alzheimer's diagnosis within a year—but some experts cautioned the symptoms of long Covid could be misinterpreted as Alzheimer's disease, Mark Johnson reports for the Washington Post.
advisory.com
Is your job bad for your health? Here's what the Surgeon General says.
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Thursday issued guidance stating that toxic work environments "are harmful to workers" both mentally and physically, and offered recommendations on how workplace leaders can create a healthy work environment. Surgeon General warns against toxic workplaces. According to the report, long hours, limited autonomy in...
