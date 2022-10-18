Read full article on original website
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION: Council, commissioner candidates share forum
Candidates for Brown County Council and Commissioner seats shared a virtual forum on Oct. 7. The forum is one of the many that have been held on Zoom, hosted by the League of Women Voters Brown County. Candidates for the Dist. 2 commissioner seat who participated in the forum were...
bcdemocrat.com
‘Brown County is home’: Community corrections hires Brown County native as new executive director
Brown County Community Corrections has a new executive director, who is no stranger to the area. The community corrections advisory board came before the Brown County Commissioners on Sept. 7 seeking approval to hire Mallory Maus for the position, which commissioners approved. She was one of two applicants for the...
bcdemocrat.com
Something to do for week of Oct. 18
Back Roads of Brown County Studio Tour — Locations across Brown County. Information: bcstudiotour.com/. “Collector’s Showcase: Snowfall” — Exhibit, Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music — Big Woods Pizza, 44 N. Van Buren St., 5 to 8 p.m....
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
Parents stunned by Zionsville school board candidate's comment on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hilary Heffernan is paying close attention to the school board race in Zionsville. Her kids attend Zionsville schools. "What my kids learn on the day-to-day is important. Not just reading and writing, but I come from a place where diversity, equality, and inclusion are super important," Heffernan said.
bcdemocrat.com
A NEW DIRECTION: Commissioners exploring alternative Tecumseh Trail route
For more than two years, hikers traversing the Tecumseh Trail have had to stray from the original path due to a closure at the Indian Hill Road railroad crossing. The trail is one of the longest hiking trails in the state, and the detour has caused hikers to take a 5- to 6-mile walking detour around the railroad crossing following its closure two years ago at the request of the Indiana Rail Road.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
Indiana Daily Student
Here are some of the local Halloween events you can participate in
Halloween festivities are in full swing for the remainder of the month, so the Indiana Daily Student compiled a list of some of upcoming events to visit:. The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the annual Pumpkin Launch at 11 a.m. on Oct. 22 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds located at 5700 W. Airport Rd.
WRBI Radio
Greensburg officially opens Pirate Park
Greensburg, IN — The City of Greensburg cut the ribbon for Pirate Park Wednesday morning (pictured). Past and present city and community leaders and state officials braved chilly winds to participate in the ceremony officially opening the nine-acre green space across from Greensburg High School. The facility, which includes...
bcdemocrat.com
PET TAILS: Make real change in real lives — volunteer at the humane society
Millions of people donate their time to help make the world, or their community, better. Whether it’s once a year or every day, that time is critical to fixing many of the challenges we face as a society. For the Brown County Humane Society, this is certainly true. Our...
bcdemocrat.com
New trails open at Brown County State Park
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Next Level Trails (NLT), and Hoosier Mountain Bike Association (HMBA) held an official opening and ribbon cutting of the newly completed West Gate and Gnawbone trails in Brown County State Park on Oct. 7. “The trails at Brown County State Park attract visitors from...
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighter injured responding to fire on Hardin Ridge Road Wednesday
A firefighter was injured when the utility vehicle they were traveling in rolled down as they were responding to a fire on Hardin Ridge Road Wednesday afternoon according to Monroe Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Jason Allen. The fire began after a burn pile was left unattended, and smoke could be seen from across Lake Monroe.
bcdemocrat.com
OCTOBER IN BROWN: Fall events in Brown County
Brown County Parks and Recreation will host a Fall-O-Ween Party on Friday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Deer Run Park, 1001 Deer Run Lane. Hay rides, a bounce house, a weenie roast and much more will be available. The party is free to attend. A screening of...
wbiw.com
Judge holds man accountable for probation violation
BEDFORD – Today, Judge John M. Plummer III revoked 862 days of probation and sentenced Joe E. Speer to the Indiana Department of Corrections for 862 days. Joe E. Speer was convicted of theft, a Level 6 felony, in April of 2022 and sentenced to serve 545 days on supervised probation. In addition, Speer had to work toward getting a high school equivalency certificate, obtain gainful employment, and complete 80 hours of community service.
korncountry.com
Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
Frustrating waits outside Social Security office come to sudden end after FOX59 questions
INDIANAPOLIS – “It’s insanity.” Stephanie Curbeaux was fed up. She was cold from spending the better part of two hours on Wednesday morning standing in a line outside the Social Security office in northwest Indianapolis. The temperature was in the mid-30s. But Curbeaux stood there, needing to get her name changed with the agency. “I […]
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Garrett, 30, of Washington, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $25,000. Stephen Fitzgerald, 67, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of OVWI Refusal. Bond was set at $2,000.
WTHI
It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Cheryl A. (Wagner) Pate
Cheryl Pate, 58, of Lawrence County, IN passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at University Hospital. Born on April 18, 1964, she was the daughter of Leland and Sue (Osborne) Wagner. She married Donnie Pate on October 22, 1983, and he survives. Cheryl was a House Director at Sigma...
