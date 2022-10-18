Read full article on original website
Ronald Wayne Ware
Ronald Wayne Ware, 77, of Cuero passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born May 19, 1945 in Cuero to Granvil and Ruthie Hopkins Ware. He married Wilma Jean Asbury on February 24, 1970 in Michigan. He proudly served in the United States Navy. He worked for and retired as a supervisor from Mount Vernon Mills. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and visiting with family and friends.
Kenneth August “Pops” Mueller
Kenneth August “Pops” Mueller, 84, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born February 20, 1938 in Shiner to Arthur and Albina (Riechardt) Mueller. Kenneth was a veteran having served in the US Army. He was an electrician and worked as a lineman with DeWitt Co-Op until retirement. He loved the outdoors and loved to travel especially to his favorite place, Colorado.
Charles “Charlie” Leo Degenhardt
Charles “Charlie” Leo Degenhardt, 68, of Alma, Kansas, and Yorktown, Tesas, died Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Post Acute Medical Center in Victoria, Texas. He was a life-long resident of the Alma area. Charlie was born on Aug. 2, 1954, in Wamego, Kansas, the son of Leo and...
Merzbacher receives George Troell Person of the Year Award
Cheryl Merzbacher, Environmental Supervisor with the City of Cuero, was recognized for improving recycling efforts in Cuero and taking care of the environment. She was awarded the George Troell Person of the Year Award from the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission for her dedicated service to the Golden Crescent region.
Annual Gospel Fest a success
A big thank you to everyone who attended Tri-City Empowerment’s 15 Annual Gospel Fest on Oct. 8. It was a huge success. A thank you to our volunteers and sponsors. We are thankful for all of your hard work in making this event happen. The City of Cuero and Energy Waste was instrumental in bringing our first event to a success.
‘Turkeys Raced and so did we’
Bfit Cuero Wellness Center recently held the 2022 Turkey Trot 5K on Oct. 8 and it was incredible. A total of 134 participants raced (or walked) in the competitive 5K. Proceeds from the event will stay in the community, with $2,000 raised to provide scholarships for those entering the field of medicine.
Castillo wows audience during Lockhart visit
The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Oct. 12 co-hosted an intimate meet and greet with April Hernandez Castillo. Castillo gave a motivational speech about her trials and tribulations of how she became who she is today, an actress, author, and speaker.
The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998
October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
50th Annual Turkeyfest was one for the record books
On behalf of the Cuero Turkeyfest Board of Directors, I would like to express our sincere gratitude for a memorable and successful Cuero Turkeyfest 50th Anniversary Celebration held Oct. 6 – 9. The Cuero Turkeyfest board of directors, along with the support of the City of Cuero, the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, and many generous sponsors, orchestrated a fun-filled weekend for the entire family. This year, Cuero Turkeyfest was very excited to celebrate 50 years of history, heritage, and traditions, unlike any other; turkey racing, parades, grand festivals, carnivals, live music entertainers, vendors, BBQ cook-offs, kids’ zone, dedicated volunteers, sponsors and so much more.
Dolly Ruppert exhibit at Yorktown Historical Museum
Yorktown Historical Museum is excited to announce our Western Days Art Exhibit featuring the work of Yorktown’s very own Dolly Ruppert. Dolly’s daughters and granddaughters have gathered an array of objects she has painted throughout the years and are excited to share them with the local community. The...
Fatal wreck outside of Yorktown Sunday evening
A single-vehicle rollover one mile West of Yorktown ended with a fatality Sunday evening. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Oct. 16 on FM 237 when a 2001 maroon Chevrolet Blazer was headed towards Yorktown when the vehicle went off the road to the right; the driver overcorrected to the left, crossing the roadway and rolling several times before coming to a stop on all four tires.
Lady Gobblers finish week 2-0
Just one week of the season remains for the Cuero Lady Gobblers. With just three games left on the schedule two will be against district opponents. As seeding looms large down the stretch with the playoffs peeping right around the corner, Cuero (20-13) currently sits in second place in the district standings with an 8-2 district record.
5th annual HOWL-O-WEEN pet costume, parade event
Cuero Main Street along with Pet Adoptions of Cuero is hosting the 5th annual HOWL-O-WEEN Pet Costume and Parade event on Saturday, Oct. 22. Downtown Farmers’ Market on Main vendors will be there from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., along with the craft and artisan market, with musical entertainment by DJ Tony in the Mix. This year will again feature a raffle for a gift basket filled with incredible items from vendors at $5 a ticket or five for $20. The event will be located at the 200 Block of East Main Street in Downtown Cuero and is the last of the market season for 2022.
Hallettsville authorities respond to a disturbance at Snappy’s Market Monday night
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 9:35 p.m. on Monday, the Hallettsville Police Department responded to an unknown type of investigation at Snappy’s Market. Upon arrival, officers found an intoxicated, adult male subject. The subject was behaving “disorderly” inside the store. HPD and the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office attempted to place the man in custody, but he physically resisted arrest. After...
Yorktown's Guerrero qualifies for regional cross country meet
Last Monday, Oct. 10, Yorktown sophomore Cross Country runner Johnathan Guerrero placed 8th at the District 31-2A Cross Country Meet, qualifying for the regional cross country meet. Guerrero is the first Wildcat to qualify for the regional cross country meet since 2015. The Region IV Cross Country Meet is Monday, Oct. 24, at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi.
Lady Pirates finish week 1-1
The volleyball season is breezing right on by with every game having super important ramifications down the stretch. The Nordheim Lady Pirates are now down to just three district games remaining on the season. Last week, Nordheim was on their home floor for two games against district opponents. To start...
Wildcats face Hornets Friday at home
The Yorktown Wildcats are facing the Louise Hornets after having an open week. The Wildcats are refreshed and ready to knab a win. The first time these two teams were scheduled against each other dates back to 1953. Yorktown won that first game and are hoping to repeat that outcome yet again. The series record is 6-2 with the Wildcats having defeated the Hornets as recently as last season, 35-26.
Kitty Kats pick up two district wins
Over the past two weeks, the Yorktown Kitty Kats varsity volleyball team has played three district matches, winning two. The Kitty Kats are now 6-2 in District 28-2A and are currently in second place. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Yorktown traveled to Kenedy and made quick work of the Leopards: 25-15,...
DPS investigates single vehicle crash
Gonzales first responders were called to a one vehicle accident Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Farm Market 1116. Twenty-year-old Wendy Vasquez-Ortega, of Gonzales, was traveling north bound off FM 1116 when she lost control of her 2007 Ford 150, striking a tree on the passenger side of her vehicle, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Reuben San Miguel.
Four Pirates qualify for regionals individually
Klein crowned District 30-1A champion, Boys take home third as a team clinching birth to regional meet. Abby Klein was not expecting to be crowned district champion at last Wednesday’s District 30-1A cross country meet, but her competitive nature brought out her very best. “I was not expecting it...
