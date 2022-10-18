Read full article on original website
Related
advisory.com
How the Inflation Reduction Act will impact oncology stakeholders
On August 16, the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law. This law gives the federal government the power to negotiate the prices of certain high-cost drugs, among other health care reforms. Read on to learn more about the provisions of the law that will have the greatest impacts on cancer care and what they will mean for oncology stakeholders.
advisory.com
Is your job bad for your health? Here's what the Surgeon General says.
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Thursday issued guidance stating that toxic work environments "are harmful to workers" both mentally and physically, and offered recommendations on how workplace leaders can create a healthy work environment. Surgeon General warns against toxic workplaces. According to the report, long hours, limited autonomy in...
Comments / 0