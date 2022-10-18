ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

Fly Over The Crossroads Development In Sioux Falls

Progress. Look just about anywhere in Sioux Falls and you will see some kind of construction project going on. Whether it's building new houses and businesses or road construction, it all helps Sioux Falls grow. The Crossroads Development near the 12th Street and Interstate 29 interchange are one of those...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Amazing Annual Junkin’ Market Days Coming!

Maybe we should talk about what Junkin' Market Days isn't about, first. As many a collector has said at one time or another, “It's not junk if it has value to you!”. So if the terms "repurposed", "rustic", "shabby chic", "farmhouse", or "vintage", send your pulse racing - - the two-day Sioux Falls' Junkin' Market Days event is for you!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Receives Prestigious Healthy Hometown Award!

Livewell Sioux Falls is a community-based drive to improve the overall health and well-being of everyone in the city. They are obviously making great strides in that direction!. Sioux Falls was presented with the 2022 Healthy Hometowns Powered by Wellmark Community Award during the Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Where Can I Play Pickleball in Sioux Falls?

We may be divided as a country, but it seems there is one thing we can all agree on … pickleball. The sport is the fastest growing in the country and is played by old and young alike. While pickleball has been around since the 1960s, it has exploded in popularity in the last few years.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man fleeing police hid in strangers’ home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police arrested a man after finding him hiding in a stranger’s house. A Parole agent was looking for a man named Jimmie Moore Wednesday afternoon. When they found him, police say the 55-year-old Sioux Falls man ran and hid in an unlocked house on south Duluth Avenue.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Judge denies Smart Growth injunction to stop Wholestone butcher shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop will continue to move forward as Sioux Falls voters weigh on the issue of slaughterhouses in city limits, a Minnehaha County judge ruled Wednesday morning. Circuit Court Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson denied an injunction that would have revoked permits...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

One person killed in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died and two are injured following a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls Wednesday night, according to the Department of Public Safety. Officials say a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on 258th Street when it failed to stop for a stop...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

McDonald’s opens south Sioux Falls location

McDonald’s has opened its latest location in south Sioux Falls. The restaurant on South Minnesota Avenue is just north of 85th Street and is the eighth McDonald’s in Sioux Falls. “It’s been really good,” franchisee Jordan Hartshorn said. “We’re in a good spot as far as residential, with...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal crash reported northeast of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported the third fatal accident in the region this week. Authorities say one person died, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls. A preliminary report indicates that on Wednesday, around 9 p.m.,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to Sioux Falls Police. The man, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by a vehicle heading east on 12th Street near Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy