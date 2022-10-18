Read full article on original website
Don’t Even Think About Throwing These Items Away in Sioux Falls
There are some days when cleaning around the house really feels like a chore. Sometimes people are on a cleaning spree and start throwing away everything in the house. But the next time you have the cleaning bug, you can't throw just everything in the trash in Sioux Falls. The...
Fly Over The Crossroads Development In Sioux Falls
Progress. Look just about anywhere in Sioux Falls and you will see some kind of construction project going on. Whether it's building new houses and businesses or road construction, it all helps Sioux Falls grow. The Crossroads Development near the 12th Street and Interstate 29 interchange are one of those...
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls hairstylist creating a safe place for niche community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Divine Afro is more than a salon. And Ariel Beaird is much more than a hairstylist. Her clients are mostly adopted black and brown children or biracial children with white parents. “I’m adopted. I was adopted when I was two days old,...
Amazing Annual Junkin’ Market Days Coming!
Maybe we should talk about what Junkin' Market Days isn't about, first. As many a collector has said at one time or another, “It's not junk if it has value to you!”. So if the terms "repurposed", "rustic", "shabby chic", "farmhouse", or "vintage", send your pulse racing - - the two-day Sioux Falls' Junkin' Market Days event is for you!
The Most Romantic Restaurant in South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls
There's always something special and romantic about date nights no matter if you have been dating someone for just a month or for years. Date nights are opportunities to grow closer to your partner and to simply enjoy each other. There are numerous romantic date night restaurants around the Sioux...
You & Your Friends Can Be Kickin’ It At This Sioux Falls Home
Sometimes you just need a weekend to get away and chill out. Maybe you're looking for a new, "groovy" vacation spot for you and your friends. Whether you live in Sioux Falls or are visiting the city, there is an out-of-sight Airbnb you have to check out. SoDak Stays is...
Sioux Falls Receives Prestigious Healthy Hometown Award!
Livewell Sioux Falls is a community-based drive to improve the overall health and well-being of everyone in the city. They are obviously making great strides in that direction!. Sioux Falls was presented with the 2022 Healthy Hometowns Powered by Wellmark Community Award during the Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion...
Here’s Why Sioux Falls is the ‘Sioux Empire’ and Sioux City is ‘Siouxland’
Some in southeast South Dakota live in the "Sioux Empire." While others are residents of "Siouxland". But, where is deciding line? And what does it have to do with the rivalry between Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa?. The two cities are only 87 miles apart and have...
Where Can I Play Pickleball in Sioux Falls?
We may be divided as a country, but it seems there is one thing we can all agree on … pickleball. The sport is the fastest growing in the country and is played by old and young alike. While pickleball has been around since the 1960s, it has exploded in popularity in the last few years.
KELOLAND TV
Man fleeing police hid in strangers’ home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police arrested a man after finding him hiding in a stranger’s house. A Parole agent was looking for a man named Jimmie Moore Wednesday afternoon. When they found him, police say the 55-year-old Sioux Falls man ran and hid in an unlocked house on south Duluth Avenue.
farmforum.net
Sioux Falls angler reels in first place at international fishing tournament
If the South Dakota fishing scene had an annually recurring video game series à la Madden NFL ‒ or, more appropriately, Mark Davis Pro Bass Challenge ‒ you might find Ted Takasaki on the 2023 cover. After all, he did take home some major hardware at an international fishing tournament.
KELOLAND TV
Judge denies Smart Growth injunction to stop Wholestone butcher shop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop will continue to move forward as Sioux Falls voters weigh on the issue of slaughterhouses in city limits, a Minnehaha County judge ruled Wednesday morning. Circuit Court Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson denied an injunction that would have revoked permits...
KELOLAND TV
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
KELOLAND TV
One person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died and two are injured following a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls Wednesday night, according to the Department of Public Safety. Officials say a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on 258th Street when it failed to stop for a stop...
Sioux Falls Monkey Out of Surgery After Visitor Throws Bottle Top
The City of Sioux Falls has many attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy, like exploring the animals at the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. Unfortunately, a recent visitor at the Great Plains Zoo accidentally caused some serious injuries to one of the monkeys. In a...
Friends harvest corn for a South Dakota farmer who passed away in June
The grain elevator near Humboldt had difficulty keeping up with all the trucks dropping off corn today. That's because 14 combines were working the Duane Struck farm all at once, and the trucks just kept coming.
siouxfalls.business
McDonald’s opens south Sioux Falls location
McDonald’s has opened its latest location in south Sioux Falls. The restaurant on South Minnesota Avenue is just north of 85th Street and is the eighth McDonald’s in Sioux Falls. “It’s been really good,” franchisee Jordan Hartshorn said. “We’re in a good spot as far as residential, with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported the third fatal accident in the region this week. Authorities say one person died, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls. A preliminary report indicates that on Wednesday, around 9 p.m.,...
KELOLAND TV
Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to Sioux Falls Police. The man, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by a vehicle heading east on 12th Street near Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls.
