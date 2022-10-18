ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Mountain lion hunts coyote in eerie footage captured by trail-cam

Nighttime footage captured recently via trail-cam shows a mountain lion pursuing a coyote into total darkness on a Southern California trail – and audio hints at a successful hunt. The eerie scene appeared on a motion-sensor camera maintained by Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors. The footage begins with...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Cubs Watch in Awe as Bull Moose Charges Through River

The bear cam in Katmai National Park caught a funny sight over the weekend: three young bears watching a moose charge through the Brooks River. The bears in the video are all lined up in a row as if sitting in movie theater seats as they watch the moose gallop through the water. The moose takes long strides with its powerful legs, getting through the water like a hot knife through butter.
ALASKA STATE
advnture.com

See hiker take cover behind trees while magnificent bull moose saunters along trail

If you find yourself too close for comfort, keeping out of sight and getting behind something solid is a smart move. A hiker had a narrow escape recently when he stumbled across a huge bull moose while walking solo on a narrow trail. In a video that went viral after being shared on Twitter (opens in new tab), the hiker kept their cool and took cover behind a small clump of trees. Although narrow, the trunks were enough to keep the person hidden while the moose strolled past, seemingly unaware of their presence.
COLORADO STATE
marthastewart.com

The Most Scenic Hiking Trails in the U.S. for Fall Foliage

There's nothing quite like taking to the Great Outdoors for a hike. Not only does it allow you to get exercise and fresh air, but it also exposes you to the most serene sights on foot. And that's especially true during the fall, when leaf peeping season is at its prime and trees are splashed with hues of red, orange, and yellow. Here are 10 must-see hiking trails across the country that are worth experiencing—or planning a trip for—this autumn.
GEORGIA STATE
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Hunter fires handgun at stalking mountain lion as it starts to charge

Wild footage captured during an elk hunt in Idaho shows a man's close call with a brazen mountain lion. In the video, the mountain lion appears to be stalking the man, Jared Erickson, who has a handgun drawn. After attempting to use his voice to scare the mountain lion away, Erickson fires two shots in the direction of the cat, at which point it retreats. Before firing the shots, the mountain lion appears to start a charge at the man.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Baby Squirrels Face Dangers Falling From Trees During Hurricane Season

Hurricane season affects everyone greatly. Humans, technology, animals, and more. Something unknown is the dangers baby squirrels face during hurricanes. One of the main parts of hurricanes is heavy rainfall, rough winds, and tree cutting in the aftermath. All of this leads to baby squirrels falling out of trees, as well as their nests, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Commission in a recent press release.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

