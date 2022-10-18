ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Paragliding accident kills BC man in North Cascades

NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – A paragliding accident claimed the life of a British Columbia man near Mount Baker over the weekend. Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Church Mountain area on Sunday afternoon, October 16th, following the accident. A U.S. Border Patrol helicopter recovered the body...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Tsunami sirens to wail in Whatcom County for Great ShakeOut Drill

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Great Washington ShakeOut Earthquake and Tsunami Drill takes place today, Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20 a.m. The state’s tsunami sirens will wail with the real sound of a tsunami warning. Whatcom County has sirens and signs directing people to escape routes in low-lying areas...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Dogs rescued from squalor in Skagit County ready for adoption

BURLINGTON, Wash. – Over 130 dogs that were rescued from deplorable conditions at a property in Sedro-Woolley in September are now ready for adoption. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley had to close its doors to care for the dogs because they were in such bad shape. They were...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
San Juan Island foxes threatened by “foxerazzi” tourism

SAN JUAN ISLAND, Wash. – Foxes on San Juan Island are being threatened by photo-tourists some are calling “foxerazzi.”. Some tour groups are offering all-inclusive travel packages to the island for several thousand dollars. KIRO News reports groups of photographers have been gathering outside fox dens during kitting...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Man shot in Bellingham on Sunday dies from injuries

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – One of the men shot early Sunday, October 16th, in Bellingham has died from his injuries. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy reports 31-year-old Isaiah J. Mayshack of Bellingham was pronounced dead not long after arriving at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center. He was taken to the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Maple Falls man facing drive-by shooting charges

KENDALL, Wash. – A young Maple Falls man faces drive-by shooting and other charges following two incidents earlier this week. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says a driver reported that a man he didn’t know fired a shot at him after they got into an altercation on South Pass Road on Monday, October 17th.
MAPLE FALLS, WA
Police arrest wanted man after chase in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. – Law enforcement descended on a Ferndale neighborhood on Tuesday, October 18th, after a wanted man was reported in the area. The city says Jade Garza was wanted on a warrant from the Department of Corrections and was known to carry a gun. Ferndale Police learned he...
FERNDALE, WA

