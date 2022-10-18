ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everson, WA

Comments / 0

Related
989kbay.com

Tsunami sirens to wail in Whatcom County for Great ShakeOut Drill

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Great Washington ShakeOut Earthquake and Tsunami Drill takes place today, Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20 a.m. The state’s tsunami sirens will wail with the real sound of a tsunami warning. Whatcom County has sirens and signs directing people to escape routes in low-lying areas...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

San Juan Island foxes threatened by “foxerazzi” tourism

SAN JUAN ISLAND, Wash. – Foxes on San Juan Island are being threatened by photo-tourists some are calling “foxerazzi.”. Some tour groups are offering all-inclusive travel packages to the island for several thousand dollars. KIRO News reports groups of photographers have been gathering outside fox dens during kitting...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

Dogs rescued from squalor in Skagit County ready for adoption

BURLINGTON, Wash. – Over 130 dogs that were rescued from deplorable conditions at a property in Sedro-Woolley in September are now ready for adoption. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley had to close its doors to care for the dogs because they were in such bad shape. They were...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

Paragliding accident kills BC man in North Cascades

NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – A paragliding accident claimed the life of a British Columbia man near Mount Baker over the weekend. Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Church Mountain area on Sunday afternoon, October 16th, following the accident. A U.S. Border Patrol helicopter recovered the body...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

Navy crew rescues hiker near Mount Baker

NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – A Navy Search and Rescue helicopter crew rescued a distressed hiker near Mount Baker on Saturday, October 15th. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island reports their crew responded at about 3 p.m. to a report of a 55-year-old woman suffering from a heat-related issue. Crews from...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

Ballots for November election are in the mail

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Ballots for the November election go in the mail today, Wednesday, October 19th. Voters this year are deciding on races for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. State Senate and House races are also on the ballot along with Washington Secretary of State. Whatcom County voters...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

Man shot in Bellingham on Sunday dies from injuries

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – One of the men shot early Sunday, October 16th, in Bellingham has died from his injuries. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy reports 31-year-old Isaiah J. Mayshack of Bellingham was pronounced dead not long after arriving at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center. He was taken to the...
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy