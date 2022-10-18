Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
Suspected Great Lakes Gray Wolf Spotted In Carroll County Thursday
According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), a suspected Great Lakes gray wolf was recently spotted in Carroll County. DNR Fur and Wetlands Biologist Vince Evelsizer says the large canid was first reported in the area Thursday. Rough estimates place the animal at 75 to 100 pounds and...
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
RINARD, IOWA — After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest. Paul was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this spring around planting time. His strength and family helped carry him through to this fall’s harvest. Paul and his family invited photographer […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 20-21, 2022
4:54am: A deputy investigated a report of smoke in the 400 blk of Orchard Ave. 9:39am: A deputy was dispatched to an accident in the 1500 blk of 220th Street. Unit one was a white 2018 Dodge Durango being operated by Sealeana Smith (25) of Grand Junction. Unit two was a 2022 Ford F250 being operated by Dustin Dolan (22) of West Des Moines. Both vehicles were traveling westbound, Dolan was slowing down to make a turn and Smith struck the rear of his vehicle. Dolan’s vehicle had estimated damages of $10,000 and Smith’s had an estimated damage of $5,000. Smith was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Supervisors To Open Bids Monday For Proposed Courthouse Improvements
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors expects to receive bids next week for the proposed HVAC improvements and remodel at the county courthouse. Due to conflicts with the bid submission deadline, the supervisors will meet at 1 p.m. Monday instead of their usual time Monday morning. Other items on the Oct. 24 agenda include additional discussions on the county’s contribution to the proposed Merchants Park improvement project, a request from Carroll County Conservation to add another staff member, and the Recorder’s Office quarterly report. The supervisors will close Monday’s meeting with a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5, “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.” The board is not expected to take formal action upon returning to open session. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to attend remotely can be found included with this story on our website.
3 of the Best Midwest Parks for Viewing Fall Colors are in Iowa
I don't typically enjoy the eight hour drive from Michigan to Iowa, but last weekend it wasn't so bad! I got to enjoy some absolutely gorgeous fall scenery throughout my trek, especially in certain areas of Western Michigan. The Midwest is filled with great places to check out fall colors, and that includes a few places here in Iowa.
Mapleton man uses small lottery winnings to buy $1 million ticket
On Monday night Daryl Ingram used his winnings from the Saturday night lottery drawing to purchase a handful of easy-pick tickets from KCK's Food and Fuel in Danbury, Iowa.
1380kcim.com
Iowa Department Of Agriculture Confirms HPAI In Dallas County Flock
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a Dallas County poultry flock. According to state officials, the outbreak was identified Thursday as the first case of HPAI in an Iowa backyard or commercial flock since May 2. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says, “It is not unexpected that we would face additional highly pathogenic avian influenza challenges in Iowa given that the fall migration is underway, and many other states have recently announced confirmed cases. We continue to work with impacted producers, USDA, and other industry stakeholders to refine and implement our response plans to limit the spread of this virus. Enhanced biosecurity remains the best line of defense to protect animal health.” Flock owners are encouraged to take steps to prevent contact with wild birds and report any unusual illness or deaths in their flocks to state and federal officials. HPAI does not pose a public health concern at this time. Nearly 14 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds were euthanized in Iowa earlier this year to prevent bird flu’s spread.
1380kcim.com
City Of Vail Begins Fall Hydrant Flushing Thursday
The City of Vail is advising residents they will be conducting their semi-annual hydrant flushing procedures beginning tomorrow (Thursday). According to city officials, crews will be opening hydrants throughout the community to clear water mains of debris or mineral deposits within the lines. This could result in discolored water from taps in homes and businesses. While the rust-colored water is safe to drink, it could potentially stain clothes running through the laundry. If discoloration occurs, city officials recommend residents open taps in their homes until the water runs clear. For more information, contact Vail City Hall at 712-677-2210.
Storm Lake man charged for theft of about $2K
A Storm Lake man was accused of taking money from his employer on Monday.
1380kcim.com
WCIRWA Lifts Boil Advisory For Eastern Crawford County
West Central Iowa Rural Water Association (WCIRWA) announced this (Thursday) morning the boil order issued for three eastern Crawford County townships has been lifted. The advisory was implemented earlier this week due to planned maintenance to some of the utility’s rural service mains. WCIRWA thanks customers for their patience and understanding during the order. Customers with questions can contact WCIRWA at 712-655-2534.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
1380kcim.com
Water Service Disruptions Planned Thursday In Glidden
Glidden residents may be without water for approximately six hours tomorrow (Thursday) while crews complete overdue maintenance to the community’s mains. According to City Administrator Brooke Peterson, workers will be replacing the town’s primary water distribution meter and conducting their annual water tower inspection at the same time. Work is expected to begin around 9 a.m. Thursday and should be completed by 3 p.m. However, Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) regulations require a boil advisory to be activated once service is restored. Any water used for consumption, including making ice, washing dishes, and brushing teeth, must be boiled for at least one minute. City officials anticipate the boil advisory remaining active through Saturday, Oct. 22. Questions about this project can be directed to Glidden City Hall at 712-659-3010.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
1380kcim.com
Betty Zimmer of Boyer
Mass of Christian Burial for 95-year-old Betty Zimmer of Boyer will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday, October 27 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial in the St. Ann Cemetery in Vail. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 5:00 -7:00 P.M, Wednesday, October 26 with a Rosary at 4:45 P.M. She passed away Thursday, October 20 at Twilight Acres in Wall Lake.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 18, 2022
12:14am: An Officer was called to a residence in the 800 block of S. Chestnut St. in regards to an activated Carbon Monoxide alarm. The Officer stayed with the residents until Alliant Energy arrived and took control of the situation. 4:04pm: An Officer was advised of dog running at large...
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Accused Of Brandishing Pistol At Convenience Store Remains In Custody At Carroll County Jail
A bond review hearing for a Carroll woman accused of threatening employees at a local convenience store has been scheduled for next month. As of Friday, Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle remains in custody at the Carroll County jail on a $15,000 surety bond. She is being held on three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Carroll Police Department arrested Battle on Oct. 5. Authorities say she entered the BP Country Store on Highway 30 and pointed a 9mm handgun at three employees during a verbal exchange. Battle’s arraignment hearing is slated for Nov. 9, and her bond review hearing is scheduled for the following day. Each aggravated misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.
KCCI.com
Johnston renters say grills and bikes on porch trashed
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Renters at an apartment complex in Johnston say grills, bikes and other items on their patios were cleared away and thrown into the dumpster last week. The cleanup shocked and frustrated some residents at The Avenue at Johnston Commons, some of whom said they didn't see prior notice given by management.
Radio Iowa
Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero
It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record...
algonaradio.com
Humboldt County Man Charged in Insurance Investigation
–A Humboldt County man is facing a pair of felony charges following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, 21-year-old Cole Bryant Anderson of Rutland was arrested earlier this month on charges of Fraudulent Submissions and Forgery, both Class D Felonies. According to...
Comments / 0