Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Firm selected by Jackson’s RFP will get water system contract, city attorney says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the state of Mississippi and the city of Jackson are both looking for management companies to helm the city’s water system for the next twelve months, City Attorney Catoria Martin said the firm selected by Jackson’s request for proposals will be the one the city chooses and pays.
WLBT
Settlement: Richard’s Disposal to stay in Jackson until April 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has finalized a settlement agreement between the City of Jackson and Richard’s Disposal. Under the terms of the agreement, Richard’s will continue to pick up trash in the capital city at least until April 1, 2023. The council has agreed to...
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
WDAM-TV
EPA launches civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson water projects
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - A federal civil rights investigation has been launched into whether the state has discriminated against Jackson in funding its water infrastructure needs. Thursday, an EPA spokesperson confirmed the agency is conducting the probe, just weeks after the NAACP and others asked the Office of External Civil...
WLBT
Mayor Lumumba to testify on Jackson crime before state lawmakers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new date has been set for Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to testify before state lawmakers on Jackson crime. House Judiciary B Committee Chairman Nick Bain says the mayor’s subpoena has been re-issued for November 21. It was previously scheduled for November 17, but Lumumba...
WAPT
Jackson settles lawsuit with Richard's Disposal
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has settled a federal lawsuit with Richard's Disposal, Inc. The city has agreed to pay the company $4.8 million for collecting garbage for the past six months under an emergency contract. The mayor executed a one-year agreement with Richard's Disposal to pay...
WLBT
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves pardoned a turkey at a ceremony Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion, only moments later to turn a flamethrower on Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The governor was no-holds-barred when asked about the city’s decision to issue its own request for proposals for...
WLBT
HIV rates re-surging in the Capital City and across the south
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In recent years, Jackson’s HIV rate dropped from the fourth highest in the country to seventh, according to the CDC. But those efforts to stop the spread were hampered by COVID. With the Capital City again among the highest in the nation, the medical community says this re-surging epidemic must be addressed.
BET
Mississippi Governor Calls Jackson Mayor 'Incompetent' Over Water Issues
As Jackson, Miss. residents continue to cope with longstanding water safety issues, Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday (Oct. 20) blamed the water crisis on the “absolute and total incompetence of this mayor and his administration,” Jackson station WAPT reports. Speaking to reporters at the governor’s mansion, Reeves, a...
Mississippi sheriff investigating series of threatening handwritten letters left in mailboxes
A Mississippi sheriff’s office is investigating what it describes as several threatening letters that have been placed in residents’ mailboxes. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins sid that his investigators are analyzing several threatening letters. Perkins said his office has five letters and knows...
WDAM-TV
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. investigating threatening letters
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation involving threatening letters is underway in Covington County. Sheriff Darrell Perkins said his investigators are analyzing several threatening letters, all handwritten and placed in mailboxes in north Covington County. One was also found in Smith County. The letters made various, vague threats and...
Free expungement clinic in Jackson: What you need to know
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free expungement clinic will be held in Jackson at the Mississippi e-Center at Jackson State University (JSU). The clinic will be held October 28 beginning at 11:00 a.m. The expungement clinic will assist individuals who are representing themselves. Clinic participants will receive legal advice and court documents prepared by licensed […]
wessonnews.com
ADAs discuss Castle Doctrine
Copiah County District Attorney Daniela Shorter and Assistant District Attorney Pat Beasley discussed the “Castle Doctrine” at Sheriff Byron Swilley’s quarterly meeting with citizens last month at the Gallman Safe Room. The Sheriff’s meetings provide an opportunity for him to hear citizen concerns and share information. In...
Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
Vicksburg Post
Bowman, New Beginning Church named pastor, church of the year by Best of Mississippi
Vicksburg pastor the Rev. James O. Bowman Sr. and his church, New Beginning Church were selected pastor and church of the year at the third annual Best of Mississippi Awards on Oct. 1 in Flowood. Bowman has been in the ministry for 25 years and is married to J. Bowman.
MSNBC
House probes Mississippi after governor mocked Jackson during water crisis
Top Democrats in the House are investigating the state of Mississippi, its capital city of Jackson, and how officials leading both responded to a recent water supply crisis that left residents without clean water for weeks this year. The probe, if seen through, could offer details on the systemic failures...
WLBT
Election commissioner fears new voting machine delivery company can’t handle the job
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With nearly three weeks until the November elections, Hinds County election commissioners are worried about the delivery of voting machines. A new company, that has not transported the equipment, won the bid and election officials fear a repeat of last year’s delivery issues. “It’s gonna...
Maisie Brown, 21, Is Becoming the Face and Voice of the Jackson Water Crisis
Activism often means going big—organizing a march for justice or starting a social media campaign—but for Maisie Brown, activism starts locally. In response to the ongoing Mississippi water crisis, the 21-year-old sophomore and political science major at Jackson State University, one of the largest HBCUs, is leading the effort to deliver drinking water to residents who can’t make it to the city’s distribution centers.
Will Greyhound relocate from Jackson to Vicksburg?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Greyhound weights a relocation from the City of Jackson, Vicksburg may be the future home of the bus service. According to Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, Greyhound has been looking at locations along Highway 80 for a new bus stop. With a large homeless population in that area, Hartley has […]
WLBT
Weapon confiscated, teens arrested outside Crystal Springs High School
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - One assault-style rifle has been confiscated and two juveniles have been placed under arrest following an incident in front of Crystal Springs High School Friday afternoon. Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill said officers responded to a report of students brandishing weapons. A male and...
Comments / 0