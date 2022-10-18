ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

WLBT

Settlement: Richard’s Disposal to stay in Jackson until April 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has finalized a settlement agreement between the City of Jackson and Richard’s Disposal. Under the terms of the agreement, Richard’s will continue to pick up trash in the capital city at least until April 1, 2023. The council has agreed to...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Mayor Lumumba to testify on Jackson crime before state lawmakers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new date has been set for Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to testify before state lawmakers on Jackson crime. House Judiciary B Committee Chairman Nick Bain says the mayor’s subpoena has been re-issued for November 21. It was previously scheduled for November 17, but Lumumba...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson settles lawsuit with Richard's Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has settled a federal lawsuit with Richard's Disposal, Inc. The city has agreed to pay the company $4.8 million for collecting garbage for the past six months under an emergency contract. The mayor executed a one-year agreement with Richard's Disposal to pay...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

HIV rates re-surging in the Capital City and across the south

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In recent years, Jackson’s HIV rate dropped from the fourth highest in the country to seventh, according to the CDC. But those efforts to stop the spread were hampered by COVID. With the Capital City again among the highest in the nation, the medical community says this re-surging epidemic must be addressed.
JACKSON, MS
BET

Mississippi Governor Calls Jackson Mayor 'Incompetent' Over Water Issues

As Jackson, Miss. residents continue to cope with longstanding water safety issues, Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday (Oct. 20) blamed the water crisis on the “absolute and total incompetence of this mayor and his administration,” Jackson station WAPT reports. Speaking to reporters at the governor’s mansion, Reeves, a...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Covington Sheriff’s Dept. investigating threatening letters

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation involving threatening letters is underway in Covington County. Sheriff Darrell Perkins said his investigators are analyzing several threatening letters, all handwritten and placed in mailboxes in north Covington County. One was also found in Smith County. The letters made various, vague threats and...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Free expungement clinic in Jackson: What you need to know

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free expungement clinic will be held in Jackson at the Mississippi e-Center at Jackson State University (JSU). The clinic will be held October 28 beginning at 11:00 a.m. The expungement clinic will assist individuals who are representing themselves. Clinic participants will receive legal advice and court documents prepared by licensed […]
JACKSON, MS
wessonnews.com

ADAs discuss Castle Doctrine

Copiah County District Attorney Daniela Shorter and Assistant District Attorney Pat Beasley discussed the “Castle Doctrine” at Sheriff Byron Swilley’s quarterly meeting with citizens last month at the Gallman Safe Room. The Sheriff’s meetings provide an opportunity for him to hear citizen concerns and share information. In...
CBS 42

Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
Glamour

Maisie Brown, 21, Is Becoming the Face and Voice of the Jackson Water Crisis

Activism often means going big—organizing a march for justice or starting a social media campaign—but for Maisie Brown, activism starts locally. In response to the ongoing Mississippi water crisis, the 21-year-old sophomore and political science major at Jackson State University, one of the largest HBCUs, is leading the effort to deliver drinking water to residents who can’t make it to the city’s distribution centers.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Will Greyhound relocate from Jackson to Vicksburg?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Greyhound weights a relocation from the City of Jackson, Vicksburg may be the future home of the bus service. According to Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, Greyhound has been looking at locations along Highway 80 for a new bus stop. With a large homeless population in that area, Hartley has […]
VICKSBURG, MS

