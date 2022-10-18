ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Rent On a Minimum Wage Salary? That'll Be Over 100 Hours a Week

By Madeline Garfinkle
While the housing market has begun to slow , America's busiest cities still have priced out millions, especially those working minimum wage jobs, a study from United Way of the National Capital Area found.

On average, minimum wage workers must work at least 80 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment in certain metropolitan areas.

At the top of the list is Hawaii where those earning minimum wage must work 114 hours a week to rent a one-bedroom apartment. A close second is New York City , where workers would have to work 111 hours a week.

New York City came in as number one for the city with the largest housing shortage across the country, at an 805,452 deficit. The Big Apple was followed by Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago.

On the other end of the spectrum, cities with the smallest number of housing shortages were Louisville, Buffalo, Raleigh, and Rochester.

The data shows that populated metropolitan areas will yield to a competitive rental market. However, the landscape is still ruthless, despite signs of the market slowing down .

NYS: $234 million in additional food assistance for October

All SNAP households to receive the maximum level of food benefits for October. √ Supplemental food benefits expected to continue through February. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for October. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY has lowest homeownership rate in the US: report

New York state had the lowest homeownership rate in the country last year, due in large part to New York City’s rental-based housing market, a new report from the state comptroller’s office found. The state reported a 55.4% annual homeownership rate in 2021, making it one of only...
thedelphianau.com

The New York City Rent Increase Is Concerning

New York City just got more expensive. Due to the United States’s housing shortage, rent prices are skyrocketing all across the country. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the. Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act in order to ensure citizens of the city could afford rent. The act forced...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October

People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
waer.org

SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
The Staten Island Advance

8.7% Social Security COLA increase could adversely impact some homeowners, NYC officials say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An expected boon for senior citizens could come as a burden for some in the city, according to city officials. Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers could be made ineligible for the Senior Citizen Homeowners’ Exemption on their property taxes next year, because of the 8.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) on their Social Security benefit, according to a city Department of Finance (DOF) spokesman.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

The Shocking Number of New Yorkers Without a Driver’s License

How old were you when you received your driver's license? Do you even have one? You may be surprised to know how many fellow New Yorkers can't legally drive a vehicle. Getting in your car and heading out on the open road is one of the greatest freedoms that someone could experience. When most people are 15 or 16 years of age, they start taking a driving course and get behind the wheel with an experienced driver in preparation of obtaining their license. It's a great feeling of independence. That's probably why senior citizens don't like giving them up.
CBS New York

Storefronts empty on Upper East Side as major retailers move elsewhere

NEW YORK -- You may have noticed many empty storefronts on Manhattan's Upper East Side. A number of big box stores closed their doors for good following the pandemic, and the once bustling shopping area is no longer. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with a business expert about what this means for the future.Video shows what 59th Street and Lexington Avenue look like these days -- retail space after retail space now on the market after places like H&M, Gap and Zara, to name a few, closed their doors in the neighborhood. For months now, some say it has been a retail wasteland. "What...
Daily News

Mayor Adams says he’d be ‘extremely pleased’ if ‘no one uses’ Randalls Island migrant tent that cost NYC $650K to build

Mayor Adams acknowledged Friday that his administration has admitted far fewer migrants than expected at its controversial tent camp on Randalls Island — but contended that’s actually a sign of success. The facility, which cost city taxpayers at least $650,000 to build, has welcomed less than a dozen migrants since it opened Wednesday. The Daily News only spotted five migrants going through ...
The Jewish Press

NYC to Receive $12.7 M in Federal Funds to Expand Childcare Programs

Nearly $30 million ($29.5 million) in federal funding has been to help increase capacity at 418 existing state-licensed, registered, or permitted childcare programs located in underserved areas of New York State. The funding includes $1.9 million for 17 awardees in Long Island and $12.7 million for 170 awardees in New...
PIX11

Home care workers protest outside council member’s office

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Workers in the home care industry are still pushing to terminate their 24-hour shifts. Asian women who are immigrants make up a large portion of the workforce in New York City, and today they protested outside the office of the city council member they believe isn’t standing up for them. PIX11’s […]
thebronxfreepress.com

Trust at Tremont Fideicomiso en Tremont

Tremont Residences, a $50.6 million affordable housing complex, has opened in the Bronx – and Steven Wilson was among the residents that gathered to celebrate the new site. The building features 119 apartments, including 71 linked to on-site supportive services for residents. “It’s a big change for me,” noted...
Gothamist

In NYC casino license bid, politicians, lobbyists are already hitting the jackpot

A roulette machine in the main hall of Genting's new Resorts World New York casino at Aqueduct Race Track in Jamaica, Queens in October 2011. Genting is among several gaming giants interested in operating a full-scale casino in New York City. New York will soon open bidding for three NYC-area casinos, but the lobbying and campaign donations have already begun. [ more › ]
