ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 2

John Warner
4d ago

yes they can that's why you got to check some balances situation in this country Republicans are hurting their party very badly by trying to make up new rules that don't agree with state constitutions or Federal Constitution they just want it their way sounds like a McDonald's commercial

Reply
2
Related
Axios Columbus

2022 Voters' guide: Ohio

Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. How to vote in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Ohio governor's race split by pandemic, abortion, gun rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just three years ago, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and then-Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, stood side by side, promising to push together for gun control proposals after a gunman killed nine people and wounded more than two dozen in Dayton’s nightclub district. It was a short-lived pledge. Allies then, DeWine and Whaley are now facing each other in a partisan governor’s race defined by events that neither could have predicted at the time: the coronavirus pandemic and a U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. They no longer see eye-to-eye on guns either. Their gun control proposals never came about, and since the Dayton mass shooting DeWine signed legislation loosening gun restrictions — including a so-called stand your ground bill eliminating the duty to retreat before using force and another making concealed weapons permits optional for those legally allowed to carry a weapon. “The politics got hard and Mike DeWine folded,” Whaley said this year.
OHIO STATE
Roll Call Online

Is Ohio part of the Senate battleground?

ANALYSIS — Ohio is rivaling Georgia and Pennsylvania in national headlines, but is it really in the core of races that will decide control of the Senate?. The focus on the battle in the Buckeye State is understandable. The race embodies multiple attractive storylines. Best-selling author J.D. Vance surged to the Republican nomination with help from former President Donald Trump’s late endorsement and tech billionaire Peter Thiel’s super PAC. Vance became one of a handful of GOP Senate nominees who struggled to raise money and has run an underwhelming campaign after a competitive primary.
OHIO STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Vice

Two Kids Were Raped. They Had to Flee the State for Abortions.

Two children recently fled Ohio to get abortions after being raped, according to affidavits filed in a lawsuit aimed at halting Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Abortion providers in Ohio sued the state earlier this month over its six-week abortion ban, which took effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. Last week, a local court agreed to temporarily pause Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. But according to the affidavits, obtained by VICE News and which their signers swore to under oath, Ohio’s abortion ban has already left a trail of misery in its wake.
OHIO STATE
lootpress.com

Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ivan Lee Burton, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 3, 2022, Burton sold approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Parkersburg. Burton admitted to conspiring with others to complete numerous drug transactions in the Parkersburg area between April 2022 and September 2022. Burton further admitted to using other individuals to sell drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine base, also known as “crack,” during this time.
COLUMBUS, OH
Jake Wells

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

J.D. Vance's campaign tears into 'woke editors' at the Cleveland Plain Dealer for cartoon mocking his Indian-American wife after he rejected claims he backs the Great Replacement Theory

J.D. Vance's campaign claims that a 'woke' Cleveland newspaper is 'encouraging bigotry' after publishing a political cartoon last Wednesday that made the Indiana heritage of the Ohio Senate candidate's wife the butt of the joke. Vance got testy at Monday night's debate – days after the cartoon was published –...
CLEVELAND, OH
International Business Times

Ohio Senate Race: What Polls Show For Tim Ryan, JD Vance

Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan are locked in a heated contest in the Ohio senate race. According to an Ohio Northern University poll taken in mid-October, Ryan leads Vance, 43% to 41%. The race has generated national attention as Democrats seek to hold on to the senate.
OHIO STATE
Times Recorder

AG files suit over 'shoddy design and workmanship' at Zane State

ZANESVILLE − Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing three companies for what it describes as "shoddy design and workmanship on a Zane State College building" according to a press release from Yost's office. The suit alleges that falling debris has "created a danger to students" which necessitated the closure of one of the building's entrances. The suit was filed on Wednesday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court against building architect SHP Leading Design, contractor Robinson Construction,...
ZANESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy