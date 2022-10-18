ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
tn.gov

Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Hardcoat Technologies LLC to Expand Operations in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hardcoat Technologies LLC officials announced today the company will invest $6.6 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Papermill Drive location in Knoxville. Hardcoat Technologies will create 85 new jobs in Knox...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy