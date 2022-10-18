Read full article on original website
Related
privatebankerinternational.com
HSBC enhances private banking business in UAE to lure wealthy clients
HSBC has strengthened its private banking business in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to pool of high net worth (HN) investors in the country continues to grow. HSBC Bank Middle East Global Private Banking will target clients with investable assets of more than $2m. Customers of the branch will gain...
NASDAQ
EXCLUSIVE-China's state banks seen acquiring dollars in swaps market to stabilise yuan - sources
SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China's major state-owned banks were spotted swapping yuan for U.S. dollars in the forwards market and selling those dollars in the spot market on Monday morning, six banking sources said. The selling seemed to be aimed at stabilising the yuan CNY=CFXS, with the swaps helping...
privatebankerinternational.com
JPMorgan rolls out new platform for startups to raise funds
JPMorgan Chase has introduced a platform to help startup founders to secure funding for their ventures, reported Reuters. Called Capital Connect, the new platform seeks to enable startup founders to communicate with venture capital investors and help them with their early-stage financing. With the platform, JPMorgan expects to accelerate its...
privatebankerinternational.com
Credit Suisse reportedly mulling divestment of US asset management unit
Credit Suisse Group is looking to sell its asset management business in the US, Bloomberg has reported citing people privy to the matter. The move comes amid plans to be carried out by the beleaguered Swiss bank to overhaul its operations after a set of scandals. The Swiss bank has...
Abu Dhabi transfers Etihad Aviation Group to wealth fund ADQ
DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ said on Tuesday the government had transferred Etihad Aviation Group's full ownership to the fund. "The transfer of EAG complements ADQ's efforts to transform Abu Dhabi into a global aviation hub anchored in end-to-end airport service excellence," ADQ said in a statement.
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says
A $227 million mansion for sale in London is owned by Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan, the FT reported. The home was originally thought to be owned by Chinese billionaire Cheung Chung-kiu. Hui saw his net worth plummet as he fire-sold assets when Evergrande defaulted on $300 billion debt. A...
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
Sen. Menendez: Freeze U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia over cut in oil production
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez called for an immediate freeze to all U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including arms sales, in response to its move to cut oil production amid already strained supplies due to Russia's war in Ukraine. The senior Democratic senator and chair of the Senate...
privatebankerinternational.com
Northern Trust hires new global macro for fixed income head
Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) has appointed Antulio Bomfim as the head of global macro team within its global fixed income group. The company created this new role to offer improved solutions to the fixed income investors across the globe. Bomfim will be responsible for Global Macro Group, which looks...
fundselectorasia.com
Microfinance and impact firm Mikro Kapital opens in Hong Kong
Mikro Kapital, a Luxembourg-headquartered impact finance and microfinance firm, has opened a new office in Hong Kong and has appointed Danny Howell as its new CEO for Asia. Howell will work closely with Mikro Kapital’s chair and founder, Vincenzo Trani, to create opportunities for Asia-based family and multi-family offices seeking access to microfinance and impact finance investment opportunities.
privatebankerinternational.com
Receding liquidity exposes risks
Long dry spells and retreating water levels are exposing many finds from forgotten archaeological sites to discarded cars. Similarly, the receding tide of monetary liquidity, as western central banks hike interest rates, is exposing long glossed over financial vulnerabilities and systemic risks. In this environment, we expect financial markets’ volatility to continue. We would stay defensive and up the quality of portfolio holdings. Frédérique Carrier, Head of Investment Strategy in the British Isles and Asia at RBC Wealth Management.
Biden has ‘no plans’ to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit, Sullivan says
President Biden doesn't plan to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the upcoming G20 summit, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.
privatebankerinternational.com
Banco Santander and Forgepoint collaborate on cybersecurity investment
Banco Santander and venture capital firm Forgepoint Capital have announced a strategic alliance to drive cybersecurity investment and innovation across the world. The creation of Forgepoint Capital International (FPCI), a new venture capital management firm focusing on Europe, Latin America, and Europe;. Santander will participate in the next North American...
Whirlpool opens factory in Argentina with $52 million investment
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Appliance maker Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N) is set to inaugurate a new factory in Buenos Aires after a $52 million investment, with plans to export more than 70% of the local production, Joao Carlos Brega, the firm's Latin America chief, said.
Allies blast Scholz over Chinese investment in German port
BERLIN (AP) — Lawmakers from two of Germany’s governing parties on Thursday slammed plans for Chinese shipping group COSCO to take a major stake in the operator of the country’s biggest container terminal, warning that they pose a national security risk. Public broadcaster NDR reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked officials to find a compromise that would allow the investment in Hamburg to happen, after six ministries initially rejected it on the grounds that COSCO, already the port’s biggest customer, could get too much leverage. Two officials with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to be quoted, confirmed that several ministries opposed the deal. Scholz’s office said the investment review would follow existing rules but declined further comment, citing business confidentiality. Lawmakers from the Green party and the Free Democrats, which formed a coalition last year with Scholz’ Social Democrats, openly criticized the plan.
Hong Kong launches $3.8bn fund to attract foreign businesses back
Chief executive says territory will ‘trawl world for talent’ after lockdowns and political unrest cause brain drain
US News and World Report
German Prosecutors Search Deutsche Bank HQ in Tax Fraud Probe
BERLIN (Reuters) -German prosecutors have searched the headquarters of Deutsche Bank in connection with an ongoing investigation of the multibillion-euro tax fraud scheme known as "cum-ex", Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday. Germany's largest lender is one of many banks that prosecutors have raided in connection with the tax scheme that...
Comments / 0