Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtmj.com
Correction: Bonfire Explosion story
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 20, 2022, about a bonfire explosion, The Associated Press erroneously reported where Green Bay is in relation to the Town of Maple Grove explosion. Green Bay is southeast of the Town of Maple Grove, not north. Copyright...
Wisconsin Hunter Bags State’s First Archery Elk in Modern History
A Wisconsin hunter working on an archery Super Slam has taken the state’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Dan Evenson, of Cambridge, shot the 6-by-7 bull on October 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery that attracted more than 25,000 applications.
spectrumnews1.com
'Stop this madness': Iranian natives in Wisconsin react to recent events in their home country
MEQUON, Wis. — Months before the Iranian Revolution in 1979, Ali Soltani left his home country of Iran at 21 years old. He came to Wisconsin to continue his education and hasn’t been back. Soltani built a life in the states: a wife, kids and has a good...
Wisconsin’s fake ‘swatting’ threats part of an unexplained national trend
MADISON, Wis. — At least sixteen schools across Wisconsin were targeted on Thursday with calls claiming a shooter had injured multiple students — calls that in every instance were false, and bore striking similarities. The attacks are just the latest in more than two dozen states targeted with similar sprees of calls since September, called “swatting” as it can involve...
Beef strips recalled in Wisconsin
A Wisconsin-based meat service is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of flavored beef strips sold on or before Oct. 19. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, Wis., said the beef strips were sold at wholesale and at retail stores. The recall was initiated based on evidence...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: La Nina and Wisconsin’s winter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz covers 4 topics in what he calls a “crazy hodge-podge” today. First, he goes into detail about NOAA’s prediction for a typical La Niña pattern. He tells us what NOAA thinks that means for Wisconsin’s weather this winter and what actually happened in past La Niña patterns.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
94.3 Jack FM
Data Breach At Wisconsin’s Largest Healthcare Provider
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A data breach at Advocate Aurora Health might have exposed as many as three-million Wisconsin and Illinois patients’ health information. On Friday, Wisconsin’s largest health care system reported the breach, which occurred on October 14th, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids families in need encouraged to apply for furnace in ‘Warm the Heart’ giveaway
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin Rapids-based heating and cooling company is seeking nominees to receive a free, brand-new furnace. Homeowners are also able to nominate themselves. The Warm the Hearts Committee will select the recipient and Tri-City will install a new, safe and efficient furnace for them, free...
Bundle Up! Minnesota, Wisconsin In For A Frigid La Nina Winter According To National Weather Service
The National Weather Service dropped their 2022-2023 winter outlook, in which they expect the impacts of a weak to moderate La Niña to influence at least a portion of winter weather across the country. The La Niña conditions (the name for a period of cooler conditions in the Pacific Ocean) is expected to wane through the later parts of winter but could have impacts through the early and middle parts of the season ahead.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Schools Part of Nationwide "Swatting" Outbreak
(Bob Hague, WRN) The Milwaukee office of the FBI says schools across Wisconsin were part of a nationwide “swatting” outbreak Thursday morning. School districts across Wisconsin from Stevens Point to Portage, Merrill to Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Kenosha Green Bay, Oshkosh and Madison, all part of the nationwide swatting outbreak Thursday morning. Many schools went into active shooter protocols in response to the threats, none of which were deemed credible by the FBI and local law enforcement.
Wisconsin senator candidate Mandela Barnes visits downtown La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Wisconsin Senator nominee Mandela Barnes made his way to downtown La Crosse. The current lieutenant governor hosted a meet and greet at Thrunie’s to hear from community members and leaders about area issues. Barnes has run a tight race with his opponent Republican Ron Johnson, who has publicly criticized Barnes on his approach to police and...
cwbradio.com
Wheelers Family Auto Group First Dealership in the Nation to Participate in New Dealer Community Charging Program
Wheelers Family Auto Group will be the first dealership in the nation to participate in General Motors' new Dealer Community Charging Program. GM's goal is to install 40,000 Level 2 EV chargers across the U.S. and Canada, with an emphasis on expanding access to charging in local communities including in underserved, rural and urban areas where EV charging access is often limited.
wuwm.com
DNR unveils map of PFAS contamination in Wisconsin, some communities grapple with tainted drinking water
Concerns about and cases of PFAS contamination seem to be increasing by the minute throughout the country. Against that backdrop, the Wisconsin DNR unveiled an interactive tool that lays out locations throughout the state that are impacted by the chemicals grouped under the umbrella term PFAS. At a briefing Tuesday,...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
wearegreenbay.com
Foot Locker to close distribution center in central Wisconsin, 200+ employees affected
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A distribution facility in Wausau will be closing its doors in 2023 and laying off over 200 employees. According to a letter from Foot Locker sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, it is ‘phasing out’ distribution operations at its Wausau facility. The facility will be closed on or about April 30, 2023.
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
NWS Winter Outlook: Wisconsin favored to be colder, wetter than average
The National Weather Service has issued the Winter Outlook for 2022-2023 for the U.S. – and it favors colder and wetter conditions than average for Wisconsin as a whole. This forecast comprises multiple factors but the most influential for long-term models is Pacific Ocean temperatures. It is known as the El Niño Southern Oscillation or ENSO for short.
Legends Say People Mysteriously Disappear While Traveling This One Area in Wisconsin
Did you know that an area of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin is responsible for several mysterious disappearances and strange events? Well, I certainly didn't, and now I'm a little weirded out and seriously intrigued. The Infamous Lake Michigan Triangle. I'm assuming we've all heard stories about the unexplained plane crashes,...
Foot Locker to close Wausau facility, eliminating 210 local jobs
Foot Locker will close the company’s Wausau distribution facility beginning in January, resulting in the permanent loss of 210 jobs. The company filed a notice Tuesday with the Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development informing officials of the closure. The first 162 layoffs will happen by Jan. 31, with the rest following by the end of April.
Comments / 0