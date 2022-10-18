ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtmj.com

Correction: Bonfire Explosion story

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 20, 2022, about a bonfire explosion, The Associated Press erroneously reported where Green Bay is in relation to the Town of Maple Grove explosion. Green Bay is southeast of the Town of Maple Grove, not north. Copyright...
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin’s fake ‘swatting’ threats part of an unexplained national trend

MADISON, Wis. — At least sixteen schools across Wisconsin were targeted on Thursday with calls claiming a shooter had injured multiple students — calls that in every instance were false, and bore striking similarities. The attacks are just the latest in more than two dozen states targeted with similar sprees of calls since September, called “swatting” as it can involve...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Beef strips recalled in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin-based meat service is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of flavored beef strips sold on or before Oct. 19. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, Wis., said the beef strips were sold at wholesale and at retail stores. The recall was initiated based on evidence...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: La Nina and Wisconsin’s winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz covers 4 topics in what he calls a “crazy hodge-podge” today. First, he goes into detail about NOAA’s prediction for a typical La Niña pattern. He tells us what NOAA thinks that means for Wisconsin’s weather this winter and what actually happened in past La Niña patterns.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Data Breach At Wisconsin’s Largest Healthcare Provider

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A data breach at Advocate Aurora Health might have exposed as many as three-million Wisconsin and Illinois patients’ health information. On Friday, Wisconsin’s largest health care system reported the breach, which occurred on October 14th, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Bundle Up! Minnesota, Wisconsin In For A Frigid La Nina Winter According To National Weather Service

The National Weather Service dropped their 2022-2023 winter outlook, in which they expect the impacts of a weak to moderate La Niña to influence at least a portion of winter weather across the country. The La Niña conditions (the name for a period of cooler conditions in the Pacific Ocean) is expected to wane through the later parts of winter but could have impacts through the early and middle parts of the season ahead.
MINNESOTA STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Schools Part of Nationwide "Swatting" Outbreak

(Bob Hague, WRN) The Milwaukee office of the FBI says schools across Wisconsin were part of a nationwide “swatting” outbreak Thursday morning. School districts across Wisconsin from Stevens Point to Portage, Merrill to Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Kenosha Green Bay, Oshkosh and Madison, all part of the nationwide swatting outbreak Thursday morning. Many schools went into active shooter protocols in response to the threats, none of which were deemed credible by the FBI and local law enforcement.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wheelers Family Auto Group First Dealership in the Nation to Participate in New Dealer Community Charging Program

Wheelers Family Auto Group will be the first dealership in the nation to participate in General Motors' new Dealer Community Charging Program. GM's goal is to install 40,000 Level 2 EV chargers across the U.S. and Canada, with an emphasis on expanding access to charging in local communities including in underserved, rural and urban areas where EV charging access is often limited.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Foot Locker to close distribution center in central Wisconsin, 200+ employees affected

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A distribution facility in Wausau will be closing its doors in 2023 and laying off over 200 employees. According to a letter from Foot Locker sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, it is ‘phasing out’ distribution operations at its Wausau facility. The facility will be closed on or about April 30, 2023.
WAUSAU, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

NWS Winter Outlook: Wisconsin favored to be colder, wetter than average

The National Weather Service has issued the Winter Outlook for 2022-2023 for the U.S. – and it favors colder and wetter conditions than average for Wisconsin as a whole. This forecast comprises multiple factors but the most influential for long-term models is Pacific Ocean temperatures. It is known as the El Niño Southern Oscillation or ENSO for short.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Foot Locker to close Wausau facility, eliminating 210 local jobs

Foot Locker will close the company’s Wausau distribution facility beginning in January, resulting in the permanent loss of 210 jobs. The company filed a notice Tuesday with the Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development informing officials of the closure. The first 162 layoffs will happen by Jan. 31, with the rest following by the end of April.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy